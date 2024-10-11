Escape Election Stress With Easy Weekend Getaways in the Outdoors

Stress isn’t just a negative feeling—it also has a physical effect on our health.

Scientific studies demonstrate that stress can contribute to coronary health problems, inflammation, poor circulation, and more. Repeated exposure to stress is even more likely to ramp up negative side effects, which compound over time.

With election day approaching, Americans nationwide are living amid high tension.

That type of stress is bad for the mind and body, dragging down our physical and mental wellbeing.

In other words… it’s the perfect time for a weekend getaway.

Want to escape election stress? The best options out there are easy weekend getaways that take you into nature. Here’s why.

Nature is healing

As mentioned above, research has linked chronic stress to a handful of serious physical maladies.

But there’s a silver lining: getting out into nature has also been empirically linked to stress relief. And nature—unlike many other types of vacations—is cheap and accessible for most Americans.

Whether you’re feeling a little bogged down by personal troubles, uninspired, antisocial, or angsty, a quick jaunt through nature can relieve symptoms quickly.

On top of improving our mood, scientific studies have also found that getting out further into nature—such as visiting a nature reserve versus visiting an urban park—is even more beneficial for alleviating stress.

So, stress might be inevitable as the election approaches, but even doing something as simple as taking a stroll through a local park can lift that shroud of anxiety. But let’s focus on more immersive weekend getaways that can help you escape election stress.

If you’re looking to turn a short stroll into a nature-focused weekend getaway, here’s how to do that based on climate.

Weekend getaways to escape election stress—ideas for cooler climates

Get out of the city at a remote cabin. Renting a remote cabin is one of the best ways to escape the stress in a colder climate. You can stay indoors and cuddle up or venture into the unknown at your leisure. Whether looking for a cabin in the Berkshires or an A-Frame outside Seattle, there’s a home base waiting for you. Bonus points if you can’t see or hear anyone else.

Weekend getaways to escape election stress—ideas for warmer climates