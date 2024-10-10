Halloween Countdown: Spookiest Towns in the US

What makes a place spooky?

Some would argue that history adds a dose of fright. Ancient buildings and checkered pasts are two key ingredients of a haunting, after all.

Others might say that it’s about the atmosphere. From misty mornings to windy nights, weather goes a long way in curating a frightening setting.

Others might argue that a place’s spookiness can only be felt, like the feeling of being watched while alone.

And while we usually go to great lengths to avoid these types of bone-chilling feelings, that’s not always the case when October rolls around.

After all, who doesn’t like a little scare during the Halloween season? If you’re looking for nightmare fuel, I’ve disinterred the spookiest towns in the US for your perusal.

They might look quaint in the daylight, but their ghosts come out after dark.

Spookiest towns in the US

Williamsburg, Virginia

Colonial Williamsburg. Getty.

Williamsburg is known for having one of the best-preserved old towns in the United States—one that stretches back to one of the very first English settlements on the continent.

That alone incurs quite a bit of spooky vibes. But aside from its atmosphere, this spot has a checkered past that makes for long-lasting hauntings.

Given its historic significance, Williamsburg played an important role during the Revolutionary War and Civil War. Soldiers have marched through its streets multiple times, infusing the taverns, hotels, and restaurants in old Williamsburg with ghostly remnants.

Want to cross paths with the local ghosts? Check out Williamsburg’s highest-rated ghost tour.

Thibodaux, Louisiana

Welcome to the Thibodeaux House. Getty.

Similar to Cahawba (below), the ghosts of the past are alive in this small town outside of New Orleans.

Thibodaux had a long history as a plantation town, which was home to the Laurel Valley Plantation and Ridgefield Plantation. The latter is now home to St. John’s History Cemetery… which is rife with ghostly sightings.

The main street cutting through downtown is charming enough—but beyond it lies many rundown structures that call back to a troubled past.

Here, we see a trifecta of the traditional American haunting, which includes land stolen from the Chitimacha to be worked by enslaved people from West Africa—then turned over to multiple colonial forces, starting with the Spanish, then the French, and then the English.

Dare to enter St. John’s Historic Cemetery? Join one of the official tours of the graveyard.

Charleston, South Carolina

Historic streets of Charleston. Getty.

If you’re desperate to cross paths with a ghost, I’d send you to Charleston. The city is renowned for its ghostly population.

Similar to Williamsburg, Charleston’s spook factor falls back to its long history, wartime significance, and traditional architecture.

Plus, there’s more than one ghost to keep a lookout for. The city is dotted with spooky locations with rumored hauntings. What’s more, you can even seek out ghosts by name, from Denmark Vesey to Blackbeard.

If you want to meet the ghosts of Charleston, I suggest you go on its highest-rated ghost tour.

Eureka Springs, Arkansas

Downtown Eureka Springs. Getty.

There’s something about the cookie-cutter Victorian architecture of Eureka Springs, Arkansas that makes it spooky. While this destination is renowned for its charm, there’s something sinister lurking underneath—at least, at some hotspots.

The Crescent Hotel, for example, is thought to be haunted… by multiple ghosts.

There’s an Irish stonemason who fell to his death in 1885, a cat that lingers from the Netherworld named Morris, and multiple women in Victorian-era garb who never completed their checkout.

In fact, some paranormal believers think that the town’s hot springs play some role in its hauntings.

Get a closer look at Eureka’s ghosts with the help of an expert local guide.

Cahawba, Alabama

Old Cahawba. Getty.

Cahawba is technically a ghost town. Though it once (briefly) served as Alabama’s capital, there’s little left behind aside from abandoned cemeteries, homes, and churches.

Unlike the ghost towns found in the high deserts of Arizona, Montana, and Utah, Alabama’s is decidedly spookier.

That’s partly thanks to the Spanish moss and bowed oak trees and cypresses lining the area. It hints at a tragic past that was wrapped in luxury—one that looks like a Hollywood movie set-type of scary.

The best way to learn more about Cahawba’s spine-tingling past is via its archaeological center, which offers highly-rated tours.