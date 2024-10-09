Horror Shows: Best Haunted Houses in Pennsylvania

I swore off haunted houses early on in life.

It wasn’t the fear—it was the shame. As a young adult, I made the harrowing decision to go to a haunted house on a first date. Upon being chased by a man wielding a (chainless) chainsaw, I got turned around and rammed into a 114’ storm drainpipe.

I looked like an idiot. I don’t even remember if we dated after that. All I remember is the pain of hitting my knee on a storm drain and trying to play it off while still being chased by a man with a (chainless) chainsaw.

So began my villain’s journey.

Just kidding. I get the allure of haunted houses—I even ventured into one last year in Barcelona, Nightmare Horror Museum.

But it wasn’t nearly as hands-on or terrifying as my experience in Missouri. (The haunted house in question is called Creepyworld if any St. Louisans want to relive my nightmare.)

That begs the question… where in the world can you get a top-tier haunted house experience? According to publications like USA Greatest Haunts and FrightFind, you need to head to the home of the peace-loving Quakers: Pennsylvania. According to locals, these are the very best haunted houses in Pennsylvania.

Best haunted houses in Pennsylvania

ScareHouse

Want a seriously robust take on Halloween frights? Welcome to Pittsburgh’s ScareHouse. Similar to Hundred Acres Manor (below), the basics aren’t enough.

Along with a terrifying basement haunted house, guests can book experiences like The Chipped Fang and the Stalked By A Killer Escape Room. The Chipped Fang is a great option for those who don’t want to scream and have nightmares later.

Buy your tickets here

Hundred Acres Manor

Sometimes haunted houses aren’t enough to get the adrenaline pumping. That’s certainly one of the thoughts behind the more terrifying exhibits at Hundred Acres Manor, including its buried alive simulation.

This beloved Pittsburgh institution includes other worthwhile offers, from its Scream Bar (they serve actual booze) to its five-minute escape room challenge.

Buy your tickets here

Pennhurst Asylum

Pennsylvania’s Pennhurst State School and Hospital is considered one of the US’s most haunted destinations—no gimmicks involved.

This real-life school and hospital housed mentally and physically disabled children for almost 80 years before being shut down for a myriad of controversies.

So why not launch four haunted house exhibits near the same grounds as part of Pennhurst Asylum? You might not even be able to tell the real horrors from the simulated ones.

Buy your tickets here

Bates Motel

Voted as the best haunted house by travel and horror publications in the past, the Bates Motel can’t be missed for hardcore Halloween fans. Like many haunted house establishments, its exhibits are refreshed each year.

At Bates, you can expect a detail-oriented and high-value production. You can also enjoy other activities like a haunted hay ride and even axe throwing.

Get your tickets here

Field of Screams

This Pennsylvania favorite doesn’t have anything to do with cornfields. Instead, guests can choose between four different distinct experiences: the haunted hayride, the den of darkness, the frightmare asylum, or the latest addition—the nocturnal wasteland.

There are also slightly less frightening experiences like pumpkin picking, corn maze, and escape games. But beware. The Field of Screams seeks to live up to its name.

Get your tickets here

Fright Farm

Similar to Fright Factory (below), Fright Farm has been around for a while—and it’s well-known across the state. Thanks to decades of experience, guests can expect a well-rounded haunted house experience.

Along with its haunted house exhibits, you can enjoy things like a haunted hayride and spooky bonfire—or even go all-in with a VIP group tent experience.

Get your tickets here

Fright Factory

This Philly favorite is a top choice by locals. It’s a massive haunted house experience that’s located inside a 25,000-square-foot and 120-year-old warehouse. It’s been featured on Fox News, Travel Channel, and more over the years.

Guests wander through the Fright Factory’s three separate sections inside, each of which includes terrifyingly realistic exhibits from highly trained and passionate horror actors. Even the website is creeping me out.

Get your tickets here

Reaper’s Revenge

As one of Pennsylvania’s largest haunted houses, Reaper’s Revenge offers choices. For example, there are daytime attractions that are more geared toward younger visitors.

At night, however, the ghosts come out to play the exhibits like Delirium, Pitch Black, Sector 13, the Lost Carnival, and the Haunted Hayride. Not for the faint of heart.

Get your tickets here

Ravenwood Manor

Want a bit of historical edge amid your terrified screaming? Ravenwood Manor is a high-production haunted house that’s located inside an estate dating back to the 1860s.

Guests wander through 27 highly ornate and skin-crawling rooms. To top it off, guests can also request real-world information about Hegarty Mansion’s original inhabitants, Samuel and Josephine Hegarty.

Get your tickets here

Ghost Lake

Want to acquaint yourself with distinct horrors? Ghost Lake lets you do just that with its unique range of hauntings.

There are unique exhibits titled the Cannibal Carnival, St. Lucien’s House of Evil, Death Sentence, and something called the Tilt-a-Whirl—which looks like a standard carnival ride. For less haunt-hungry people like me, rides like that are a great compromise.

Get your tickets here