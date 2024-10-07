What Are Wilderness Retreats and Where Can You Find Great Programs?

Nature is one of the greatest reasons to travel. Not only does it feed our hunger for exploration, but it also works wonders on our weary souls.

When it comes to soaking up nature, Americans are in luck.

Compared to regions like Europe and East Asia, it’s not hard for Americans to get off the beaten track and into the wilderness. Still, that doesn’t mean foraying into Mother Nature is an easy task.

It takes a lot of careful consideration to craft a great camping trip.

Figuring out the minutiae of where to go, how to get there, what gear to buy, what permits you’ll need, and how to get there is like putting together an ever-shifting puzzle.

In other words, wilderness travel is alluring—but it’s complex, especially for beginners.

That’s just one reason why so many travelers end up going with a glamping experience. Glamping combines elements of traditional camping, explorations of nature, and hotel-caliber amenities like hot water and mattresses.

But what about other trending nature-based travel experiences like wilderness retreats? over the last few years, more and more travel companies have invested in nature-focused adventures.

Theoretically, all travelers need to do is sign up and show up. But let’s dig a little deeper to explore how wilderness retreats work and what you can expect from them.

How do wilderness retreats work?

Just like digital detoxes and other types of wellness trips, every wilderness retreat is slightly different.

Some go full-tilt into trekking and camping territory, while others are more closely aligned with glamping stays.

Typically, all wilderness retreats see attendees stay in eco-friendly lodging that’s immersed in nature—whether a tent, yurt, dome, or cabin.

The day-to-day is filled with exciting excursions like hiking, kayaking, rock climbing, cycling, and similar activities. Usually, wilderness retreats are categorized as low-intensity, intermediate, and high-intensity.

Oftentimes, soaking up the outdoors is only one element of the retreat. They also include itineraries that often feature mindfulness practices like meditation, creative projects like writing or music, and group-based interactions designed for community building.

Do you have to be physically fit to go on wilderness retreats?

The answer depends on the program. Some require physical fitness, while others are designed to introduce attendees to outdoor activities.

On top of that, retreat organizers go to great lengths to advertise what’s on the docket and what level of fitness attendees must meet. Some companies even use ‘grades’ and other categories to provide an accurate depiction of the retreat, and also to differentiate their various retreat programs.

Usually, wilderness retreats that explore a national park are more focused on hiking, climbing, and similarly demanding activities. The more remote and rugged the national park or reserve, the more rough-and-ready the retreat probably is.

On the other hand, some wilderness retreats are geared toward relaxation and reconnecting with nature—no grueling hikes involved. The idea is to hang out in nature, soak up the sights and sounds, and let the nervous system recalibrate.

Some wilderness retreats are also segmented by age, whether for teenagers who need to develop a bit of independence or for senior crowds who are interested in building a community of like-minded travelers.

How can travelers find great wellness retreats?

There are a few ways to book wellness retreats.

Some hotels offer wilderness packages that can be customized for small groups. If you’ve really enjoyed your stay at a remote hotel or cabin, then consider looking to see whether it offers wilderness retreats.

But the best way to find a retreat that suits your needs is to use a retreat booking platform like BookRetreats.

The website works by allowing retreat organizers to host their own programs—which you can compare thanks to its easy-to-navigate design. With just a few clicks, you can explore a program’s itinerary, meal list, lodging details, and more.

The company also has a great rating from TrustPilot and plenty of attendee reviews that you can sift through to learn more about each wilderness retreat. For newcomers, this is by far the easiest way to start exploring and comparing offers.