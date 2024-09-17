Chicago Escapes: 4 of Illinois’s Most Charming Towns

Though Chicago spreads along the charming Lake Michigan, it’s not the most scenic place to soak up natural wonders.

With around 2.6 million calling Chicago home, it’s no surprise that thousands flee the city each year to relax in small towns and national parks.

Chicagoans usually head to neighboring states like Wisconsin, Michigan, and Indiana. Not only are they close by, but they’re speckled with semi-rural, charming towns.

But so is Illinois.

If you’re on the hunt for a cozy escape from Chicago, then there’s no need to cross state lines. All you need to do is pack your bags and head south. Not only can you find dozens of small towns ready to spoil visitors, but there’s also plenty in the way of history, outdoor activities, and even foodie hotspots.

Looking for the perfect Chicago escape? Start with one of these charming towns.

Galena

Galena is Illinois’s most well-known cozy town. Not only is it located close to Chicago, but the county’s tourism department has also rolled out an extensive list of activities.

Visitors can try their hand at some seriously un-city-like crafts, from spoon carving to antique tractor driving to goat-trek-wine-tour bundles. (Say no more, Galena! I’m on my way!)

As you might have guessed by that list of activities, Galena offers a seriously homegrown dash of comfort for city-slickers. Aside from Galena’s brick buildings and main street, other nearby sites worth exploring are Menominee and Hanover.

(Galena is the name of a small town, along with the county. You might see it listed as both.)

Mount Carroll

Compared to Galena, Mount Carroll is tiny.

Only 1,500 residents call this town home—which is part of its appeal. Visitors can explore the local farmers market, see a play at the Timber Lake Playhouse, enjoy music at the Rhythm Section Amphitheater, or delve into the outdoors in the area’s surrounding parks.

Just know that this location is going to take you pretty far off the map—which might not be a bad thing if you’re burnt out on city life.

Woodstock

If you’ve seen and obsessed over the film Groundhog Day, then Woodstock, Illinois might already be on your radar. If not, there’s still plenty to enjoy in this quaint town.

Like most others on this list, guests can enjoy things like the farmers market, trivia night, meditation for beginners, and more. Those activities are offered year-round for residents and visitors alike.

But some of the larger events you might want to schedule your trip around are the McHenry County Fair and Groundhog Day. Given the latter’s association with a major Hollywood release, it’s a pretty big affair.

Elsah

Sometimes dubbed the ‘New England of the Midwest’, Elsah is home to dozens of beautiful historic homes that date back to the 1800s. That includes Italian, Greek Revival, and even Gothic homes.

So, how did such a small town end up with such larger-than-life architecture? When the town was founded in 1853, free lots were offered to those who built homes with stone from the local quarry.

Today, Elsah retains plenty of historic charm thanks to its lovely homes. The main street drag is also picturesque, bordered by the surrounding bluffs. Its natural splendor is also part of its charm. Elsah is a hot spot on the Meeting of the Rivers National Scenic Byway.