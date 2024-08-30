Gut Health Abroad: How to Avoid Constipation

Tips on how to stay healthy while traveling abound.

It’s a difficult art—one that usually starts during our first flight.

Most health and travel advice revolves around the core tenets of physical well-being: good sleep, some exercise, and a healthy diet.

But for those who struggle with gut health even while at home, maintaining diet, sleep, and exercise can be difficult. And one of the first ways that will manifest is through the stomach.

The most enduring problem for tummies while abroad? Constipation.

While many people are afraid of getting diarrhea after drinking tap water (and rightfully so), the most common challenge for travelers around the world is getting clogged up.

That’s because travel messes with our circadian rhythm which, in turn, affects our ability to digest and metabolize food. (Apparently, our stomachs really like routine.)

While constipation sounds pretty benign compared to Montezuma’s Revenge, it can be

Once upon a time, I was backpacking through the Himalayan foothills. Another backpacker in my group couldn’t go to the bathroom. A few days passed, then a week. As she approached Day 10 without any luck on the toilet, we headed to a village to seek medical care.

The solution? A suppository delivered by hand. It was go-time, to put it lightly. We weren’t near a hospital, and not going to the bathroom for almost two weeks can cause serious health problems.

Obviously, not everyone will experience the same type of discomfort while traveling. Still, I think it’s worth knowing what can we do to prevent similar episodes. After all, who’s having fun when they’re trying to figure out when their last bowel movement was?

I’ve taken advice from experts around the US about how to keep things moving when feeling good matters most.

The basics: Prioritize sleep & hydration

While constipation is an ongoing health issue for travelers, it’s worth pointing out (yet again) that this is actually due to our circadian rhythm.

Guts get mixed up when we shift onto a different schedule… even in the same time zone.

Forget all-nighters and booze-filled adventures. If you want to minimize the duration of your constipation, get at least eight hours of sleep. Or try to until you’re better adjusted to your new location. And slam water. Seriously, flights are dehydrating.

Stretch out & get moving

Travel is an endless adventure—but it’s not uncommon for tourists to be a little lazy. After all, vacation is about downtime… not counting steps.

Unfortunately, constipation is usually exacerbated by a lack of movement.

If you’re on a vacation that features a lot of lounging, then consider adding some walking routes to your routine, especially in the morning. Stretching and mind-body movements are also viable options—and something that you can do from your hotel room.

Even better, swimming is a great option. So if you’re bumming by the beach, get into the water and get moving. Your bowels will thank you. The same for dancing. So if a night out sounds like fun, then put on your dancing shoes.

Just make sure you know where the bathroom is.

Eat your fruits & veggies

When we hit the road, we’re often treated to new types of dishes—including local fruits and vegetables. The more you sample these foods, the better.

Fruits and vegetables are high in soluble fiber, which helps keep your digestion system active. But if fruits and vegetables really aren’t your thing, doctors also recommend high-fiber foods like lentils, black beans, whole grains like whole wheat pasta, and nuts like pecans and almonds.

Just don’t forget to drink plenty of water—your body can’t absorb that fiber without proper hydration.

Get situated (correctly)

Toilets aren’t uniform. If you’re well-traveled, you might have run into a few ‘squatties’.

A squat toilet is one that requires—you guessed it—a squatting position. Whether or not you’re traveling to a place that has a squat toilet, I suggest assuming the position.

Squat toilets are a little controversial in the West, so I’ll let you decide whether or not this is a viable option to alleviate constipation. Just know that many doctors agree that squatting is a better position for relieving the bowels than sitting down.

Take Probiotics

Want to learn even more about your gut? (I’m almost done, I promise.)

It’s full of bacteria that help break down food and turn it into energy. Probiotics are live bacteria supplements aimed to boost the count of that good bacteria.

While it might sound a little off-putting, many everyday foods have live bacteria that are good for us—including yogurt, for example.

While the science is still a little theoretical about how probiotics can help ease constipation, I wanted to include this option for anyone considering taking probiotics on the road.