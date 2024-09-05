PCH 101: Best Hotels on the Pacific Coast Highway (Cali Only)

The Pacific Coast Highway is one of the US’s most iconic road trip routes.

You might know this classic highway as the 101, which stretches across the West Coast. From Washington State down to San Diego, the two-lane road winds through mountains, forests, and more—usually while offering a stunning view of the Pacific Ocean

In total, the Pacific Coast Highway stretches for 1,675 miles and takes around one week to explore comfortably. That allotment of time for exploring attractions, getting plenty of rest, and taking a few detours along the way.

But most adventurers stick to one segment of the journey—and the most popular is the route that leads from Orange County to Mendocino County in Northern California.

My favorite part of the Pacific Coast Highway is the views and sense of adventure.

Aside from vistas and freedom, something that I love about road trips is the number of boutique inns, hotels, and motels that pop up around the way. With hardly any hotel chains in small towns, routes like the Pacific Coast Highway offer a spotlight on unique mom-and-pop stays.

Though some boutique hotels are more high-production than others, they all deliver (in spades) my favorite feature: a kitschy atmosphere. (I’m talking about the good, charming type of kitsch.)

Looking for a memorable stay along California’s stretch of the Pacific Coast Highway? Start with one of these boutique options. My suggestions are listed starting from the northern stretch of the Pacific Coast Highway down to Santa Barbara.

Lodge at Marconi

West Marin

The Lodge at Marconi is a brand-new project that specializes in retreats, weddings, and similar events. But I think it’s a good fit for just about anyone—so long as you enjoy a remote and rejuvenating stay.

Aside from its focus on gatherings, the Marconi offers a fantastic escape and experience at Tomales Bay. The grounds are immersed in the NorCal forest.

As someone who has spent a good amount of time near Marin County (I worked in Humboldt County for a while), I haven’t forgotten the feel and tranquility of the area’s large-growth forests. At the Marconi, you also get rugged coastal views—and a curated list of on-site activities designed for immersion and recreation.

Seven Gables Inn

Pacific Grove

A world-class location meets hyper-local charm at the Seven Gables Inn. The grounds remind me of East Coast destinations like Martha’s Vineyard, offering sweeping views of the coast outside through formal sitting rooms.

Like many East Coast spots, Seven Gables Inn also offers a historical angle. The inn was constructed in the 1800s in a Victorian style that’s been carefully maintained and renovated.

Aside from the lovely and coastal-themed design, I like the Seven Gables’ bed-and-breakfast approach, which focuses on slowing down and soaking up the ambiance.

Post Ranch Inn

Big Sur

We’re heading back into nature at the Post Ranch Inn.

This Big Sur getaway distinguishes itself thanks to its cliff-top location. (It’s a whole 1,200 feet above sea level.) From this perch, you’ll feel like you’re sitting on top of the world. And with luxury features galore, there’s plenty of reason to rejoice and relax.

At the moment, Post Ranch Inn has one of only eleven Michelin Guide Three-Key distinctions, which celebrate excellent hotel stays. That designation is thanks to next-level features like yoga and meditation courses, along with unexpected (and outright awesome) experiences like falconry.

Cambria Shores Inn

Cambria

The Cambria Shores Inn offers a deeply charming and homegrown stay on the 101.

Its three-star offerings cover all the basics, including a great view of Moonstone Beach, amenities geared toward families and pets, and lovely grounds. The rooms are designed with organic coastal features, making them quaint, functional, and comfortable.

I love the family-centric vibe, which is palpable thanks to the fact that the Cambria Shores Inn has been family-run for a few decades. The family’s goal isn’t to scale up—it’s to keep doing what they do well, which is offering a home away from home.

The Pacific Motel

Cayucos

It’s bohemian, it’s beachy, and it’s got all the subtle features you’d expect from a California coastal dream like The Pacific Motel.

I’m a huge fan of the motel’s design and layout, which is focused on individual bungalows, along with its location on the off-the-beaten-path Cayucos.

Many bungalows include gas fireplaces, along with art from local designers and products from local producers. I’m also in love with amenities like the communal fire pits (which include blankets), which make it easy to schmooze with other guests.

Hotel Californian

Santa Barbara

I covered this hotel during a piece on the best hotels in Santa Barbara—and Hotel Californian hasn’t drifted far from my mind since. It’s luxury, it’s stylish, and it puts a lot of emphasis on its community events. Think: rooftop shows from local DJs that overlook the Pacific Ocean.

The boutique and lux hotel also offers all the basics of a high-end stay. Its on-site spa is highly rated by locals, while its winemaker dinners bring together the area’s top wine producers, sommeliers, and winos. Should I keep going?

