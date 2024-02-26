10 Best Boutique Hotels in Santa Barbara

Welcome to the American Riviera. Situated along the Pacific Ocean, Santa Barbara is rife with lush landscaped gardens and a Mediterranean climate that’s temperate year-round. Natural wonders aside, Santa Barbara is also home to cultural landmarks, plenty of city parks, and promenades suitable for a passegiatta (or ‘night stroll’ in Italian).

It’s easy to see why it’s one of the most popular destinations in the California region. If you play your cards right, you can access all of the city’s top activities from one of the best boutique hotels Santa Barbara has to offer.

From the swankiest outdoor swimming pool to the best spa and wellness center, we’ve got the top picks covered. Keep reading for our breakdown of the best boutique hotels in Santa Barbara. Or, if you’re in a rush, check out our top two picks: Palihouse Santa Barbara and Hotel Californian.

Top 11 Best Boutique Hotels in Santa Barbara

1. Best for Overall Experience – Palihouse Santa Barbara

Bedroom view of Palihouse Santa Barbara Photo credit: Leonardo

Palihouse delivers upscale amenities and tasteful design right in central Santa Barbara.

Aside from standard amenities like premium bedding and workspaces, each guest room includes a balcony or patio, fireplaces, and even deep soaking tubs. These accents make it a well-balanced stay for hotel guests of all stripes. The hotel features a modest pool with a tasteful outdoor lounge.

Amenities aside, this hotel’s location is what makes it truly worth fawning over. Guests can take advantage of nearby cultural institutions like the Presidio, Lobero Theatre, and the Santa Barbara Historical Museum. It’s also nearby East Beach, making it easy for you to dip your toes into the Pacific Ocean.

2. Best for Resort Amenities – Santa Barbara Inn

Bedroom view of Santa Barbara Inn Photo credit: Expedia

Nestled right on the East Beach waterfront, Santa Barbara Inn has some of the best sweeping Pacific Ocean views in the city. It also puts visitors in walking distance to hot spots like the Santa Barbara Zoo and the famous Butterfly Beach.

Along with views and location, Santa Barbara Inn offers a solid range of resort-caliber amenities. One of the best is the outdoor pool with a nearby on-site bar and restaurant. Convivo, the on-site Italian restaurant, is also highly rated by guests.

On top of these perks, you can also find a full-range exercise room and a concierge equipped to handle your business needs, such as faxing. Think of it like a tiny resort hidden among other Santa Barbara hotels.

3. Best for Bed and Breakfast Fans – Hideaway Santa Barbara

Bedroom view of Hideaway Santa Barbara, A Kirkwood Collection Property Photo credit: Expedia

This Kirkwood Collection Hotel is all about emulating the cozy magic of a bed and breakfast. Unlike similar boutique hotels, this hotel features gourmet breakfast services that are free of charge.

Other notable amenities include rainfall showers, large LED TVs with streaming services, and a welcoming lobby designed for socializing. In fact, you’ll notice a homey and intimate design around the hotel, which is spread across two buildings. Fans of greenery will be particularly pleased with the grounds, which include lush gardens.

Despite the emphasis on all things cozy and hidden away, Hideaway Santa Barbara is centrally located. Nearby, you’ll find Stearns Wharf, West Beach, and Santa Barbara City College.

4. Best for Historical Charm – Simpson House Inn

Bedroom view of Simpson House Inn Photo credit: Expedia

Similar to Hideaway, Simpson House Inn is nestled into Santa Barbara’s luscious greenery and closely emulates the magic of a bed and breakfast. This location was originally built in 1874 and has since been reserved. Historical charm oozes from its main manor and surrounding cottages.

Unlike most BnBs, Simpson House Inn is an adults-only destination. On top of that, it offers a spa and wellness center. The spa offers treatments like facials, massages, and aromatherapy.

Don’t forget—everyone is treated to a gourmet breakfast at this BnB, along with free private parking. Hotel guests can also enjoy unique features like the library reading room, along with laundry and dry-cleaning services.

5. Best for Escaping the City (Without Leaving It) – Secret Garden Inn

Bedroom view of Secret Garden Inn And Cottages Photo credit: Expedia

Like Simpson House Inn and Hideaway, the Secret Garden Inn includes multiple cottages for guests to choose from. In fact, there are twelve unique rooms to explore.

This boutique bed-and-breakfast focuses on its interior. Each room has a Victorian bed, along with other Victorian décor that comes with a modern twist. The lush gardens and outdoor lounge are particularly noteworthy, designed to let guests drop off the map in a magical, natural environment.

This feat is impressive given the Secret Garden Inn is located only minutes from the Mission and State Street. Though the amenities aren’t necessarily top-tier, you’ll feel entirely comfortable at this boutique hotel.

6. Best Trendy Boutique Hotel – Hotel Californian

Bedroom view of Hotel Californian Photo credit: Expedia

This trendy and upscale boutique hotel goes above and beyond in its approach to hosting. To start off, there’s a rooftop pool and bar with a sweeping view of the Pacific Ocean. Hotel Californian is also located inside Santa Barbara’s ultra-cool Funk Zone district, which is great for exploring on foot.

But will you make it out the doors?

Inside the grounds of Hotel Californian, guests have access to some of the coolest amenities to be found in the best boutique hotels. Along with an EV charging station and bike rentals, guests can sample three separate (and highly rated) on-site restaurants, check out a fully-stacked library, explore the ballroom, treat themselves at the full-service on-site spa, or even book a treatment at the hair salon.

7. Best for Accessibility – Cheshire Cat Inn

Bedroom view of Cheshire Cat Inn Photo credit: Expedia

The Cheshire Cat Inn is located near the Secret Garden Inn. That means it’s still only a few minute’s drive from attractions like State Street and the city center. Like other bed-and-breakfasts on this list, the Cheshire Cat Inn includes a range of rooms for hotel guests to choose from.

The ground’s original structures date back to 1884. Like the Simpson House Inn, the buildings have been painstakingly preserved to retain their Victorian architecture and charm.

Notably, the Cheshire Cat Inn is fully accessible with stair-free pathways and elevators. The grounds showcase beautiful gardens and patios that are designed for daily use. Many rooms include private yards, as well. The hotel has also gone above and beyond to soundproof its rooms, which adds to a feeling of privacy.

8. Best for Eco-Friendly Travelers – Haley Hotel

Bedroom view of Haley Hotel Photo credit: Expedia

The Haley Hotel offers a fresh take on interior design and a fantastic location near the Funk Zone and close to West Beach. Amenities include free bicycle rentals, express check-in, and a snack bar/deli.

But Haley Hotel’s standout feature is its approach to sustainability. The grounds use LED light bulbs and minimize plastic usage. Its cleaning staff uses eco-friendly products exclusively, while the snack bar sells products that are at least 80% locally sourced.

Additionally, Haley Hotel is very welcoming toward pets. The grounds also include a beautiful garden and terrace for daily lounging, along with room service features.

9. Best for Romantic Getaways – Eagle Inn

Bedroom view of The Eagle Inn Photo credit: Expedia

Right beside Stearns Wharf is Santa Barbara’s Eagle Inn. Even though its interior design is a bit dated, the exterior harkens back to the Spanish mission-style villas that are common throughout Southern California.

In fact, you might even notice the Eagle Inn on a drive through town. It’s located right on the water, with beautiful white stucco walls. Given its architectural relevance and location, the Eagle Inn is a popular stop for groups and families of all sizes.

There are also guest rooms that offer two-person tubs, fireplaces, and balconies. It’s one of the best romantic getaways that you can find at a boutique hotel in Santa Barbara. If you’re heading to the Eagle Inn for an anniversary, you can also ask the concierge for a special surprise for your loved one. Hotel staff are more than happy to accommodate.

10. Best for Classic Amenities – Upham Hotel

Bedroom view of The Upham Hotel Photo credit: Expedia

At Upham Hotel, you’ll find all the trappings of a large hotel chain. Upham is located near the Arlington Theater in downtown Santa Barbara, only a short drive from other main attractions.

At Upham Hotel, all the smaller details are sorted out for you. This includes breakfast, laundry services, business services, and a 24-hour concierge. There’s also an American-style bistro called Louies Restaurant, which guests have enjoyed.

At Upham Hotel, you can also choose between standard or double rooms. These are spread across five different buildings, which provide a more secluded and private feel. If you’re new to boutique hotels and aren’t sure how they differ from traditional stays, Upham Hotel offers great insight.

Location

Santa Barbara isn’t a massive city, which means you’ll be able to jump around easily with a car rental. It’s still important to know about which locations you’ll be targeting when in town, whether the beach or the mountains, or cultural landmarks.

For example, if you’re interested in soaking up the sun on the beach, then focus on boutique hotels like the Eagle Inn or Santa Barbara Inn.

On the other hand, if you’re in town to soak up the local culture, then you’ll want to be as close to State Street and the Funk Zone as possible. Hotel Californian is a great spot, along with Palihouse and Haley Hotel. All three put you in proximity to the finest art galleries, wine-tasting rooms, shopping malls, and restaurants.

Attention to Detail

You want to feel cared for when you’re staying in a new city—and especially when you’re staying at a boutique hotel. When it comes to boutique hotels in Santa Barbara, you should look out for attention to detail. This includes amenities like free beach towels, bicycle rentals, and other types of concierge services.

Some boutique hotels go further than others to curate a specific atmosphere. Haley Hotel, for example, has a strong focus on sustainability. Many food products are locally sourced, while bike rentals are free to encourage green transportation.

Personalization

Because boutique hotels tend to be smaller and more niche than their commercial counterparts, most staff will help you personalize your trip. Boutique hotels, in particular, tend to partner with local establishments. Keep a lookout for hotels that offer vouchers and deals with neighboring restaurants and bars.

On top of offering a few discounts, boutique hotels should also help you get the most out of your trip. The Eagle Inn, for example, is manned by staff who are ready to help you surprise your partner with a romantic surprise.

The Simpson House Inn, by contrast, offers various VIP tiers that connect guests to unique experiences. Be sure to keep your ear to the ground—these personalized experiences can help take your boutique stay to the next level.

Culture, Character, & Authenticity

One of the most important ways that a boutique hotel differentiates itself from competitors is through style. In Santa Barbara, you can find just about every aesthetic to fit your tastes.

There’s a particular emphasis on secluded bed and breakfasts, like the Secret Garden Inn, Hideaway Santa Barbara, Simpson House Inn, and the Cheshire Cat Inn. The latter two locations have curated their late-1800s grounds to showcase their historical charm, highlighting the type of care you should be after.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Where are the best beaches in Santa Barbara?

Given its moniker as the American Riviera, you won’t need to look hard to find fantastic beaches in Santa Barbara. East Beach and West Beach are the closest to the city center. Nearby, you can also find the highly popular Leadbetter Beach and Butterfly Beach.

How can I get around Santa Barbara?

The easiest way to get around Santa Barbara is to rent a car from the Santa Barbara Airport. Renting a car will allow you to more easily access outdoor adventures in the Santa Ynez mountains, along with nearby wineries. (Though we haven’t mentioned it here, evening wine tastings are hugely popular in the city.)

However, if you prefer to travel without a car, you do have a few other options. Many locals get around via bicycle when the weather permits. Public buses also run throughout the city, though you may want to verify schedules in order to expedite waiting times.

What are the most-visited landmarks in Santa Barbara?

Santa Barbara is home to unique historical, cultural, and natural landmarks. We’ve already mentioned a few, from the quirky streets of Funk Zone to the historical Mission.

The latter was founded in 1786 and includes a museum and church. Other nearby destinations include State Street, Santa Barbara Harbor, and Stearns Wharf. The most widely visited beach is Butterfly Beach, which is located in the Montecito neighborhood.

Are there outdoor activities to do nearby?

There are plenty of outdoor activities to enjoy in Santa Barbara. The beaches are perfect for kayaking, paddle boarding, surfing, scuba diving, and snorkeling. You may also be able to find boat tours and cruises to join.

In the mountains, you can enjoy hiking, backpacking, camping, mountain biking, and even rock climbing. Inquire about these types of opportunities at your boutique hotel. Most concierge crews are equipped to help you schedule an adventure.

Some city parades and festivals also focus on the great outdoors. For example, the annual Summer Solstice Parade takes place each year and celebrates the natural wonders of Santa Barbara and Mother Nature in general.

Conclusion

Santa Barbara packs a punch in terms of ambiance, natural wonders, cultural landmarks, and unique boutique stays. There’s an emphasis on bed and breakfasts, with standouts like the Simpson House Inn and Hideaway Santa Barbara.

But there are also plenty of new concepts that are worth checking out, especially if you want to be right in the action near South State Street. If sustainability is on your radar, look at the Haley Hotel. If you’re more intrigued by all things hip and trendy, book a room at the Hotel Californian.

