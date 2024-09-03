Scuba USA: Best Scuba Packages Available from US Hotels & Resorts

Scuba diving is at the top of the list for many ocean-loving travelers.

Scuba resorts dot the globe, focused mostly in tropical dreamlands like the Maldives, Samoa, Thailand, Curacao, and beyond.

The setup is straightforward: divers head to resorts and hotels that are located near popular reefs, shipwrecks, and other divable delights. Most lodgings make it easy for visitors to rent scuba gear and purchase diving packages through specialized bundles.

These bundled deals offer savings on things like equipment rentals, guided dives, boat drop-offs, and more. Despite the fact that scuba diving is a complex art, diving-related infrastructure isn’t too hard to find.

For example, though I don’t live near any high-profile dive sites, Catalonia’s coastline offers a few resources for prospective scuba divers. Last year, my partner got his scuba certification in Lloret del Mar on Catalonia’s Costa Brava coast.

Me and our chihuahua headed out with him for the weekend. While he spent his days earning his certification, me and my furry friend lounged on the beach and soaked up the small-town atmosphere.

Though we didn’t stay at an affiliated hotel, we had options. It made me wonder… how common are scuba diving packages for first-time divers who don’t yet have their scuba certification?

While I’ve seen these types of offers in Europe, Asia, and the Caribbean, that’s not the case for the US. Despite being home to tropical hotspots like Hawaii, Puerto Rico, and \ the US Virgin Islands, scuba certification packages are few and far between in the United States.

But that doesn’t mean they aren’t out there.

If you’re looking for a great scuba certification program that comes bundled with a hotel stay, I have three highly-rated suggestions for you. Ready to dive in. (I couldn’t resist.)

Best boutique offer: DTLA Hotel Figueroa

Photo courtesy of Hotel Figueroa by Tanveer Nadal

Los Angeles

Hotel Figueroa is a high-design boutique hotel located in the heart of Downtown LA. (I’m a fan of Hyatt’s Unbound Collection thanks to stays like this.)

Like other top-tier boutique hotels, the team at Figueroa is constantly looking to offer guests something more.

This summer, the hotel partnered with LA’s Eco Dive Center to offer guests the chance to take scuba lessons right from its massive indoor pool—no need to bring any gear. Guests can book their courses with Eco Dive Center after setting up their travel arrangements with the hotel.

There’s also a special Women’s Dive Day Party for any female travelers who want a fem-first scuba experience. Just keep in mind that this year’s programming will end in late September. But thanks to popular demand, the hotel will kickstart the program again in 2025. Start planning ahead!

Book a stay here

Best tropical bundle: Grand Wailea, a Waldorf Astoria Resort

Photo courtesy of Grand Wailea

Maui

If you’re dreaming of a tropical location to learn the basics of scuba, then the Grand Wailea shop be at the top of your list.

The luxury hotel is a selling point in and of itself, thanks to features like astrology readings, a top-tier spa, and even ukulele lessons.

But the Grand Wailea also makes it easy for visitors to learn how to scuba dive with their Dive Wailea brand. They offer a ‘try scuba’ program in their SCUBA-certified training pool—no need to leave the grounds, just like with Hotel Figueroa.

Once guests are comfortable with the scuba setup, they can choose between one of four ocean dives. From start to finish, it’s one of the most seamless and luxurious scuba programs out there.

Book a stay here

Best budget offer: Holiday Inn & Courtyard Marriott

Photo of the Holiday Inn Key Largo, photo courtesy of Booking

Key Largo

Some of the US’s best reefs are located around Florida’s Key Largo region.

Unsurprisingly, hotels and dive groups in the area regularly work together to offer diving packages. I’m highlighting the most budget-friendly options here, including bundles from two diving centers and two hotels.

The Rainbow Reef Dive Center and fleet offer a wide range of tours and experiences, including all levels of dive training. The website is a little busy, but I’ve seen this group mentioned around often in the Key Largo dive scene.

Sea Dwellers is another highly rated scuba diving center and school serving Key Largo divers. In fact, it received a Travelers’ Choice Award from TripAdvisor earlier this year. Like Rainbow Reef, you can shop around for tons of unique experiences and dive tours.

Both Rainbow Reef and Sea Dwellers offer diving bundles with the local Holiday Inn and Courtyard Marriott. For more information on how to access these deals, I suggest looking around on the scuba dive center websites. It seems like most bundles need to be booked over the phone.