8 Best Things To See And Do In Upstate New York This Autumn

What most people call “autumn” or “fall” is known as something else among those who love the northeastern United States. It’s leaf-peeping season! This is the time of year you want to head out for a road trip — ideally with some yummy hot cider or pumpkin lattes by your side — and take in the gorgeous scenery and seasonal attractions that make the season so memorable.

Upstate New York is made for leaf-peeping and autumn adventures. The gorgeous scenery, adorable small towns, and phenomenal food scene make it the perfect place to explore in September, October, and November. It’s hard to go wrong with any itinerary. Heck, you could just decide to wander and embrace the joys of being a little bit lost. But these eight destinations (some of which I’ve discovered through press trips and others on my own) are some of my personal favorites for an unforgettable trip and deserve a spot on your itinerary.

Erie Canal Museum in Syracuse Photo credit: Alizada Studios / Shutterstock.com

1. The Erie Canal

Who says you have to be by a lake to enjoy some waterfront views?

At the Erie Canal Museum in Syracuse, you can learn how this vital waterway changed the course of history in Upstate New York. The museum hosts a variety of tours and events, including downtown Syracuse architecture walking tours by the water, Irish history-themed happy hours, and recreational bike rides with the museum staff. If only all museums were this creative and engaging!

2. Panama Rocks Scenic Park

There must be tens of thousands of hiking trails in Upstate New York and I feel confident saying that they’re all gorgeous. If you want something a little bit different to explore, head to Panama Rocks Scenic Park. The 1-mile loop includes massive rock formations, small caves, canyons, and crevices.

“The dappled sunlight plays off the dark rocky formations and the vibrant green moss imparts a forest primeval experience,” as fellow TravelAwaits writer Sandi Barrett describes. “The intriguing natural wonders at Panama Rocks are why we take a walk in the woods — to contemplate interesting landscapes and to breathe in the fresh, rejuvenating woodsy air.”

3. LynOaken Farms

LynOaken Farms is more than a multigenerational family farm operation. This u-pick apple orchard in Medina describes itself as a “living apple museum.” It’s home to 300 varieties of apples, which means it’s likely the most diverse u-pick destination in the country. The owners are working with horticultural experts to preserve and properly catalog all the varieties on their property.

Visitors don’t have access to all 300 types; not all are produced in qualities great enough for picking. For those that are, apple season can range from late August to mid-November and not all varieties are ripe simultaneously. However, you can expect a robust range of rare heirloom crops. This might just be the best season ever for pies and crisps! The same family owns Leonard Oakes Estate Winery and it’s well worth taking the time to drop in and enjoy a tasting.

4. Auburn-Area Produce

Every autumn road trip demands a stop or two at a produce stand to stock up on apples, pumpkins, honey, cider, baked goods, and more. Several excellent visits exist in and around the Finger Lakes town of Auburn.

Owen Orchards likes to say it’s the kind of place where you can have lots of fun without spending a ton, and they live up to their motto. They offer a family-friendly, u-pick orchard, farm store, apple cider, and homemade apple cider donuts. This is an excellent spot to stock up on local cheeses and condiments as well.

At Morgan’s Half Acre Produce, you’ll find outstanding baked goods (they’re famous for their pies), jams and jellies, fresh produce from their farm, and one of the best funky pumpkins and gourds you’ve ever seen. Forget carving a pumpkin; you’ll want to bring some pumpkins home just to admire all the fun colors and weird textures among their varieties. Morgan’s also offers a lovely selection of local dairy products, including ice cream, and they have beautifully cut flowers and flower baskets.

Clinton Avenue in downtown Rochester Photo credit: Paul Brady Photography / Shutterstock.com

5. Rochester At Night

If you’re open to taking a spooky stroll, you’ll want to connect with Rochester Candlelight Ghost Walks. They offer seven different ghost walks in city neighborhoods with different themes. (There’s even a tour connected to the local lilac festival — finally, hauntings and horticulture come together!) For those who are really into the spirit of things (pun intended!), the same company also hosts dinners in a haunted house, haunted bowling, a haunted bus tour, and a pub crawl, plus a full schedule of talks and seminars at the local library and other establishments.

If you prefer a more sedate evening out, swing by Abbott’s Frozen Custard at the city’s northern tip. This delicious destination has been serving up frozen custard for nearly a century, and I can attest to the magic of their hot fudge and frozen custard sundae. You can take your cone with you and stroll along the nearby shores of Lake Ontario to enjoy a gorgeous sunset.

Lake Erie at sunset Photo credit: Karen M Miller / Shutterstock.com

6. Lake Erie Wine Country

This 52-mile stretch of shoreline between Buffalo, New York, and Erie, Pennsylvania, is home to the largest grape-growing region east of the Rockies and more than 20 wineries. With a robust selection of craft distilleries, microbreweries, and fine-dining destinations, you could easily spend several weekends in Lake Erie Wine Country and not get bored. Concord grapes are the stars of the show, and in addition to wine, you’ll find grape juices, jellies, savory condiments, and much more.

7. National Comedy Center

Jamestown is famous as the hometown of pioneering comedic artist Lucille Ball and, as such, it’s a natural location for the National Comedy Center. Opened in August 2018, the center has been praised for its creative curation, especially in its “Blue Room.” A tribute to comedy that pushes the limits of comfort, free speech, and good taste, the Blue Room honors the careers of comedy legends such as George Carlin, Richard Pryor, and Lenny Bruce. But it is feminist singer Rusty Warren (nicknamed the “Mother of the Sexual Revolution”) whose story welcomes the daring visitors and kicks off the narrative of Blue comedy. Consider this your perfect rainy-day destination. The Lucy-Desi Museum is just down the road for folks who want to get a double dose of humor.

Skaneateles, New York Photo credit: PQK / Shutterstock.com

8. Skaneateles

Go ahead; I dare you to find a more charming destination than Skaneateles. This gorgeous little lakeside community might just be the prettiest spot in the Finger Lakes region. If you love window shopping and browsing, you’ll love all the cute little shops here, many featuring things from local makers and artisans.

Doug’s Fish Fry is my favorite among the town’s many eateries. This is fresh fish at its finest, with homemade coleslaw, hand-cut fries, and creamy chowder clamoring to earn a spot on your tray. Portions are generous, prices are reasonable, and the atmosphere is fun, informal, and community-focused. Save room for their delicious soft serve ice cream sundaes with seasonal toppings like spiced apples.

What Is Upstate New York?

Good question! There’s no universally agreed-upon boundary. For some people, it’s any part of the state that’s not New York City and Long Island. For others, Westchester and Rockland counties and much of the Hudson Valley are also counted among the exclusions. Some people also consider the capital region around Albany and the state’s northeast corner to be separate from “Upstate.”

How To Get There

While New York City is definitely not part of Upstate, there’s no denying that it has the best airport access! You can also access the area through regional airports in Albany, Rochester, and Syracuse, and connect with destinations via Amtrak and buses.