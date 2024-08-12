Real-Life Pandora: Visit the Mountains That Inspired James Cameron’s Avatar

Pandora is one of the world’s most recognizable fictional planets.

From the imagination of James Cameron comes a fantastical landscape of jutting and flora-covered mountains.

And while the Na’vi people in 2009’s Avatar and 2022’s The Way of Water are decidedly alien, the landscape of Pandora—a habitable moon in a faraway galaxy—has its origins on Planet Earth.

The most recognizable inspiration for Pandora is China’s Zhangjiajie National Forest Park, located in the country’s northwestern Hunan province.

But that’s not all. There are two other locations that will make you feel like you’re venturing through Pandora. Vietnam is home to Ha Long Bay, while Chile is home to the lesser-known Torres del Paine.

All three locations offer an otherworldly view into our planet’s strangest natural formations.

Though I only spent a week in Ha Long Bay almost a decade ago, I remember the trip in great detail. The most memorable part of the trip was the experience of zipping between mist-covered, emerald islets, along with watching the sunset between the strange and beautiful rock formations around Cat Ba.

It’s no surprise that these three locations inspired such an epic and fantastical tale.

Best of all, they make it easy for hardcore Avatar (and Pandora) fans to step into an alien world. Ever dreamed of becoming Jake Scully or Neytiri? Here’s where to go.

Photo by Alexander Schimmeck on Unsplash

Zhangjiajie National Park Forest, China

Year-round humidity feeds the lush greenery of Zhangjiajie National Forest Park.

This destination is characterized by towering and narrow pillars, which are the result of water erosion. These towers—made partly of sandstone—are so tall that the upper portions are only accessible via an industrial elevator.

Aside from its large-scale elevator, visitors can use two other lifts to explore Zhangjiajie’s canopy level. There’s also an extensive cable car track that weaves between the mountains.

Best of all for fans of Avatar, there’s an official tie-in to the franchise. Back in 2010, the National Park opted to name the tallest pillar ‘Avatar Hallelujah Mountain’ in honor of the film’s release.

Along with the stunning sandstone pillars, you might also recognize a few other tourist hotspots in Zhangjiajie National Forest Park.

Ever seen videos of tourists clambering half-terrified over a glass bridge in China? Some of these videos are from the world’s longest pedestrian glass bridge, located in Zhangjiajie, which opened in 2016. (In case you didn’t know, glass bridges are big in China.)

Where to stay to explore Zhangjiajie National Forest Park

Photo by Lewis J Goetz on Unsplash

Ha Long Bay, Vietnam

In terms of places that look like Pandora, Ha Long Bay might be the most well-known to Westerners.

This chain of exotic islands is located in the South China Sea in Northern Vietnam, accessible from Hanoi. The 2,000-odd islets are formed from limestone karsts and earned the term ‘Ha Long’, which means descending dragon.

Most travelers head to Cat Ba Island for lodging. I stayed here over Christmas back in 2012; it was a sleepy and misty experience that I thoroughly enjoyed. Because of the overcast weather, the islands and their vegetation weren’t particularly bright. That being said, there were few tourists, which is always a huge plus for me.

Where to stay to explore Ha Long Bay?

Photo by Claudio Mota

Torres del Paine, Chile

Is a trip to China or Vietnam a little too far from home? Consider hiking down to Chile instead.

This country is home to some truly stunning mountain views and otherwise rugged landscapes. Torres del Paine National Park takes that rugged moniker to another level.

Unlike Zhangjiajie and Ha Long Bay, Torres del Paine’s jutting rock formations aren’t layered with lush greenery. They rise into the sky like snow-covered giants. Seriously, the scale is hard to fathom.

These formations are also a bit harder to get to. Unlike the regions listed above, Chile’s Torres del Paine National Park isn’t too accessible to the average tourist—which means only dedicated and sporty tourists make it there.

But those who do are offered the spoils of Patagonian luxury.

Where to stay to explore Torres del Paine?