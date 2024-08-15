Seafood Boils: The Best Options in the Carolinas

The United States doesn’t necessarily have a reputation for seafood—which isn’t entirely fair.

From the Gulf of Mexico to the Pacific Ocean to the Atlantic Coast, the US has plenty of seafood traditions to pull on. But barbecue usually takes the cake in terms of making international headlines, standing out as one of our most iconic food traditions.

But let’s not forget about the humble seafood boil.

This staple is one of my favorites to explain to my European friends because it’s got that hyper-casual American flair. What’s a seafood boil, you might be asking?

It’s a boil that includes seafood and vegetables, usually brewed in a massive cauldron (community-sized, usually). Once the boil is ready, it’s contents are strained and dumped onto a plastic-lined table.

Toss on a bib and start ugly-eating to your heart’s desire. With your bare hands.

That’s about as complicated as a seafood boil needs to get.

An American tradition

I’ve had seafood boils in Louisiana and Maryland. In Louisiana, seafood boils reflect the jambalaya-esque mélange of culinary traditions. These stem from Caribbean, African, French, Spanish, and indigenous traditions.

In Maryland, by contrast, seafood boils are more reflective of a Chesapeake Bay palette. The bay is a vast estuary river system, which is rich in crabs, oysters, and clams. Further south, by contrast, most boils include shrimp… and sausage.

Then there’s Georgia and the Carolinas—which include influences from both Louisiana and the Chesapeake Bay.

You’ve got unique variations, from the Beaufort Stew (aka the Frogmore Stew) to the oyster roast. They’re differentiated by their milder flavor, as these low-country boils include fewer spices than in Louisiana.

Differentiations aside, you can’t go wrong with a seafood boil in South Carolina or North Carolina. Not only is it an important tradition, but it’s one that has spawned seafood festivals and drive-by boil drop-offs.

Want to tack on a seafood boil to your South Carolina or North Carolina trip? Here’s where to eat a seafood boil, including restaurants, deliveries, and festivals.

Best restaurants & seafood boil delivery companies

Location: Oak Island, North Carolina

Offers delivery for seafood boils and DIY boil buckets

Multiple locations in North Carolina: Corolla, Hatteras, Kitty Hawk, Emerald Isle, and Oak Island

Offers delivery for seafood boils

Location: Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina

Offers a restaurant and home delivery options for seafood boils

Location: West Ashley, South Carolina (near Charleston)

Offers delivery and DIY seafood boils

Location: Three locations in and near Charleston, South Carolina

Offers seafood boils at its restaurants

Best festivals with seafood boils

Beaufort, South Carolina – Late July

This even includes a low-country supper show with live music and one of the state’s largest seafood boils. Don’t be thrown off by the crowd—this festival has been serving thousands of attendees for decades. They know what they’re doing.

Hilton Head, South Carolina – mid-February

Be sure to check the itinerary for next year’s schedule—it shifts each year. But there’s almost always a seafood boil included.

Uniquely, this festival brings on some big-name chefs, giving you the chance to sample an elevated seafood boil.

Charleston, South Carolina – Early February

This annual event is a big deal in Charleston. If you’re a foodie, then this is one of the best ways to experience and indulge in Southern cuisine.

Along with seafood boils (of all stripes, I might add), you’ll also have the chance to sample treats like specialty cocktails and brave new dishes from local restauranteurs.

Morehead City, North Carolina – Early October

It’s homegrown and it’s delicious. This festival is approaching its 30th year and now includes a dozen unique areas and events, many of which are sponsored by the state’s most highly-rated seafood restaurants.

I’d recommend heading to the Fisherman’s Village for the tastiest bites and boils.