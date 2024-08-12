Soho House: Enter the World of International Private Members’ Clubs

Private members’ clubs.

Even the name sounds exclusive, harkening back to the day of blue-blood establishments.

The first private members’ clubs emerged in places like London and Paris in the late 1700s. The clientele was decidedly bourgeois—even if the atmosphere in many clubs was casual, bordering on rowdy.

These were the places where business deals were forged, where brandy was poured and cigars lit. Where friends showed off new three-piece suits and the first double-monks were worn. (I can’t prove that last part, but there’s evidence.)

Fast forward a few centuries and private members’ clubs aren’t quite as focused on old money.

Instead, they’re a focal point for ultra-trends, where artists, innovators, and entrepreneurs rub elbows. Big money is absolutely involved—but only where it intersects with prestige.

In other words, there’s an emphasis on style. That’s especially true at newer and more socially-centric clubs like Soho House.

The setup doesn’t deviate too much from the social clubs of yore. All members must apply, and face a rigorous evaluation. Things like industry connections, relevant friends, social media reach, business acumen, and more are all points of focus.

And money is still heavily involved. Members who make the cut will pay thousands to remain part of the club.

But let’s take a closer look at the world of private members’ clubs, starting out with the most well-known brand to set up shop in these elite, lux space.

Here’s what you need to know about Soho House, the latest ultra-trendy members’ club to go global.

Soho House (Greek Street, London)

Soho House: The everyman’s social club

Soho House is the world’s most visible and accessible private members’ club.

As of 2024, it runs over 42 exclusive clubs in 10 countries around the world—and it’s constantly expanding its portfolio.

You might have heard of Soho House back in the early 2000s when it first made headlines.

This private members’ club got its start in London’s Soho neighborhood in 1995. At the time of its launch, it remained an under-the-radar affair. For the most part, only those working in fashion, arts, and media knew about it.

But by the early 2000s, it had become a hot spot for celebs from Hollywood and beyond. That’s because this private members’ club didn’t put a financial barrier on its members—only a creative and innovative one.

No large net worth required. Just edge. (A high net worth won’t hurt your chances of landing a membership, of course.)

That made Soho House instantly cool—after all, you can earn money or inherit it, but you can’t fake artistic edge.

But what’s the vibe?

I’ve likely sold you on the fact that Soho House is cool. And as someone who has spent time in Soho Houses in New York City and Barcelona, I can tell you—it lives up to its reputation.

From its bars to its swanky lounges, you’re going to feel effortlessly glib and sexy just by breathing that Soho House air.

But what do you do at a Soho House aside from loafing around and discussing trends?

Well, it’s a hot spot for first dates and business meetings. It’s also a place to get work done, especially for digital nomads just passing through. Many locations also host networking events geared toward its entrepreneur members.

There are usually bars and restaurants, along with pools and gyms. Think of it as a next-level hangout. A ‘third space’ for the aesthetically elite. In some cities, Soho House members have more than one location to choose from.

Soho House (Dumbo, Brooklyn)

Is it hard to get into Soho House?

My time spent in Soho Houses was strictly on guest lists. So, it’s easier to know people with a Soho House membership than it is to land one yourself. (Who would have thought?)

But what if you want a full membership all to yourself?

At the moment, Soho House reports that its waiting list is around 30,000 applicants deep. Its membership count at the moment is around 50,000 globally.

So, the short of it—it’s hard to get in.

There’s also a huge celebrity angle here. Not only are celebrities shoo-ins, but their children, too. And despite Soho House’s claim to be focused on creative innovation more than money, I have noticed a pretty clear intersection between wealth and membership.

To be fair, that might be because of Soho House’s prices.

I’ve read that membership costs around $5,000 per year, while some sources claim it costs around $700 quarterly. Regardless, Soho House requires pretty deep pockets, which naturally bars any starving artists from entry.

That being said, if you’re intrigued, you have the funds, and you have a profession that involves creative work, then consider applying. Just don’t expect a quick response.