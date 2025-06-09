8 Beachside Hotels in Sardinia for a Sun-Soaked Italian Escape

Sardinia is one of the Mediterranean’s best-kept secrets.

Videos by TravelAwaits

While tourists flock to Croatia and Greece for seaside adventures, Italy is home to one of the most quietly stunning and peaceful places to unwind in summer. (It also has Sicily, which is one of my favorite summer spots—but I’m talking about Sardinia for now.)

Sardinia is where Italy’s socialites and glitterati vacation, along with local families, honeymooners, and small groups that are on the hunt for world-class downtime.

Whether you head to a large city like Olbia or head straight to a quaint village like Budoni, you’re in for a treat. Or several treats, if I know anything about Italian islands.

If you’re daydreaming about a Sardinian escape, you’ll need a great place to stay. More specifically, you need a great beachside hotel to get you started on the right foot. (Looking for full-scale resorts? Start here.)

Best beachside hotels in Sardinia: at a glance

Best beachside hotels in Sardinia

Don’t want to wander far from the airport? Fly into Olbia and head straight to Baia del Sole Resort. Take a dip in the pool, then head to the private beach to dip your toes into the Tyrrhenian Sea. When you’re ready, head to one of the hotel’s yoga classes or grab a bite from the on-site restaurant.

Soak up the wonders of Sardinia’s Emerald Coast at Porto Cervo’s Bagaglino I Giardini. This hotel includes private villas with gorgeous balconies that overlook the ocean. You can also enjoy kite and wind surfing, beach volleyball, direct beach access, and order in from the hotel’s a la carte menu.

Give yourself the give of total downtime at Hotel La Bitta. The on-site spa offers a near full-service list of treatments, along with two highly rated restaurants. But the real star of the show is the infinity pool that overlooks the rocky coastline. You won’t know where the crystal clear pool ends and the sea begins.

Listen closely: cala is the Italian and Catalan word for bay or cove, and in my experience in Spain and Italy, beaches with the name ‘cala’ in them are the stunningly gorgeous. If you see one, check it out because it might be a lesser-known and private beach like the one at Hotel Cala Caterina. Just wander down the stone steps from the gorgeous hotel grounds and you’ll find yourself in a small, dreamy cove. Plus, Cala Caterina also has an outdoor pool and an a la carte menu.

Nearby the hotspots of Porto Rotondo and Olbia, Hotel Castello is an affordable and family-friendly hotel that gives you the keys to the Tyrrhenian Sea. There’s direct beach access with plenty of cabanas for you to rent, along with a standard Italian breakfast. Some rooms also come with a sea view—which is worth spending more for.

Acqua di Mare Resort (Marina di Sorso)

This large and classic resort hotel has a massive pool, access to Bau Bau beach (and its cabanas), and tennis courts to boot. There’s also a great on-site restaurant so you don’t need to wander off the grounds. Like Hotel Castello, it’s great for kids and offers a separate kid’s club and outdoor play area. (Plus, it’s rooms and villas are larger, which is great if you’re traveling with four or more people.)

Unlike the other hotels in Sardinia, this spot feels like a private rental. Still, it comes with hotel amenities that you’ll actually use. All rooms come with beachfront access and private terraces, letting you enjoy the view and greenery. There’s also an on-site restaurant that’s great for midday meals or nighttime drinks. Just know that this spot is a little off the beaten track, located just outside Alghero.

If you’d rather stay closer to the action in Alghero, head to Hotel Dei Pini. It’s located near the village’s action without putting you in a high-traffic zone. In fact, it’s surrounded by the Porto Conte Regional Park, one of Sardinia’s greenest spots. You’ve also got a gorgeous pool and beachside cabanas to soak up. The cherry on top? Hotel Dei Pini runs mostly on solar, making this an eco-friendly stay.