12 Best Boutique Hotels in Rome

Rome has many ways of wooing its visitors. You can spend days gazing at the ruins of the Roman Empire and just as much time in the city’s art galleries, filled with famous masterpieces. A trip to the Vatican takes you to the heart of the Catholic church, while getting lost in the city’s back streets, with their artisanal shops and tasty trattorias, is a fast track to the soul of Italy.

As enchanting as the city outside, boutique hotels are another string to Rome’s bow. These small luxury accommodation options are perfect for discovering Rome in a more personal, intimate way. If you’re traveling to the Eternal City, we recommend picking a boutique hotel from our guide below. Your hosts will make you feel right at home, and the comfortable amenities will make you wish you could live there forever!

Our personal favorite is Residenza Venti Settembre – with its spa, rooftop restaurant, and beautifully decorated rooms. Residenza Paolo VI Hotel, the only hotel in the country of the Vatican, is a close second, with extraordinary views from every room.

Best Boutique Hotels in Rome

1. The Best for History Lovers – The Inn at the Roman Forum

Bedroom view of The Inn At The Roman Forum. Photo credit: Expedia

Many of Rome’s hotels are located close to Roman ruins, but the Inn at the Roman Forum does one better: it houses an authentic cryptic Roman portico – a semi-underground covered passage that was excavated in 1887. Today, you can admire the columns, mosaics, and sculptures located in the ruins, which lend a unique atmosphere to this stylish hotel.

The rooms, meanwhile, are resolutely modern in design. Colorful and spacious, they are made to stand out from the crowd – no cookie-cutter hotel rooms here! Enjoy your flat-screen TV, free wifi, and a wonderful breakfast buffet, served on the panoramic terrace.

This boutique hotel is just a stone’s throw away from the Roman Forum and the Colosseum, two of Rome’s most precious ancient sites.

2. The Best Rooftop Bar – Hotel Locarno

Restaurant view of Hotel Locarno. Photo credit: Leonardo

This boutique hotel is spread between two twin buildings dating from the 20th century. You’ll feel transported back in time as soon as you step into the lobby, with its art nouveau-inspired decor and plush furnishing. The feeling of retro glamor continues throughout the rooms and suites, all designed to provide the utmost comfort and luxury. Many rooms have claw-footed bathtubs, perfect for relaxing after a day of exploring the streets of Rome.

Start your day with a complimentary breakfast served on the leafy patio, where you can soak in the morning sun as you sip your cappuccino. For those looking to stay active, the hotel rents bikes and has a fitness center and yoga classes.

In the evening, head up to the rooftop bar to take in the breathtaking views. It’s well known and frequented by Rome’s jet set – many famous actors and actresses have been known to swing by for a cocktail.

Hotel Locarno is right in central Rome, a short walk away from Trevi Fountain and the Spanish steps. The closest metro station is Flaminio, which is four minutes away on foot and has convenient connections to the Vatican City. Despite its central location, the hotel is tucked away on a quiet side street, giving guests a perfect place to rest.

3. The Best Hospitality – Fifteen Keys Hotel

Lounge view of The Fifteen Keys Hotel. Photo credit: Leonardo

This five-story townhouse was opened as a hotel in 2015 and has since become a firm favorite for visitors. Its success is partly due to the friendliness of the staff, who are dedicated to giving guests the best stay possible.

The luxury hotel is located in the vibrant Monti neighborhood, beloved by locals, with its excellent eateries and artisanal shops. Stumbling out of your door to this bohemian, creative atmosphere is an absolute pleasure, and on top of that, you’re within walking distance of the Colosseum and Roman Forum.

What makes Fifteen Keys Hotel one of the best boutique hotels in Rome is its rooftop terrace, which has panoramic views of Rome’s spectacular skyline. Enjoy it over breakfast à la carte or with a drink as the sun sets.

4. The Best Art Hotel – Elizabeth Unique Hotel

Living room view of Elizabeth Unique Hotel. Photo credit: Expedia

When you wake up in Elizabeth Unique Hotel, you might think you never made it home from the museum! All the rooms feature contemporary art from the Russo Gallery, and the hotel also offers private art tours of the city.

Elizabeth Unique Hotel is located in the Palazzo Pulieri Ginetti, just a short walk from the Spanish Steps and Piazza del Popolo, a convenient location to explore all of Rome’s wonderful sites.

The luxurious rooms have private hot tubs, while the on-site restaurant, DonnaE Bistrot, boasts gourmet cuisine. Chef Riccardo Pepe prides himself on giving a contemporary twist to Italian classics.

5. The Most Luxurious Hotel – J.K.Place Roma

Bedroom view of J.K. Place Roma. Photo credit: Leonardo

As a member of The Leading Hotels of the World group, J.K. Place Roma sets the standard for luxury accommodations in Rome. It is classed among the best boutique hotels in Rome and has won Travel + Leisure’s World’s Best Award for the past five years. Located in Rome’s former School of Architecture, the historic building is sublime inside and out. The spacious rooms are artfully designed by the renowned architect Michele Bonan and feature handmade fabric beds, rosewood canopy, and marble bathrooms.

You’ll find all the amenities you would expect in a five-star hotel – free Wifi, air-conditioned rooms, free minibar, and Bose sound systems. The hotel restaurant serves Italian and international dishes made with local fresh ingredients.

Guests have high praise for the friendly staff, whose personalized service will help point you toward delicious restaurants, little-known sites, and unique activities.

6. The Best Bohemian Charm – Nerva Boutique Hotel

Bedroom view of Nerva Boutique Hotel. Photo credit: Expedia

Located in the artsy Monti district, Nerva Boutique Hotel is a proud, family-run business with heaps of bohemian charm. This colorful location is a labor of love, and the hosts have carefully curated everything from the decoration to the flavorful breakfast.

The hotel restaurant, Aurora Bistrot & Bar, serves fresh Italian food made from locally sourced ingredients in a laid-back atmosphere. Walk out of the Bistrot, and just a few steps away, you will find the Colosseum, one of the most infamous remains of ancient Rome. Termini train station is a short walk away.

Many guests write that Nerva Boutique Hotel feels like a deep immersion in Italian culture and hospitality – from the location to the luxury suites and delicious food.

7. The Best in Trevi District – Soho Piazza di Spagna Boutique

Bedroom view of Soha Piazza Di Spagna Boutique. Photo credit: Expedia

Located in Rome’s chic Trevi district, with its world-class shopping and high-end restaurants, Soho Piazza di Spagna Boutique is one of Rome’s most popular boutique hotels. Like the neighborhood around it, this hotel is undeniably chic, with its minimalist decor and sleek furniture.

The modern rooms are air-conditioned and equipped with a desk, coffee machine, free wifi, and a minibar. Some have private balconies with pretty views of the city. The hotel offers room service and a delicious breakfast à la carte.

Rome’s main sites are all within walking distance, with Piazza Venezia and Villa Borghese Park right on the doorstep.

8. The Best Hotel Close to the Vatican City – Residenza Paolo VI Hotel

Restaurant view of Residenza Paolo VI. Photo credit: Expedia

Residenza Paolo VI Hotel is the only hotel in the territory of the Vatican, making it as close as you can get to the heart of Christendom. Housed in a former Monastery, the luxury suites are endlessly atmospheric, and many have views of the internal courtyard of the monastery, of St Peter’s Square, and the dome of the Basilica.

The rooftop terrace has stunning panoramic views of Saint Peter’s Square. Each Sunday, you can see Pope Francis appear to bless the faithful and recite prayers. Being a part of this deeply religious ritual is an unforgettable experience.

Walk along the Vatican walls to reach the Vatican museums and Sistine Chapel, or explore the nearby Castel Sant’Angelo castle and the tranquil river Tiber.

The rooms are elegantly decorated and have free wifi and satellite TV.

9. Best Hotel with a Garden – Villa Spalletti Trivelli

Patio view of Villa Spalletti Trivelli. Photo credit: Official Hotel Information

Villa Spalletti Trivelli describes itself as an “opulent city retreat,” and it truly does offer a unique blend of relaxing comfort and a lavish historic atmosphere. Walking into the lobby, you feel like you are stepping into the past, except it is cozier than you might have thought. There are plush fabrics, tapestries, and oil paintings, setting the scene in this beautiful old villa that used to belong to an aristocratic family.

Guests love the peaceful garden and the spa with a free gym, Turkish bath, and bio sauna. To complete your relaxation, hunker down with a book in the cozy library lounge area, next to a roaring fire.

Villa Spalletti Trivelli is located on one of the original seven Hills of Rome, the Quirinale, and is surrounded by historic landmarks like the Piazza del Quirinale and Piazza Venezia.

10. Best Views – Palm Suites

Bedroom view of Palm Suite – Small Luxury Hotels of the World. Photo credit: Leonardo

These romantic luxury suites offer stunning views of the Imperial Forum and the Colosseum. Palm Suites is a member of the Small Luxury Hotels group – a sure sign of quality. The decoration is eclectic and whimsical, and the views are incomparable.

Palm Suites is family-friendly and offers a beautiful Family Sweet, which children and grown-ups are sure to enjoy. If you are visiting without the kids, Palm Suite’s sister hotel, Palazzo Manfredi, has a Michelin-starred restaurant that is a perfect spot for a date night.

This elegant accommodation is right in Rome’s historic center, and you can easily get around the wider area from Cavour metro station, located just 600 meters away.

11. Most Modern Hotel – iQ Hotel Roma

Lounge view of iQ Hotel Roma. Photo credit: Expedia

The iQ hotel philosophy is that of “easy luxury,” and they make that a reality through modern furnishings and technological amenities. Each room is equipped with free Wi-Fi, a flat-screen satellite TV, and a mini fridge. There are shared laundry facilities and vending machines on every floor, providing everything from wine to umbrellas.

Whether you want to catch up on some work or grab a drink, the rooftop space is perfect for you and offers great views of Rome’s skyline. Location-wise, the iQ Hotel is a fifteen-minute walk from Trevi Fountain and the Colosseum, and the Repubblica metro station is 200 meters away.

12. The Best Overall – Residenza Venti Settembre

Bedroom view of Residenza Venti Settembre. Photo credit: Expedia

Guests repeatedly describe Residenza Venti Settembre as a “hidden gem,” – which explains its 10/10 rating on Booking.com (as of the writing of this article)!

Its stunning rooms are nestled in a historical building, providing a retreat from the busy city beyond the windows. Each one looks out onto an inner courtyard or quiet sidestreet. This boutique hotel is owned by a family who have poured love and care into every room. Enjoy the beautiful decoration and a full list of amenities, including air-conditioning, free wifi, and a flat-screen TV.

Guests rave about the spa, equipped with a whirlpool bath and chromotherapy shower – which rains colored light on you to promote well-being and relaxation. The hotel’s location, on Venti Settembre Street, is right in the heart of Rome’s historical city center.

There are plenty of boutique hotels to choose from in Rome – whether you are looking for modernity and ease, as you’ll find at iQ Hotel Roma, or historic charm, as served by the bucketful at Villa Spalleti Trivelli. To make sure you find the right stay for you, keep reading! Our buyer’s guide will take you through the most important criteria to consider before making your reservation!

What to Look for When Choosing a Boutique Hotel in Rome: A Buyer’s Guide

Rome has a wonderful collection of elegant accommodations, which can make choosing the perfect place to stay very difficult. It helps to narrow down your criteria by considering the following factors.

1. Location

Rome brims with things to see and do, yet most of these attractions are within walking distance from each other. For that reason, most travelers prefer a centrally located hotel. This allows easy access to iconic sites such as the Colosseum and the Pantheon, while the Vatican City is a short metro ride away.

The narrow cobblestone streets of Romes’s historic center, the Centro Storico, offer many luxury hotels. Cosmopolitan neighborhoods like Trastevere and Monti, with their boutique shops and wonderful restaurants, are also popular choices. The area around Piazza di Spagna, or the Spanish Steps, is more upmarket, with upscale shopping, fine dining, and stunning architecture. If visiting the Vatican City or attending Sunday prayers delivered by the Pope is your top reason for visiting Rome, there are plenty of hotels just outside the border of the Vatican and one inside – the stunning Residenza Paolo VI Hotel.

2. Design

Italians are known for their sense of style and flair, so it will come as no surprise that Rome’s boutique accommodation includes design hotels that will have you reaching for your camera. Some are historic buildings renovated with a modern twist, others have kept true to their original features with period decor, and some are entirely contemporary spaces with works by up-and-coming artists.

3. Amenities

Small luxury hotels may not always offer the extensive facilities that larger hotel chains provide, but they excel at creating unique, thoughtfully curated experiences and locations. When choosing a boutique hotel, be on the lookout for standout amenities that will take your stay to the next level – rooftop terraces with panoramic views, a cozy library stocked with local literature, private city tours, or fine dining in an intimate setting.

4. Budget

Boutique hotels usually come with a higher price tag than standard accommodations. That being said, many guests consider the price to be worth it for the more personal, intimate, and luxurious experience provided. Consider your budget, and decide what matters the most to you – whether that’s the artful decor, luxury suites, a lavish spa, room service, or gourmet dining options.

5. Personalized Service and Hospitality

One of the best things about boutique hotels is the personal interaction with hosts, giving you an insight into a culture and a true taste of hospitality. Check hotel reviews to find those places that go above and beyond to help their guests have an amazing experience – from offering insider tips and pointing them toward hidden gems within the city to making reservations in frequently fully booked restaurants.

6. Guest Reviews

Ratings and reviews are even more important for boutique hotels as they give insight into those amenities that are hard to qualify on paper, like the friendliness of the staff and the atmosphere. Make sure to check hotels’ reviews online before you book.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs): Boutique Hotels in Rome

Picking the right place to stay can make or break your vacation, so it is normal if you still have questions! Below, we will answer some of the most common queries about Boutique hotels in Rome.

What makes boutique hotels in Rome different from traditional hotels?

A boutique hotel is a small-scale luxury accommodation that offers personalized service and unique experiences. It stands out from hotel chains and larger establishments because of its intimate atmosphere, attention to detail, and stylish decor that is unique to each of the guest rooms.

While boutique hotels don’t always offer the full list of amenities a larger hotel provides, guests often love the personalized, attentive hospitality they can find in boutique hotels. This is particularly true in Rome, where the Boutique hotels are beautifully designed, and a true testimony to Italian hospitality.

Are boutique hotels in Rome suitable for families?

While boutique hotels in Rome don’t always cater specifically to families with young children, most properties welcome guests of all ages. Italians place a lot of value on family. Children are cherished and celebrated, meaning that you will receive a warm welcome.

Some boutique hotels offer family-friendly amenities such as larger suites, adjoining rooms, and special activities for children. If you have any doubts, feel free to contact your hotel directly and make sure they are able to accommodate your whole gang.

How do I choose the best boutique hotel for my stay?

As always, when picking accommodation, the most important things to consider are location, amenities, budget, and guest reviews.

Do you want to be in the heart of Rome’s historic center, near the Trevi fountain and Piazza Navona? Would you rather sip a cocktail on a rooftop terrace with panoramic views or a whisky in a historic library? Researching different options and reading about other guests’ experiences will help you narrow down your search and find the perfect hotel for you!

And make sure to read our buyer’s guide above, for more detail!

Conclusion

The best Rome boutique hotels combine Italian hospitality, amazing food, and incomparable location in the heart of the so-called Eternal City. The most important things to consider when making your choice are guest reviews, which neighborhood you prefer, your must-have amenities, and your personal tastes. With plenty of stylish rooms to choose from, you’re sure to find the perfect fit!

Our absolute favorite has to be the Residenza Venti Settembre, which boasts a luxurious spa and lavish interiors. The historical Inn at the Roman Forum, with its underground ruins, and Elizabeth Unique Hotel, with its contemporary artworks, are also spectacular choices.

