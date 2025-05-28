Tourists Face New Rules in Venice in 2025: What to Know

Venice might not be one of the New Seven Wonders of the World like Peru’s Machu Picchu, but local authorities are working overtime to spare the city from the destructive grip of overtourism.

Around 30 million visitors shuffle through the city of canals each year… but only around three million will actually stay the night.

And let’s not forget that Venice is only around three square miles, with much of that space occupied by canals. (By contrast, Venice’s population has shrunk from 170,000 in the 1950s to around 50,000 today.)

That’s the crux of Venice’s tourism problem: day-trippers who pass through the city for a few short and sweet hours, spend little, and then head home.

Given its small size, historic constructions, and battles against water and air pollution, Venice is in a unique position to disappear faster than other Italian destinations. In other words, swift action is needed in order to preserve and maintain the city’s current state.

The big question is… how can authorities regulate tourism in Venice without compromising the city’s tourist economy?

Last year, Venice kicked off a round of new travel requirements for its visitors, including boosted fees for day-trippers. Since then, it’s already rolled out a new series of measures, once again targeting day-trippers and large tour groups.

Here’s what you need to know.

Why are the rules in Venice changing?

Like I outlined above, Venice is changing its approach to tourism in order to better preserve the city that tourists (and locals) adore.

But let me paint a stronger picture as someone who has only visited Venice once, for a few short hours, as part of a day trip. (It’s me—I’m in the problem.)

On a road trip back from a music festival in Croatia (I live a blessed life here in Europe), my friends and I stayed the night at a cute eco rental outside Venice.

The next day, we drove in, parked our car, and took the ferry into the city. From there, we boarded another public ferry to get to Venice’s hotspots.

It was one of the worst travel experiences of my life. The heat and the crowds were bad enough, but the entire city felt like a museum. A cheap museum devoid of deeper meaning, which is a travesty in a place with so much meaningful history.

The only thing I remember about the Rialto Bridge is being absolutely desperate to get off of it and find a piazza where I’d have room to breathe.

So, the new rules in Venice are designed to respect the city, its residents, and travelers who might not understand that they’re heading into a madhouse. Or, in my case, contributing to the problem.

The goal is to make Venice a place people want to visit, while also honoring its incredible history.

Here’s the cool thing about Venice’s new rules: they’re setting a precedent in Italy, one of the most-touristed places in the world.

The case study in Venice is likely to be replicated across the country as more and more of Italy’s historic centers become overrun with well-intentioned, culture-hungry visitors. So pay attention to similar announcements from other cities in the coming years.

Before I cover the latest rules in Venice, let’s quickly cover the new norms introduced in Spring 2024:

Tour groups cannot exceed 25 people

Guides can no longer use loudspeakers

Music cannot be played through loudspeakers, either

On 29 high-traffic days, day trippers must pay a €5 fee to enter the city between 8:30am and 4:00pm

What are the new rules in Venice for tourists in 2025?

As of April 18, 2025, Venice is instating a new and stricter set of rules. If you’re visiting Venice this year, expect these changes.

In Spring 2025, Venice instated these new rules:

The number of high-traffic days has been increased from 29 to 54 calendar days

Day trippers who have made their booking four days from their arrival will pay a €5 fee to enter the city

Day trippers who have made their booking within three days of arrival will pay a €10 fee to enter the city

However, you are exempt from these new rules if:

You’re under 14 years old

You’re staying the night in the city (Venice doesn’t mind if you stay overnight!)

You’re enrolled in a school or university in Venice

You’re local or you work in Venice

How can you buy tickets to enter Venice?

Head straight to the Venice Unica website and buy tickets from the city. Remember that even if you’re traveling with people who are exempt from paying the entry fee, they still need to be registered and receive a QR code to enter.

