Open for Business: The Oldest Hotels in the United States

The United States is a comparatively young nation when it comes to official statehood.

Aside from the East Coast, there aren’t too many places in the US that remember life before the Revolutionary War.

At least, you might not think so.

Despite the fact that American history is incredibly short compared to places like Italy or China, many towns and cities in the US have gone above and beyond to preserve their history.

Not only can you visit many of these historic places, but you can even stay the night. In fact, some of these historic hotels have kept their doors open for centuries… and they’ve been open since before the Declaration of Independence was written.

All five of the US’s oldest continuously running hotels first opened their doors before there was a United States of America. At the time each of the hotels below opened, we were still an English colony.

Let’s count down the US’s oldest hotels where you can rent a room today, starting from oldest. (Note for my history fans: I’ve kept Massachusetts’ Red Lion Inn off this list because it was destroyed and reconstructed into a familiar budget inn setup.)

Concord’s Colonial Inn (1716)

Concord, Massachusetts

Speaking of the American Revolution, welcome to the village of Concord. You probably don’t recognize the name—but this is where the Revolution first kicked off.

And the Colonial Inn looks a lot like it did when the conflict started. In fact, locals used the Inn to store arms and ammunition when the battles began in 1775.

Since then, the inn has changed hands dozens of times. For a few decades, it was even a private residence that hosted famous transcendentalist writer Henry David Thoreau.

If you want to visit, I suggest heading there in April. That’s when locals celebrate their very own version of Patriots’ Day.

Book a room.

Faraway Hotel of Martha’s Vineyard (1742)

Edgartown, Massachusetts

Whaling was a lucrative business—you can tell by how well-preserved and well-regarded many of its former hotspots are, including Martha’s Vineyard.

In fact, the Kelley House was originally built as a whalers palatial private home.

Today, you’ll find a tavern on the grounds, a large pool, and a restaurant. It’s still a popular haunt for locals thanks to its food and atmosphere.

You might also this hotel listed as the Kelley Inn or the Kelley House—it’s the same as the Faraway Hotel, which has been known by many names over the years.

Book a room.

John Rutledge House Inn (1763)

Charleston, South Carolina

If you know about Charleston, then you know that it’s gone above and beyond to preserve its historical districts (plural).

Enter the John Rutledge House, which was constructed back in 1763 as a private residence for John Rutledge. At the time, he was serving as the governor of South Carolina.

But you probably know him better as one of the writers and signers of the Declaration of Independence—which was partly drafted inside this very house.

The grounds were converted into an inn recently in 1989. As a callback to the old days, hotel staff serve port and brandy throughout the evenings.

Book a room.

The Omni Homestead Resort (1766)

Hot Springs, Virginia

Slowly and steadily, the Omni Homestead has grown into an expansive resort.

When it was first constructed, the inn had only 18 rooms. Today, its grounds are vast, appealing to vacationers throughout summer and winter. (Seriously, you can do everything from zip-line to fly fish. It’s even a PGA-official hotel with two full courses.)

But back in the day, most visitors arrived to enjoy the hot springs.

During its heyday in the late 1700s, almost two dozen American presidents spent their time there. Thomas Jefferson was apparently a huge fan, returning often to relax in the hot springs.

Book a room.

The Beekman Arms & Delamater Inn (1766)

Rhinebeck, New York

There are few historic inns as famous as the Beekman Arms. In fact, it’s appeared in enough Hollywood films and television series that you might recognize its exterior and interior.

Over the decades, the Beekman has hosted some of the US’s biggest celebrities. I’m talking a massive range of big wigs, from George Washington with his actually hefty wig to Miley Cyrus.

In other words, it’s a storied gem in the Hudson Valley—one that’s not likely to change anytime soon.

Book a room.