Going into a vacation with a plan and a budget can help you navigate your trip. It can guide you every step of the way, from the hotel to the travel and the food to the excursions. Even with a small budget, you can plan a fun trip and make plenty of memories. A weekend getaway for $300 — whether it’s a warm-weather retreat or a fall escape in the Golden State — is a budget-conscious vacation that gives you a break from real life.

The weekend getaways for $300 we picked are just a sampling of what you can find. This will vary based on your starting point, but hopefully, it’ll provide some inspiration for planning your next trip. Where you can feasibly escape to on your weekend might look different from ours, but these should all be on your travel bucket list!

How We Chose the Best Weekend Getaways for $300

A budget is a tough parameter to work with because finding a weekend getaway for $300 is not easy. However, we love a challenge. Also, weekend getaways look different for everyone. We tried to provide some variety while considering different tastes, travel styles, amenities available, and internet reviews.

Our Picks for the Best Weekend Getaways for $300

Best Getaway for City Explorers: Kansas City, Missouri

Pros Cons Pool Access Extra fees for parking and Wi-Fi Plenty to do downtown Hotel is outside the city

About the Kansas City, Missouri Package

The Expedia package for Kansas City, Missouri, includes a hotel stay and car rental. Also, it’s priced out for a fall weekend when the Kansas City Chiefs are out of town to keep the price under $300. This weekend is $267 per person for two people and gets you a 4.5-star hotel with a pool and a gym. While Wi-Fi in the room and parking are both added fees, the overall cost of the package is so low that neither will add too much to the overall weekend. Parking is $26 per day, and Wi-Fi is $9.95 per day but free in public areas.

Why We Like It

If you’re looking for a city vacation on a budget, consider one of the United States’ smaller cities — because you can travel there for a lot less. Kansas City is really hot right now (not literally) after having won the Super Bowl yet again. The big little city that straddles Missouri and Kansas has plenty to do, eat, and see, making this Midwest city a great stepping stone on your way to visiting some of the even bigger cities in the U.S.

If you want to go during football season when the city is truly alive, we suggest going while the Chiefs are out of town to keep the cost of your visit down (more tourists in town for the game = more expensive hotels). But even when Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes, and the rest of the guys are away, you’ll still feel the energy of the city while you’re exploring when you take advantage of this city fun vacation package.

Best Getaway for Relaxation: Mackinac Island, Michigan

Pros Cons Serene and car-free Shops and restaurants closed in off-season Few people during off-season Off-season travel window is small No major airport nearby

About the Mackinac Island, Michigan Package

Mackinac Island, Michigan, is one of the unique destinations in the United States. This Expedia vacation package includes a car rental and hotel stay on the island for $285 per person for a two-person trip during the off-season. While you can’t take your car on the island, renting a car is the perfect option if you fly into Detroit (yes, an added cost to figure in) and drive to the mainland nearby before taking the ferry over.

Why We Like It

The car-free Mackinac Island is the perfect way to relax while bike-riding, carriage rides, and just generally enjoying some peace and quiet on Lake Huron. It’s much cheaper to visit Mackinac Island during the shoulder season, but some businesses will be closed — however, if relaxation is what you seek, you can still find that during this time. Hotels will still be open and be charging much cheaper rates if you can catch this Michigan island before the dead of winter. Enjoy the serene views of the water during your weekend getaway before getting back to your busy life!

Best Beach Getaway: Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Pros Cons Pool, gym, and breakfast included Good views equal higher prices Affordable and popular beach Crowded due to beach popularity

About the Myrtle Beach, South Carolina Package

This Marriott vacation package includes an ocean-front hotel and car rental in the off-season for $291 per person, for a two-person trip. Of course, there are a lot of variables to keep in mind here that could change the price: traveling during peak beach season will increase the price, bumping up to an ocean-view room will increase the price, but bringing along more people can drop the price. Breakfast is included in the hotel stay, and there’s also a pool and gym on the property.

Why We Like It

Sure, there are more beaches than we can count in the United States and some of them could qualify as a great weekend getaway for $300. However, many options are pretty pricey, but with Myrtle Beach, you’ll get a lively beach that’s a decent price if you’re based on the East Coast. The fact that you can snag a room at this three-star ocean-front property during the off-season for such a low price should be a selling point for anyone looking for a beach weekend.

Best Romantic Getaway: Jackson Hole, Wyoming

Pros Cons Secluded and peaceful Very remote Hot springs for a great winter vacation Most cost-effective for West Coasters

About the Jackson Hole, Wyoming Package

Taking this short flight from Seattle to Jackson Hole, Wyoming, with an Expedia vacation package for $245 per person (for a two-person trip) is the perfect romantic getaway. Pricing will, of course, increase if you want to fly in from a farther away location, but the cost of this quaint resort should stay fairly reasonable. We looked at a December weekend when it’s prime time to take a winter vacation (and enjoy hot springs!), and the price was still under $300 per person for everything. Breakfast is also included, and a pool, hot tub, and spa are available at this outdoorsy resort.

Why We Like It

What could be more romantic than tucking yourself away with your favorite person in a snow-covered cabin? A resort in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, isn’t so far removed from civilization that you’re leaving all your creature comforts behind, but it is remote enough that you can leave the real world behind and just enjoy your weekend with your travel partner. You can also venture out to hot springs for more romantic time together in the steamy water.

Best Getaway for Outdoor Adventure: Pigeon Forge, Tennessee

Pros Cons Hiking options in Smokey Mountains No major airport nearby Breakfast, parking, pool, and Wi-Fi included Very busy during tourist season

About the Pigeon Forge, Tennessee Package

One option for an outdoor adventure weekend is in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, nestled in the Smoky Mountains. With this Marriott vacation package, you get a car rental and hotel stay for $213 per person for a two-person trip. We priced it out during the low season, but this is one of those trips where you can go for a seriously budget hotel because you want to be outside the whole time. This particular hotel also includes free parking, breakfast, and Wi-Fi.

Why We Like It

There are many outdoor adventure options, but we like this vacation package to the Smoky Mountains because Pigeon Forge also has plenty of other fun things to do (like the Titanic Museum). Pigeon Forge tends to be budget-friendly, but you’re going to want to drive in to save money and take advantage of the hiking trails in the mountains. You can also try a jeep tour or a zipline while you’re there. Plenty to keep busy. (But those costs will add up!)

Factors to Consider When Choosing a Weekend Getaway for $300

If You Need to Drive or Fly

Your transportation can end up being a large part of your budget, so take into consideration how much you want to spend on that. If you’d rather go farther away from home and are willing to spend a little more to fly somewhere, know that you might have a little less to spend on the rest of the trip (for hotel, food, incidentals, etc.). However, if you’re willing to stay closer to home and use your own car, that can save you some money. If you need to fly and book a car, that can cost even more.

The Time You Travel Can Make a Big Difference

The time of year that you take your weekend trip matters a lot. Traveling in the off-season will always be cheaper. That means aiming for March, April, September, and October. Be wary with the spring months, though, so that you don’t run into kids’ spring breaks! That can jack up prices!

Adding More People to a Trip Can Offset the Price

We budgeted these trips for a pair, but it’s pretty obvious that if you split a hotel room cost by four instead of two, the price is much lower. Same thing if you cut the rental car cost in four instead of two. If you have a group of four people you want to take a weekend getaway with, that could help make your trip a little cheaper. On the flip side, taking a solo getaway can be more expensive (exciting and relaxing, but more expensive).

FAQ

How Do I Take a Vacation on a Small Budget?

The best thing you can do first if you’re traveling on a small budget is do your research. Go into your trip well-prepared with what you want to do and have a plan for where you will spend your money. When you’re less prepared for how your money will be spent, you’re more likely to spend on a whim. This also helps you set aside the money you need for certain things, like meals and transportation.

How Much Money Should You Have for a 3-Day Trip?

We think it’s always a good idea to have more money than you need for a trip, just in case of an emergency. Having $100 per day on top of the hotel and travel (flight or car) you’ve already booked should cover you, but if you know you’re someone who likes to buy souvenirs or indulge in cocktails or taxis, you could ways budget more. Also, booking and paying for things ahead, like tours or tickets, will help alleviate what you need to pay for during the trip.

How Can I Travel With Little or No Money?

You always want to travel with some money rather than no money at all. Traveling on a small budget is possible if you’re careful with your spending and plan carefully. There are plenty of budget-friendly accommodations and restaurants to choose from, and there are often cheaper methods of transportation that you can opt for to save money.

Is $100 a Day Enough for Vacation?

A budget for vacation varies based on where you’re going and what kind of spender you are. $100 per day could be enough if you’ve already paid for your transportation and hotel ahead of time and you only need to pay for food and a few small expenses (like transportation). It’s very possible to get by with that amount. If you’re in a more expensive place and you like to travel luxuriously, though, you might want to have a larger budget.