Located on Florida’s Space Coast, Melbourne is home to beautiful beaches, a vibrant art scene, and several natural preserves. It is a friendly place with a strong sense of community and a lower cost of living than most of the state.

If you aren’t lucky enough to live there full time, you can still enjoy the city on a visit. Choosing a vacation rental instead of a hotel will make you feel like you have a home away from home.

We selected the top ten Vacation Rentals in Melbourne to make your search easier. Our all-time favorite is in Golden Sands Emerald, which has its own private beach, as well as a pool, tennis court, and spa.

Top 11 Best Vacation Rentals in Melbourne, Florida

1. The Best Overall: GOLDEN SANDS® EMERALD

Building view of the Golden Sands Emerald

Golden Sands provides a taste of the high life! Treat yourself to a stay in this oceanfront house, with its own private beach, tennis court, spa, hot tub and pool.

The property has five bedrooms and sleeps a total of 14 people comfortably. The inside is tastefully decorated in earth tones, and the high ceilings and many windows combine to create a beautiful space. Some of the bedrooms have fireplaces so that you can create a cozy ambiance in the evenings.

Enjoy wide-screen TVs, DVDs, Playstation, and a full supply of games. The property also offers free WiFi throughout and unlimited calls within the US. Meanwhile, the fully equipped kitchen makes cooking feel like a treat, not a chore.

If these properties aren’t available, read on to learn how to find a perfect place to stay in Melbourne.

2. The Best Sea Views: Endless Summer – Pristine Tropical Beach Townhome

View of the living room of the Endless Summer – Pristine Tropical Beach Townhome

This townhouse is a beautiful place to stay, especially since undergoing a refresh in 2024. Enjoy the stunning views over the azure waters of Florida’s East Coast and the homely comforts of this well-designed property.

The townhome has three bedrooms and three baths, with two master suites equipped with king-size pillow-top mattresses and luxury linens. The private back lanai, complete with a gas grill and seating for six, is the perfect place to enjoy dinner or relax and listen to the waves.

Books, cards, and poker chips are available for some indoor fun, and the property is located a short walk from a white sand beach. From May to October, turtles nest right outside the house. Watching the little creatures make their way to the ocean is an unforgettable experience!

3. The Best Vacation Rental in the City: Cozy Pool Paradise

View of the bedroom of the Cozy Pool Paradise

This beach-themed house boasts a large heated pool to enjoy all year round! With a private yard surrounded by fencing, the house provides the privacy you need for a relaxing stay.

It is located in the heart of Melbourne, within walking distance of many restaurants, cafes, and leafy parks. Melbourne Beach is a short drive away.

With three spacious bedrooms, the house sleeps six people, and the well-stocked kitchen is ideal for sharing tasty meals.

You won’t forget that you’re on Florida’s Space Coast – if any space launches are scheduled, you can watch them from the garden!

4. The Best for Animal Lovers: Sea Turtle Suite 2, Oceanfront boutique cottage at Serenity in Melbourne Beach!

View of the living room of the Sea Turtle Suite 2, Oceanfront boutique cottage at Serenity in Melbourne Beach!

This property has a great location, right on the ocean and just one minute’s walk from the Archie Carr National Wildlife Refuge. This nature sanctuary offers visitors nature photography sessions and guided walks. It is the perfect place to spot nesting turtles!

Meanwhile, from the private deck of your vacation rental, you can spot pelicans flying overhead and whales and dolphins playing in the water.

Best of all, Sea Turtle Suite 2 is dog-friendly, so you travel with your favorite animal of all.

View of the living room of the The Flying Pelican – Peaceful Beachfront Oasis- Walk onto the sand!

The Flying Pelican is one of the top Melbourne vacation rentals, with its beautiful tropical decor and ideal location. Visitors can stroll out onto the fine sand of Melbourne Beach, play a round of golf at the nearby Spessard Holland Golf Course, or explore the river on a paddle board or a kayak!

This vacation house sleeps four, with cozy beds and a spacious kitchen perfect for family dinners. The house is beautifully decorated—no wonder, as the owner is a local, Melbourne artist and many of his pieces are displayed around the property.

6. The Best Location: Beautiful downtown Melbourne Beach renovated apartment one block from the beach!

View of the living room of the Beautiful downtown Melbourne Beach renovated apartment one block from the beach!

This colorful apartment is a short walk from the beach, Indian River, and the town pier. Located on Ocean Avenue, opposite a gourmet food market, it is in the heart of Melbourne and a great base for those interested in visiting the Space Coast and the city itself.

The freshly renovated property sleeps four and boasts a granite and teak kitchen that you will want to bring home with you! While you wait for dinner to be ready, drink a glass of wine on the beautiful front porch, the perfect place to soak up the last rays of sunshine.

7. The Best Pool: Harbor Island beach house with private and public pools

Pool view of the Harbor Island beach house with private and public pools

The Harbor Island Beach House is a splendid single-family home with access to large pools, one private and one shared. A hot tub is available at extra cost.

The property caters to a wide range of activities and interests: start your mornings with breakfast at Sunny Side Café, explore the natural beauty of Maritime Hammock Sanctuary, indulge in a spa day at Siren Salon and Spa, or embark on a kayaking adventure at Honest Johns Fish Camp. The proximity to Melbourne Beach Pier and Spessard Holland South Beach Park makes it ideal for beach lovers and outdoor enthusiasts alike.

With a generous 3,165 sq. ft. of living space, the rental is great for a large family or group of friends. Amenities include a fully equipped kitchen, high-speed internet, cable TV in the living room and bedrooms, and all the essential household items are available to ensure a comfortable stay.

8. The Most Beautiful Cottage: Paradise Found Florida – Private Ocean Front Cottage Paradise Found Florida Melbourne Beach Dog Friendly

Building view of the Paradise Found Florida – Private Ocean Front Cottage Paradise Found Florida Melbourne Beach Dog Friendly

This unique stand-alone cottage boasts a private backyard, giving onto miles of unspoiled beaches and the serene Atlantic Ocean. Perfect for families, the property accommodates up to 6 guests and welcomes pets.

The property is very picturesque inside and out. Constructed in the Old Florida style and painted a delicate pastel pink, the house opens onto light and airy rooms.

Bicycles are provided so you can pedal off along the coast, and the fully stocked beach closet has all the comforts and toys for epic days on the sand.

9. The Most Homely: Island Oasis – Luxury Pool Home Steps to the Beach

Pool view of the Island Oasis – Luxury Pool Home Steps to the Beach

Island Oasis promises to be your “beach home away from home,” and that is exactly what it feels like, thanks to the comfortable space and friendly hosts.

A minute’s walk from private beach access, the spacious home is perfect for enjoying the sun, surf, and sand. After a day at the beach, guests can unwind in the stunning backyard, featuring a BBQ area and a beautiful heated pool.

For those who love to explore, Ryckman Park, with its playgrounds and tennis courts and the Melbourne Beach Pier for breathtaking sunsets, is just a short walk away. Options to rent a golf cart or E-bike add fun and convenience to your stay, making local pubs, restaurants, and attractions easily accessible.

10. Best for Big Groups: Ocean Front with Patio and Private Beach Access

View of the living room of the Ocean Front with Patio and Private Beach Access

This tranquil location is perfect for families or groups, with three units available for rent together or separately. Enjoy the convenience of nearby shopping and dining at Driftwood Plaza, just a few minutes away.

The two-bedroom suite features a comfortable living room, dining area, fully equipped kitchen, and a full bath. Guests can relax on the ocean-view deck, witness playful dolphins, watch nesting sea turtles, and possibly even spot the rare North Atlantic Right Whales. The suite comes with all modern amenities, including cable TV and WIFI, and the kitchen is fully stocked.

Outdoor amenities include a patio with picnic tables, a charcoal grill, and direct beach access for those sun-soaked days. Explore the natural beauty of the area with activities like snorkeling, hiking, and kayaking in the waters near Melbourne.

Pool view of the Luxury Beachside OASIS with Private Pool – Steps to private beach & restaurants

This splendid home accommodates up to 8 guests, making it ideal for large families or groups of friends. The interior is adorned with all-new furnishings to ensure a stay that combines comfort with style. Each room, from the luxurious master suite with its private balcony and pool access to the cozy twin and queen rooms, has been thoughtfully designed.

The heart of this oasis lies in its stunning backyard, where a landscaped garden surrounds a sparkling saltwater pool, creating a serene atmosphere for outdoor entertainment and al fresco dining. Two screened porches and multiple living areas offer ample space for relaxation and gathering, while the modern, well-equipped kitchen and dining areas are ideal for group dinners.

Shopping Guide for Choosing a Vacation Rental in Melbourne, Florida

Location and Accessibility

Choosing the perfect vacation rental in Melbourne begins with choosing the perfect location. You might prefer the tranquility of Melbourne Beach, the artistic vibe of the Eau Gallie Arts District, or the proximity to Melbourne International Airport for convenience.

Consider rentals within a short walk to the beach, with views over the ocean or the river, or those offering easy access to tours and local attractions. The ideal location for a vacation home balances privacy and seclusion with convenience.

Type and Size of Property

Melbourne offers a diverse range of property types, from cozy apartments for romantic getaways to spacious beach houses ideal for families. When browsing vacation rentals in Melbourne, consider the size of your group and the space you’ll need.

Look for pet-friendly options if you’re bringing along your four-legged friends, and prioritize properties with enough bedrooms, bathrooms, and living spaces to comfortably accommodate your party.

Amenities and Features

Some amenities can make or break your vacation. Choose somewhere with high-speed internet if you need to work or with air conditioning if you’re coming during the summer. Large groups and families will appreciate rentals with a fully equipped kitchen, laundry facilities, and a dining area.

For a luxurious experience, find properties with heated pools, hot tubs, and private gardens for relaxation. If you’re visiting for the views, opt for a rental with a spacious patio or balcony overlooking the ocean or river.

Price and Value

Vacation home deals in Melbourne can vary widely, so it’s important to consider your budget while ensuring you’re getting good value. Compare the average price per night across different properties and locations, but also weigh the included amenities and the rental’s proximity to attractions you plan to visit.

Sometimes, paying a bit more for a rental with a heated pool or direct beach access is well worth it!

Reviews and Recommendations

Before booking, research recommended vacation rentals in Melbourne through reviews and ratings from past guests. This insight can provide valuable information about the property’s condition, the owner’s responsiveness, and the accuracy of the listing’s description.

Look for rentals with consistently high ratings for cleanliness, location, amenities, and customer service to ensure a positive stay.

By considering these factors, you can narrow down your search for the perfect vacation rental in Melbourne, Florida!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) About Vacation Rentals in Melbourne, Florida

What factors should I consider before booking a vacation rental in Melbourne?

Selecting the ideal vacation rental in Melbourne depends on various factors, including the size of your family, desired amenities, and location preferences. Families often benefit from rentals that offer lots of space, such as multiple bedrooms and living areas, to ensure everyone can relax comfortably.

Amenities like a fully equipped kitchen, laundry facilities, and Wi-Fi are essential for a convenient stay. For families looking to enjoy Florida’s beautiful weather, options with outdoor spaces, pools, or beach access might be particularly appealing.

Consider rentals in Melbourne Beach for direct beach access or properties near the Eau Gallie Arts District for a blend of beach fun and cultural activities. Reading reviews and checking the proximity to local attractions can also help you choose a rental that meets your expectations.

Considering the variety of amenities available, how do I decide which are must-haves for my Melbourne vacation rental?

Which amenities are essential for your Melbourne vacation rental depends on your personal preferences and the nature of your trip. If you’re planning a beach vacation, look for rentals with easy beach access or beach gear like chairs and umbrellas.

Families or groups might prioritize rentals with a pool or spacious outdoor areas for relaxation and entertainment. For those who enjoy cooking or are looking for ways to save on dining, a rental with a fully equipped kitchen is important.

Additionally, in Florida’s warm climate, air conditioning and a dedicated parking space can add to your comfort and convenience. Finally, if you’re visiting for an extended period or simply prefer to pack light, in-unit laundry facilities can be a game-changer. Prioritize the amenities that will have the most significant impact on your stay.

Why are vacation rentals often more practical than hotels for travelers?

Vacation rentals can offer more space, privacy, and flexibility compared to hotels, making them particularly practical for families, large groups, and extended stays. Though there are excellent hotels in Melbourne, some people just want more space and privacy. They typically feature full kitchens, allowing guests to prepare meals and save on dining costs.

Many rentals also offer unique amenities like private pools, yards, and beach access, providing a more personalized vacation experience.

Additionally, vacation rentals include varying property types and locations, allowing travelers to choose accommodations that closely match their preferences, from quiet beachfront homes to apartments in the heart of town.

Rentals can also be more cost-effective, especially for longer stays and when splitting the cost among several travelers.

Conclusion

When choosing a vacation rental in Melbourne, Florida, consider location, property size, amenities, price, and guest reviews. Whether it’s near the quiet Melbourne Beach or the lively Eau Gallie Arts District, finding the right spot can make all the difference.

Look for properties that fit your group’s needs, from spacious beach houses to cozy apartments, and prioritize essential amenities like kitchens, pools, and beach access to enhance your stay.

Our top pick, Golden Sands Emerald, provides all the luxury of a hotel stay with the convenience and comfort of a vacation home. Enjoy the private beach, pool, tennis court, and spa. If you are looking for a more homely stay, Paradise Found Florida is an ‘Old Florida’ style cottage with buckets full of charm.

