Is the idea of a beachfront vacation something you’ve been dreaming of? Then treat yourself to a trip to Negril, Jamaica—a slice of paradise awaiting you along the famous shores of Seven Mile Beach.

This charming coastal town offers a genuine Jamaican island escape for all types of travelers with its crystal-clear waters and breathtaking sunsets.

In this round-up, we’re jazzed to showcase the top eight resorts in Negril, Jamaica, each of which promises a one-of-a-kind stay and a chance to immerse yourself in the natural beauty of the island. Whether you’re planning a romantic getaway with your partner, a multigenerational vacation, or a solo trip, our list guarantees something for everyone.

Our favorite resort in Negril, Jamaica is Beaches Negril, thanks to its all-inclusive, family-friendly atmosphere, endless gourmet dining options, and wide range of water sports. Keep reading for the rest of our selection and find your dream resort in this Jamaican haven!

Top 8 Best Resorts in Negril, Jamaica

8 Best Resorts in Negril, Jamaica

1. Best Overall – Beaches Negril

Pool view of Beaches Negril Resort & Spa

Located on the pristine Seven Mile Beach, Beaches Negril stands out with its combination of natural beauty and family-friendly activities—and it’s the reason why we crowned it the winner.

Its latest renovation includes all the modern comforts of home, while still maintaining its signature warm and friendly atmosphere. You won’t want to miss “Pirates Island,” an adventure-packed water park, complete with dynamic slides, a lazy river, and pools tailored for every age. We can assure you the little ones won’t just be entertained, but ecstatic!

Beaches Negril continues to set the bar through unique offerings like the Caribbean Adventure with Sesame Street® and specialized activities for both youngsters and teens, creating unforgettable moments for every family member.

But the appeal doesn’t just stop at the sandy shore. 11 gourmet restaurants await you, where you can have a taste of the tropics with Caribbean bites, or explore the exotic flavors of Asia, ensuring smiles all around the dinner table.

This all-inclusive resort invites all to embrace the laid-back Caribbean lifestyle with complimentary water sports—like scuba diving and paddleboarding. Meanwhile, the lush tropical gardens and calming beachfront provide a blissful escape for adults seeking a moment of peace.

Esteemed as a Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best, Beaches Negril is celebrated for delivering a slice of paradise, marrying luxury and fun at one of the world’s most beautiful beaches.

2. Best Pools – Azul Beach Resort Negril by Karisma

Pool view of Azul Beach Resort Negril

On the iconic stretches of Negril’s Seven Mile Beach, the Azul Beach Resort by Karisma is a jewel of the Caribbean. Here, breathtaking ocean panoramas meet beachfront living, crafting an exquisite backdrop for both family fun and adult indulgence.

With specialized areas dedicated to relaxation, romantic escapes, and child and teen activities, the resort promises a harmonious retreat for all.

Luxury and comfort are at the heart of the resort’s spacious suites, some of which offer exclusive lazy river access right from their private terraces. The restaurant’s open air dining areas and wide array of cuisine from around the world, accompanied by mesmerizing Caribbean sea views, will make every meal a feast for the senses.

Azul Beach Resort offers all-inclusive packages with yoga, aerobics, and dance classes, alongside culinary workshops and a state-of-the-art fitness center. And with nightly performances and an array of land and water activities, every moment is filled with excitement and relaxation.

Renowned for its pristine setting, meticulous upkeep, and a smorgasbord of dining and entertainment options, Azul Beach Resort Negril delivers an experience that makes every stay a memorable one for visitors of all ages.

3. Best for Lovebirds – Couples Negril

Pool view of Couples Negril

Tucked away on 18 lush acres along Jamaica’s west coast, Couples Negril is the ultimate playground for adults seeking a blend of excitement and relaxation. This oceanfront haven is all about mixing the lively with the laid-back, perfect for those in love or just in need of a romantic refresh.

With modern rooms that keep the outside world at bay, a treehouse spa and a plethora of social activities designed to inspire connections and fun, Couples Negril knows how to keep the vibes just right.

Imagine dipping into one of the several outdoor swimming pools, unwinding in any of the four Jacuzzis, or sampling the world on a platter at six different restaurants. And let’s not forget about the five bars, where tropical drinks flow as freely as your pillow talk.

Guests rave about the spotless accommodations, the upbeat atmosphere, and a staff that’s all about making your stay unforgettable. Try out a range of water sports, stroll along private beach stretches, or get swept up in all of the entertainment options—Couples Negril is your oyster.

This luxury resort offers a picture-perfect backdrop for those special moments with your partner. Whether it’s indulging in secluded beach time, rejuvenating spa sessions, or staying active at the fitness center, Couples Negril is the go-to for those looking to spice up romance while unwinding in paradise.

Balcony view of Grand Lido Negril Au-Naturel

Grand Lido Negril Au-Naturel is an adults-only, clothing-optional paradise designed for the free-spirited traveler aged 21 and over. Along the picturesque Negril coast, this exclusive hideaway is for those who love to live it up in the buff, offering singles and couples alike a unique chance to vacation without reservations.

You’ll have your pick from 26 ocean-front suites in a private enclave, complete with top-tier Butler Service and an open invitation to explore the neighboring resorts Royalton Negril and the adults-only Hideaway at Royalton Negril.

Chill, dine, and toast to the good life at 12 gourmet eateries, 9 lively bars, and pools that invite you to soak up the sun in style. Guests of Grand Lido enjoy VIP treatment with perks like priority restaurant reservations, secluded beach areas with attentive waitstaff, and unique wristbands that open doors to a world of exclusivity.

It’s the perfect blend of relaxation and luxury for those who dare to bare and love to live lavishly!

Bedroom view of Royalton Negril

Whisk your family away to Royalton Negril, where 407 modern suites become your sanctuary in paradise. This all-inclusive retreat offers endless dining options – no reservations needed – and glasses filled with premium drinks, both international and local.

Get your heart racing with top-notch fitness facilities and daily entertainment that keeps the excitement going. Try out different water sports as a family, or watch as your kids and teens find their own adventure in supervised programs and a dynamic splash park. With multiple pools to choose from, nine restaurants, seven bars, and a spa renowned for its hydrotherapy, every day is a new discovery.

Guests have shared their love for Royalton Negril, noting the impeccable cleanliness, comfort, and convenience of the location. From the fitness aficionado to the relaxation seeker, everyone finds their groove here with activities ranging from gym workouts and game rooms to relaxing spa and wellness centers.

6. Best Spa – Grand Palladium Jamaica Resort & Spa

Pool view of Grand Palladium Jamaica Resort & Spa

Imagine yourself lounging by the Caribbean’s largest pool, set against lush landscapes and the endless blue of the ocean.

At Grand Palladium, comfort is the priority. With hydromassage bathtubs, private balconies or terraces, precise climate control, generously stocked minibars, and expansive flat-screen TVs, your stay promises to be as relaxing as it is luxurious. The suites, with memory foam mattresses, ensure dreams sweeter than the tropical breeze.

With over ten dining venues that span the globe from Italy to Asia, your taste buds will travel as much as you do. Mix pleasure with fun at the Blue Lagoon Swim-Up Bar or dance the night away at the Boogie Woogie Night Club. And for the little ones, endless joy can be found in the indoor play areas, kids’ clubs, and a splash-tastic water park.

A day pass to the Hydrotherapy Circuit is your ticket to indoor and outdoor relaxation areas. Rejuvenate with healthy nibbles and sips, while the sauna, steam room, and Jacuzzis wash away the world. And the Spa & Wellness Center awaits to pamper you in massages, facials, and beauty treatments that promise bliss.

Praise from past guests highlight the Grand Palladium Jamaica Resort & Spa for its exceptional service, outstanding amenities, immaculate cleanliness and comfort, all in a jaw-droppingly beautiful location.

7. Best Boutique Resort – Sunset At The Palms Resort

Bedroom view of Sunset at the Palms Resort

This adults-only all-inclusive sanctuary is like stepping into a different universe, one where the outside world fades away, replaced by the soothing sounds of nature and the gentle lapping of waves at the private beach club on Bloody Bay.

And if you have ever dreamed of living in a treehouse, then dream no more! The enchanting treehouse-like lodgings nestled among lush greenery offer a quirky, cozy retreat that puts those boring beachfront hotels to shame. It’s like being a kid again, but this time with luxury linens and a minibar!

The staff lives by the philosophy of “Come as a guest, stay as a friend, return as family.” And they mean it. Expect to be greeted with warm smiles and leave with even warmer memories.

Foodies, prepare to have your taste buds tantalized! Forget everything you think you know about all-inclusive dining. The Chef’s Showcase and Lotus Leaf restaurant are here to take you on a culinary experience so memorable, you’ll be talking about it for years to come.

Sunset at the Palms is a stark contrast to the usual “party till you drop” vibe you might find at other beach destinations. It’s a chic boutique hotel where you can rediscover peace and really bask in the beauty of Jamaica. So, if you’re looking for a getaway that’s a little bit off the beaten path, a little whimsical, and a lot wonderful, look no further.

8. Best Jamaican Vibe – Skylark Negril Beach Resort

Ocean view from the bedroom of Skylark Negril Beach Resort

This gem offers a front-row seat to cultural escapades and serene relaxation, all crafted around your individual desires. With a team dedicated to unlocking the real Jamaica, prepare for an authentic island life experience that stays true to your dreams.

At Skylark, it’s not just about unwinding but truly connecting with the island’s vibe. Pamper yourself at the Skylark Spa, where treatments are a tribute to Jamaica’s natural bounty, or spend a day at the ocean with beachside activities like swimming and snorkeling.

Miss Lily’s, the highly rated restaurant on site, serves up a feast of Caribbean wonders, each dish brimming with the vibrant flavors of the island, while the atmosphere explodes with energy and music. Situated on the idyllic stretch of Seven Mile Beach, Skylark Negril is the perfect resort for those chasing a sweet blend of exploration and peace.

What to Look for When Choosing a Resort in Negril Jamaica

When choosing a suitable resort in Negril, Jamaica, keep these key factors in mind:

Location

Want to be a hop, skip, and a jump from cool attractions, buzzing marketplaces, mouth-watering eateries, and those must-see cultural spots? Then location is your key to unlocking a vacay filled with all the adventures. Choosing the right spot means less time commuting and more time sunbathing, exploring, and, of course, sipping on chilled rum punch.

Amenities

When looking for a resort, don’t just focus on the basics. Explore the extra features and amenities that can enhance your stay. Some resorts offer personalized spa treatments, a wide range of dining options with local and international flavors, well-equipped fitness centers with classes, and facilities for water sports.

Also, pay attention to the details in your room, like the level of comfort, the views, and how well the technology works, to make your trip as smooth and enjoyable as possible.

Type of Travel

Think about your travel squad. Packing little ones? Look for spots where kids can have fun while you lounge in peace. In love or just feeling romantic? Seek out hideaways that have candlelit dinners on the beach.

Riding solo or with your merry band of misfits? Aim for places where the vibe is electric, and the adventures are waiting. Your travel crew shapes your stay, so pick a place that tailors to everyone involved.

Reviews and Ratings

Go beyond surface-level ratings here; read in-depth reviews to understand the experiences of past guests. Be sure to pay extra attention to comments about the resort’s response to feedback, the consistency of service, and the upkeep of facilities. Look for patterns in reviews to get a realistic expectation of your potential stay.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the best time of year to visit Negril?

The best time to visit Negril is from November to mid-December when the weather is pleasant and the tourist crowds are thinner. That being said, Negril’s warm climate makes it a great destination year-round!

How do I get around Negril?

If you plan on exploring Negril beyond your resort, consider these convenient options: Drive around and discover the area at your own pace with a car rental, hire a taxi for short or long-distance trips, or utilize local shuttles that offer scheduled transportation to popular destinations.

What are the must-do activities in Negril?

Soak up the sun on the legendary Seven Mile Beach. Gaze in awe at Negril’s spectacular cliffs, where breathtaking vistas await. Plunge into the refreshing depths of the Blue Hole.

Set sail on a sunset cruise for an enchanting and scenic journey. Explore vibrant marine life by snorkeling in the crystal-clear waters, and try out the culinary scene by tasting all the delicious local dishes.

Are the resorts kid-friendly?

Yes! Plenty of resorts in Negril cater to families with children, offering kids’ clubs, family-friendly pools, and activities. Keep in mind that a lot of resorts are adult-only, so be sure to choose one that fits your needs.

What is the local currency and do resorts accept credit cards?

The local currency is the Jamaican Dollar (JMD), but US dollars are commonly accepted. Additionally, major credit cards are accepted at most resorts and tourist businesses!

Conclusion

Negril, Jamaica, offers something for everyone. Whether you’re looking to relax, adventure, or explore Jamaican culture, Negril has got you covered. Our top eight resorts in Negril will help you find the perfect spot for your dream Jamaican vacation.

For a family-friendly all-inclusive experience, we think Beaches Negril checks all the boxes. It offers gourmet dining, water sports, and more. But don’t worry, every type of traveler will find their perfect resort in Negril thanks to our curated list. So come on down and enjoy the welcoming shores of Negril!