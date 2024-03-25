Rome evokes images of history, architecture, and vibrant street life enriched by a family-friendly culture. Families can enjoy numerous activities, like the Gladiator Museum in Piazza Navona, the astounding Colosseum, the Villa Borghese maze, or make a wish by coin throwing into the Trevi Fountain.

Throw in delicious Italian gelatos and mouth-watering pizzas, and the city becomes an excellent destination for a family trip.

Rome boasts numerous accommodation choices, making it difficult to choose standout kid-friendly hotels. We’ve selected our top picks to simplify the challenge, with Hotel Artemide leading the way as the best overall Family Friendly Hotel in Rome.

Top 12 Best Family Hotels in Rome

1. Best Overall Family-Friendly Hotel in Rome – Hotel Artemide

Bedroom view of Hotel Artemide Photo credit: Leonardo

Hotel Artemide is a four-star hotel that tops our list of the best family hotels in Rome. The hotel’s team goes above and beyond to ensure top-notch service and the perfect stay.

The location is phenomenal, a short walk to the Trevi Fountain, Piazza Navona, the Roman Forum, and the Colosseum.

The rooms are chic, comfortable, and relaxing after a day of exploring. Family options include double rooms for three and junior suites for four, with free minibar service, snacks, and drinks. The international breakfast buffet is fantastic, serving hot and cold dishes like the Italian classic, tiramisu.

Sip cocktails at the bar on the seventh floor, expertly prepared by a mixologist who knows his art. Dining at the Ambrosia Restaurant, named after the nectar of the gods, offers a sublime culinary experience accompanied by superior service.

Artemis Spa offers a welcome refuge for weary legs with its Turkish Bath, Frigidarium, Finnish Sauna, and ice waterfall. For those who must keep up with their workouts, the fitness center is open 24/7.

2. Best Location – Hotel Navona

Bedroom view of Hotel Navona Photo credit: Expedia

The Hotel Navona is hard to beat for its great location. It is in the heart of the city’s historic center, only a stone’s throw from iconic landmarks such as Piazza Navona, Campo de Fiori, and the Pantheon.

Step back in time in this charming hotel, which blends history with modern comforts. It was once the city’s first bath complex, dating back to the 15th century.

There are various family-friendly room options, all with air conditioning. Choose from large family rooms, triple rooms, and a family deluxe suite that sleeps up to six.

Plus, the friendly hotel concierge can recommend the best restaurants and guided tours and arrange private transfers to airports and ports.

3. Best Extended Stay – Campo de’ Fiori 34

Living room view of Campo de’ Fiori 34 Photo credit: Expedia

Campo de’ Fiori 34 is an ideally located hybrid guest house offering hotel rooms and apartments designed for all travelers, including families and extended stays. The result is a beautiful building on Rome’s oldest street that mixes classic with contemporary.

Stroll around the corner in the morning to the colorful Campo dei Fiori market for authentic Italian food. Within 15 minutes, admire the magnificent Spanish Steps, or 30 minutes, wander along the river to the Vatican City.

Escape from the city center chaos and retreat to the tranquil position of this comfortable family hotel. The soundproofed interconnected quadruple rooms, each featuring a private bathroom and apartments sleeping up to seven, equipped with a washing machine, make a perfect home base.

4. Best Breakfast – Relais Donna Lucrezia

Buffet view of Relais Donna Lucrezia Photo credit: Leonardo

Relais Donna Lucrezia is a cherished family-owned hotel established within their ancestors’ Baroque Palace. The small boutique hotel exudes a warm and inviting atmosphere. With a commitment to making you feel at home, the dedicated team strikes a balance between hospitality and privacy.

Ride the original 1924 elevator to the family rooms ranging from a Superior for three to a suite of two connecting rooms that sleeps up to six. Furnishings include items from the family collection, paintings by 16th-century artists, and modern conveniences like air conditioning and smart TVs.

Begin your day by savoring local produce straight from the hotel’s family farm. Room rates include the Relais’s rich buffet breakfast. After enjoying the delicious meal, tour the family farm on the outskirts of Rome to see how they produce olive oil and sheep’s cheese.

5. Best for History Lovers – Hotel Smeraldo

Lobby view of Hotel Smeraldo Photo credit: Expedia

Families looking to visit the historic centre of Rome will find Hotel Smeraldo. It is just a stone’s throw from the sacred Largo di Torre Argentina, which recently opened to the public and is where Julius Caesar’s assassination famously took place in 44 BC.

By day, immerse yourself in the vibrant atmosphere of the Eternal City, exploring the Roman cobbled streets. Dine at one of the many restaurants within easy walking distance. As the sun sets on a fun-filled day, admire the captivating view of the city’s sparkling skyline from the hotel’s lovely rooftop terrace.

On a quiet street, The Smeraldo offers family suites fully equipped with a kitchen. All rooms come with air conditioning, free wifi, and a laptop safe.

6. Best Family Hotel in Downtown Rome – Hotel Scalinata di Spagna

Bedroom view of Hotel Scalinata di Spagna Photo credit: Leonardo

Discover the elegant Hotel Scalinata di Spagna in downtown Rome. This three-star hotel is one of the best family hotels in Rome, with a great downtown location that’s near historic attractions, shopping, dining, and more.

The hotel boasts panoramic city views from its central location at the top of the Spanish Steps. Several family room options are available, all with a King-size double bed and a choice of one or two single beds. Family suites can accommodate up to seven and offer a private balcony or terrace.

A laundry service, free Wi-Fi, bike rental, and a friendly concierge service that can arrange guided tours of Rome are also available.

Indulge in a delicious breakfast from the rooftop garden before descending the 135 steps to the lively Piazza di Spagna, with its famous boat-shaped fountain, the Fontana Della Barcaccia. The Spanish Square is alive with energy from performers, artists, and prestigious fashion houses.

7. Best Luxury Hotel – Hotel De Russie

Living room view of Rocco Forte Hotel De Russie Photo credit: Leonardo

Hotel De Russie is a five-star haven that radiates elegance and luxury. The dream-like hotel, located next to the beautiful Piazza del Popolo, is characterized by warm, friendly, and courteous staff.

Described as a ‘paradise on earth’, one of the best family hotels in Rome caters to toddlers through to 16-year-olds with its specialized ‘Rocco Forte Kids’ program.

Additional family activities include a guided tour, strolling through charming neighborhoods, unraveling legends and mysteries, and sampling the best gelato in Rome.

Alternatively, you can enroll in a pizza-making course and learn how to create the perfect dough garnished with your favorite toppings.

There is ample accommodation space, whether you opt for two connecting deluxe rooms, a junior family suite, or a family suite with a garden view. Slippers, bathrobes, and rubber ducks are available. On request are changing tables, potties, diaper creams, and night lights.

Dining takes place in the exquisite garden restaurant, where children eat free. Chefs will tailor-make children’s menus, and bibs and bottle warmers are available.

8. Best Boutique Hotel – Umiltà 36

Lounge view at Umiltà 36 Photo credit: Booking.com

Umiltà 36 is a superb five-star hotel conveniently located moments away from the Trevi Fountain and close to the Roman Forum. Revel in a harmonious blend of comfort and sophistication, where the dedicated staff greets you with warmth and professionalism, ensuring you have an unforgettable stay.

Wander the lounge areas at the luxury hotel, admiring the exclusive artworks, a fusion of contemporary and classics, dating back to the 1800s.

After a workout at the fitness center, dine guilt-free at an on-site restaurant. Options include a cafe, gourmet dining room, and an ‘en plain air’ lounge on the rooftop terrace.

At the end of the day, retire to one of several family apartments with marble bathrooms, all with an additional sofa bed or rollaway.

9. Best for Elegance – Hotel Mozart

Bar view of Hotel Mozart Photo credit: Expedia

Think of Mozart, and immediately, elegance and beauty spring to mind. The four-star hotel delivers both in style. Its location in the heart of the city center, close to the Spanish Steps, means easy access to Rome’s highlights, excellent restaurants, and shopping.

Hotel Mozart is one of a few pet-friendly family hotels in Rome. The elegant rooms for families include triple and quadruple rooms, each with a private bathroom or a 50 sqm apartment.

The excellent breakfast sets you up for a day of sightseeing adventures. For a memorable dining experience, indulge in the flavors of Italian cuisine at the on-site Instinti Lounge and Rooftop restaurant.

10. Best Outdoor Pool – A. Roma Lifestyle Hotel

Pool view of A. Roma Lifestyle Hotel Photo credit: Booking.com

In the outskirts just outside the bustling city center, Hotel A. Roma is a superb 4-star hotel that offers a peaceful oasis. Central Rome is within easy reach, with convenient public transport a short walk away.

The modern rooms are spacious and bright, with two double rooms connecting to form a suite. Upon arrival, children receive a welcome kit containing a backpack, travel album, and colored pencils.

Pamper yourself in the luxury of a wellness spa inspired by ancient Roman culture. Find sanctuary in the indoor pool, heated to a soothing 32°-34°C and infused with minerals akin to thermal pools. The outdoor pool is a saline lake also enriched with minerals.

Feel the benefits of various saunas or be energized at the fitness centre with the latest equipment. E-bikes are available from reception, so you can explore the beauty of the surrounding parks.

11. Best Rooftop Bar – Hotel Otivim Rome

Balcony view of Otivm Hotel Photo credit: Expedia

Hotel Otivim sits in a prime central location, within walking distance of most of the main sights, such as Piazza Navona, Trevi Fountain, and a 30-minute walk to St Peter’s Basilica.

The hotel staff is helpful and friendly, providing personable service and a pleasant atmosphere. The family-friendly hotel offers meticulously clean triple and quadruple rooms equipped with free Wi-Fi and a flat-screen TV.

The Otivim Rooftop Bar is a highlight of the chic hotel, providing 360° views across the Capitoline Hill Square, a Michelangelo masterpiece, and the Vittoriano, a symbolic centre of Rome.

12. Best Travel Sustainable Hotel – The Hoxton

Restaurant view of The Hoxton Rome Photo credit: Official Hotel Information

As one of the best family hotels in Rome, The Hoxton is far enough away from the bustling crowds but close enough to hop on a complimentary bike and enjoy a short ride to all the major sights.

The bedrooms sleep two. However, the Hoxton will provide a crib for free for children under 12. They’ll also cover the essentials, such as baby baths, wipes, and bottle warmers. Just let them know at the time of booking. All rooms have free wifi, and some have private balconies.

Enjoy a variety of dining options at the hotel’s eateries, which offer kid-friendly menus. Or take advantage of the breakfast bag delivered to your room and enjoy it each morning in the easily walkable Villa Borghese Park.

For environmentally-conscious travelers, rest assured. Travel sustainability is high on the agenda of the four-star hotel. The hotel has taken several steps to eliminate single-use plastic and use organic products where possible.

Choosing the right family hotel to suit your needs when visiting Rome can significantly impact your holiday experience. You might prioritize budget, free wifi, room service, or comfy beds. There are numerous aspects to consider. Here’s a detailed guide to assist you in making your decision.

Location

The perfect holiday experience hinges on the ideal location. You might prefer being close to the city centre, with easy access to attractions like the Spanish Steps and Trevi Fountain. The convenience of on site restaurants offering child friendly menus might top your priority list.

Hotel Otivim is in a prime location, near the ancient Roman Forum, in the heart of the historic centre. From the panoramic rooftop terrace, admire the superb vista flaunting the city’s highlights.

Perhaps the A. Roma Lifestyle Hotel, with its indoor and outdoor swimming pools and nestled in its park, might match your requirements. Its proximity to public transport provides many options to the city, making it one of the best family hotels in Rome.

Room Layout

Look for Rome hotels offering family rooms with ample space to accommodate multiple guests, whether suites, apartments, or interconnected large rooms. The Relais Donna Lucrezia offers family rooms for three and a suite for six.

Safety Features

Many popular family hotels in Rome are grand old buildings that have undergone extensive renovations to transform them into luxurious hotels. This includes adding safety features. However, checking with the hotel for window locks and secure balconies can help give you peace of mind.

Some hotels bolster internet security to safeguard children by providing ‘content-protected’ Wi-Fi on request.

Reviews

Check out reviews for Rome family hotels from families who have previously stayed. They will give you an idea of whether the accommodation suits your requirements for kid-friendly hotels.

Additional Amenities

Rome’s numerous family hotels offer various amenities. Many remove the hassle from your journey by providing transfers to key transportation hubs, like Fiumicino Airport.

Access to free wifi has become an essential requirement for many travelers. While some hotels in Rome offer this amenity solely in the rooms, others provide complimentary wifi throughout the entire premises.

Since Rome gets hot in the summer, air conditioning is a must. Laundry and babysitting services might also be available.

Budget

Budget is vital for many people when planning a trip to Rome. Fortunately, the city offers a plethora of family hotels catering to both ends of the financial scale, from lower-star hotels to luxury hotels. The outskirts of central Rome provide more budget-friendly options.

Family Friendly Policies

Hotels in Rome can vary in their policies regarding children, such as age restrictions and extra fees. For example, children under four stay free at the Navona Hotel.

Child-Friendly Dining Options

Seek out family hotels offering kid-friendly menus, or look for hotels in Rome that cater to special dietary needs. For example, the Hotel de Russie will tailor-make a menu for your child.

Parking Restrictions and Availability

Not all hotels in Rome provide parking. A few, such as Hotel Artemide, can arrange secure parking at a garage nearby.

The historical city centre of Rome is a ZTL (Limited Traffic Zone), meaning you can only enter the area if you are a resident or have a permit. Access is via electronic entrances and restricted to specific times, depending on weekdays, weekends, and holidays.

If you plan to stay at a hotel in a ZTL, you must contact the hotels in Rome to arrange access or transfers.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Is it common for hotels in Rome to provide cribs or baby cots for families?

Many hotels in Rome provide cots up to a certain age. For Hotel Artemide, it is three years old. Guests over that age will require an additional bed, usually at an extra cost.

Please inquire directly with the individual hotels to ensure they can accommodate your needs before booking.

Are there hotels in Rome with adjoining doors for families?

Many family hotels in Rome offer interconnecting rooms. Two adjacent double rooms with an adjoining door are often available for families. They may have twin or double beds, each with a private bathroom and separate TV.

Do hotels in Rome offer child-friendly amenities?

The child-friendly amenities provided by hotels in Rome vary. Cots and cribs are generally available, and many restaurants have high chairs, except for some high-end establishments. Most diners in the city will accommodate a stroller if a high chair is unavailable.

Are there recreational activities or entertainment options suitable for families?

Organizing a family vacation can be exhausting, meeting everyone’s preferences. Several family hotels in Rome ease the burden by arranging excursions. It might be an ice cream-tasting tour around the historic centre or offering children’s entertainment like games, films, and coloring books.

Other options include renting bikes to tour the city center or making a splash in an onsite swimming pool.

Do hotels in Rome offer flexible check-in/check-out times for families?

Check-in times are generally between 2 and 3 p.m., give or take, while check-out times can be as early as 11 a.m. When a family of four or more travels with a lot of luggage, these times are not always convenient.

Thankfully, some hotels offer a degree of flexibility, such as Hotel Hoxton, which provides a Flexy Time booking option in advance. A lot depends on availability, so there is a greater chance for flexible times out of peak season. Some hotels charge an additional fee, while others provide free service.

Alternatively, hotels might have a secure room where you can store your suitcases while you enjoy last-minute shopping in the Piazza del Popolo or explore the city center.

Conclusion

Rome is a fabulous destination for a family vacation. The city center has many fun, kid-friendly activities, including treasure hunts, paintings, and jaw-dropping attractions.

Our best overall family hotel in Rome is Hotel Artemide. Its superb location near Piazza Navona makes it accessible for exploring the sights. The hotel staff is outstanding, and they ensure you get the best out of your stay. Breakfast is exceptional, and the rooms are comfortable.

Second is Campo de’ Fiori 34, which boasts spacious rooms and apartments for extended stays. Its location is fantastic, around the corner from Campo de Fiori market.

