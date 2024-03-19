11 Best Hotels in New Orleans’ French Quarter

There’s a reason New Orleans’ French Quarter is designated as a National Historic Landmark.

The neighborhood, which is less than one square mile, dates back to the city’s formation in 1718. Centuries-old buildings line Bourbon and Canal Street, many with wrap-around wrought iron balconies and placards that provide a snapshot into the past.

But that doesn’t mean the French Quarter is a stale historical district.

Along with its antiquated architecture, the French Quarter is known for its vibrant street parades, Cajun and Creole cuisine, and soulful jazz music. From Jackson Square to the Voodoo Museum, New Orleans culture truly comes alive in the French Quarter. Especially if you’ve downed a few neon-colored drinks.

If you know where to look, you can also find stunning hotels hidden amongst these storied streets. We’ve got the crème of the crop listed below—so kick back and pick your favorite option from the best French Quarter hotels in New Orleans. (Plus a few extras from nearby, which are listed with asterisks.)

Top 11 Best Hotels in French Quarter New Orleans

1. Best Boutique Hotel – Hotel Monteleone

Bedroom view of Hotel Monteleone Photo credit: Leonardo

Hotel Monteleone is one of the most beautiful hotels in the city. Built back in 1886, the building showcases a unique and bold Beaux-Arts architectural style. Today, it’s part of the National Trust for Historic Preservation. Stars like William Faulkner and Truman Capote have all stayed here, which makes it a literary landmark, too.

The hotel is located right in the center of the French Quarter on Royal Street. Nearby, you’ll find all the hot spots in the district, from the Museum of Death to Canal Street.

But inside is where you’ll find the real treats. Hotel Monteleone features a heated rooftop pool, along with a highly rated bar that rotates on a carousel, fittingly named the Carousel Bar. When you’ve finished with dinner and drinks, you can order a treatment from the top-tier, full-service spa.

2. Best for Weddings & Events – Bourbon Orleans Hotel

Bedroom view of Bourbon Orleans Hotel Photo credit: Official Hotel Information

If class and location are high on your priorities list, then the Bourbon Orleans Hotel has everything you need. The hotel has been painstakingly preserved to retain its original wonder from when it was built as a theatre in 1817.

The courtyard, for example, includes lush gardens and a saltwater pool that feels straight out of the Golden Era. There’s also a ballroom fit for royalty—which actual French aristocrats once graced in the centuries of yore. This makes it hugely popular for wedding parties.

Today, you can enjoy the hotel’s immaculate placement in the heart of the French Quarter. Inside, you can also enjoy live jazz at the hotel’s bar, ‘O’, or grab a bite at the acclaimed Roux restaurant.

3. Best Lux Hotel in the French Quarter – Royal Sonesta

Bedroom view of The Royal Sonesta New Orleans Photo credit: Ice Portal

The Royal Sonesta is all about elegance and in-house experiences. Even its popular eateries exemplify the brand’s attention to detail and focus on all things ultra-lux. We suggest trying out the popular Desire Oyster Bar or Oasis Pool Bar. The latter is conveniently located amid the lush gardens surrounding the outdoor pool.

Pool and oyster bars aside, there are other fantastic opportunities waiting for you on the Royal Sonesta grounds. There’s a coffee shop, a jazz club, a bar with craft cocktails, and an upscale Cajun and Creole restaurant. Each has a distinct style and flair.

We could keep listing out all the reasons the Royal Sonesta stands above its competitors—from extravagant toiletries to private balconies. But we think you should have a look yourself… and make that booking sooner rather than later.

4. Most Famous Hotel in French Quarter – Omni Royal Orleans

Bedroom view of Omni Royal Orleans Photo credit: Booking.com

Just a few streets from Jackson Square is the regal Omni Royal Orleans. This site was rebuilt in 1960 where the former St. Louis Hotel sat. Like the Monteleone, it’s a designated Historic Hotel of America.

In fact, this hotel is kind of a big deal. It’s hosted Louis Armstrong (bona fide NOLA royalty), the Rolling Stones, and Led Zeppelin, and is still frequented by political big-wigs from around town. James Bond himself even stayed here in the 1973 flick ‘Live and Let Die’.

Aren’t convinced to book a room yet? This hotel also offers top-tier amenities like a heated pool, elegant ballroom, and plenty of outdoor seating areas. As soon as you step inside, you’ll be transported into a truly extravagant world.

5. Best Big-Name Hotel – The Ritz-Carlton New Orleans

Bedroom view of The Ritz-Carlton New Orleans Photo credit: Leonardo

Compared to other hotels on this list, the Ritz-Carlton doesn’t have a shiny and historical past. Still, that won’t stop you from soaking up the history in the French Quarter and having a fabulous time while doing so.

In lieu of historical status, the Ritz-Carlton New Orleans has focused on the smaller details. Rooms include iPhone docks and functional desks, while services like shoe-shining are free of charge. The spa and restaurants located on-site are also worth drooling over—literally.

The spa includes over 100 unique treatments designed to relax you. In terms of cuisine, you can choose from a bar with craft cocktails and live jazz or a Cajun and Caribbean restaurant. Or, given its location directly on Canal Street, you can head to other delectable spots, from Creole House to Mandina’s to Palace Café.

6. Most Historically Significant – Audubon Cottages

Bedroom view of Audubon Cottages Photo credit: Expedia

Small is mighty at the Audubon Cottages, a property that was once owned by the famous John James Audubon.

This hotel includes seven two-room historical cottages that feature modern amenities. There’s even a specialized concierge, the French Quarter Butler Service, to tend to your needs.

The grounds are also home to an outdoor saltwater pool (the oldest in the French Quarter) with an elevated brick design and luscious green accents. Spa services are also available.

Outside, Bourbon Street waits only one block away. Nearby are other hot spots, including the Museum of Death, the Mardi Gras Museum, and the Historic New Orleans Collection.

If history and boutique stays are high on your list, then look no further. The Audubon Cottages provide a near-perfect blend of uniqueness, class, and location—all with a beautiful backdrop.

7. Most Unique (and Lux) Stay – Hotel Mazarin

Bedroom view of Hotel Mazarin Photo credit: Expedia

Centered around a beautifully appointed and lush courtyard, Hotel Mazarin provides a calming break from the hustle of the French Quarter. But that’s not the only unique part of this lodging.

Guests also have access to 21st Amendment at La Louisiane, a speak-easy bar with live music and delectable cocktails. There’s also a wine bar with a focus on swanky champagne—c’est très Français! You won’t find similar bars on offer from any other French Quarter hotel.

Despite the emphasis on entertainment, you don’t need to sacrifice on comfort. Every room includes a plush robe and slippers. Guests also have access to a state-of-the-art fitness center and business room. Best of all, you’re only steps away from Bourbon Street and Royal Street.

8. Trendiest Hotel near French Quarter* – Hotel Saint Vincent

Bedroom view of Hotel Saint Vincent Photo credit: Official Hotel Information

One look at the stunning exterior of the Hotel Saint Vincent tells you that this five-star hotel isn’t quite like others in NOLA. From its terrace to its restaurant, the design is contemporary and cutting-edge—all while showcasing the building, which dates back to 1861.

But that’s not where the magic ends. The hotel hosts a Sounds of Saint Vincent performance series for guests, which includes live jazz, second-line shows, and DJ sets from local stars. There are also burlesque shows, yoga sessions, steak nights, and other monthly events.

*Like the remaining hotels on this list, Hotel Saint Vincent isn’t located inside the French Quarter. Hotel Saint Vincent is part of the Lower Garden District, which is only a stone’s throw from the city’s main action.

9. Best for Design Lovers* – Maison de la Luz

Bedroom view of Maison de la Luz Photo credit: Leonardo

Maison de la Luz translates to ‘House of Light’ in French, which we think is a fitting description for this hotel. The interior is easily the most beautiful on this list (sorry, Hotel Saint Vincent) and arguably in the state of Louisiana.

Think: elegant rooms with stately porcelain tubs and floor-to-ceiling windows sheltered by colorful draperies. Anyone who wants to live like royalty need look no further. There’s a colorful and quirky library, a sexy and modern cocktail bar, and enough velvet upholstery to transport you back to the Golden Era.

A few words used by guests to describe their stay are ‘exquisite’, ‘sensational’, and ‘decadently elegant’. Guests have also raved about the helpful staff and concierge, which is the cherry on top.

*Maison de la Luz isn’t located inside the French Quarter. It’s part of the Central Business District, which runs parallel to the French Quarter.

10. Best Rooftop Bar near French Quarter – Roosevelt New Orleans

Bedroom view of The Roosevelt New Orleans, A Waldorf Astoria Hotel Photo credit: Ice Portal

As a Waldorf Astoria Hotel, it should come as no surprise that this location is a highly rated and extravagant option. The lobby is vast and opulent, transporting you into a different world. Guests also have access to top-tier fitness and business centers and a full-service, luxury spa.

Other accents are worth noting, too. There are TVs placed in the bathrooms, designed for viewing while unwinding with a bath. There’s also a rooftop lounge, The Rooftop Bar, that offers incredible panoramic views of Crescent City—which is absolutely worth a visit for happy hour.

*The Roosevelt New Orleans isn’t located inside the French Quarter. It’s part of the city’s Central Business District. However, the French Quarter is literally a stone’s throw away across Canal Street.

11. Best Boutique Hotel near French Quarter* – Hotel Peter and Paul

Bedroom view of Hotel Peter and Paul Photo credit: Ice Portal

If high-design restorations are high on your priority list, then check out Hotel Peter and Paul. This Ace Hotels project is located inside a former Catholic church, school, rectory, and convent that date back to 1861. In fact, guests can choose to stay in the former rectory, school, or convent when they book a room, each of which has a distinct interior design.

Unsurprisingly, the common spaces are incredibly unique. One of the dining halls is located inside the vast church, which still has its original stained glass windows—talk about a heavenly setup. There’s also Elysian Bar, a highly sought-after cocktail lounge that’s well-known in NOLA.

*Hotel Peter and Paul isn’t located inside the French Quarter. It’s actually part of the lovely Marigny district, only a short walk from the French Quarter.

Budget

Because the French Quarter is a hot spot for local visitors, you can expect to pay a bit more to stay within its bounds. That being said, there are options for budgets of all stripes. Most of the hotels listed in this article fall into the pricey category—that’s because one feature you pay for off the top is location.

A hotel’s price in this area should line up with the amenities on offer. For example, if there’s a full-service spa and at least one restaurant, you’ll be paying top dollar for access to both. Other features, like a helpful concierge and brand-name toiletries, are more par for the course in the French Quarter.

Location

The French Quarter is less than one square mile and stays busy almost year-round—so how important can location be? The focus should be on hustle and noise, as some streets are known for their nightlife than others. Frenchman Street and Bourbon Street, for example, are NOLA’s busiest sections.

If you want to keep things quieter, try to avoid these main drags. If you plan to spend a lot of time in the nearby CBD or Marigny, then stay closer to Canal Street or Esplanade Ave, respectively. Maison de la Luz and Hotel Peter and Paul are both great options in this case. (Or, alternatively, check out the other hotels marked with an asterisk—each is located close to the French Quarter rather than inside it.)

Amenities

As outlined above, almost all the top hotels in the French Quarter offer similar amenities. On-site dining, full-service spas, concierges, pools, and fitness centers are available at almost every location. (Pools might be seasonal, though—so always ask if they’re open if you want to take a dip.)

If you’re ever uncertain about the quality of these amenities, then dig into reviews. Previous guests have the final say in whether or not amenities are up to par and met their expectations.

Atmosphere

Atmosphere is hugely important when it comes to choosing a French Quarter hotel in New Orleans. Hotels like Monteleone, Omni Royal, and Royal Sonesta focus on no-holds-barred elegance and class.

Others, like Hotel Saint Vincent and Maison de la Luz, instead focus on high design and ultra-cutting-edge accents. Certain hotels, including Hotel Peter and Paul and the Audubon Cottages, have gone to great lengths to preserve their historical appeal.

Regardless of what you’re looking for, the French Quarter probably has it. As with amenities, a great way to gauge the overall atmosphere of a hotel is to comb through its ratings and reviews.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Is there a ‘best location’ in the French Quarter?

Given how small and compact the French Quarter is, you can’t go wrong no matter where you stay. That being said, most people agree that the areas around Jackson Square, Frenchman Street, and Bourbon Street are the most popular.

From these landmarks, you can easily access some of the city’s top bars, restaurants, and live music clubs, including Preservation Hall.

What’s the average price range for hotels in the French Quarter?

The average price depends on two factors: the season and the property type. The high season, which runs from the start of Mardi Gras into October, is pricier. That’s because the city welcomes millions of tourists during this period. Winter rates, by comparison, tend to be much lower.

Lux and boutique hotels also cost quite a bit more than budget options in the French Quarter. A four-star option (like the Monteleone, Maison de la Luz, Omni, and Royal Sonesta) could start at around $250 or more a night.

How can I get the most out of my stay?

If you’re staying in or near the French Quarter, then you’ve already guaranteed yourself a fantastic and memorable trip. All you have to do is step outside to immerse yourself in the local culture and history.

However, if you really want to dive deep, then book a guided tour from a local expert or schedule time to visit the myriad of museums dotting the streets.

You can also stay at one of the more historical hotels on this list to get an even closer look at this city’s past. The Audubon Cottages, Hotel Monteleone, Hotel Peter and Paul, and Hotel Saint Vincent are all well past their 150th birthdays.

What are the options for parking in the French Quarter?

Parking in any city center isn’t for the faint of heart, and NOLA isn’t an exception. Before you rent a car, make sure you understand the parking policy at your hotel. Some offer free valet parking (like the Audubon Cottages), while others don’t offer any spaces for guests—or may charge to reserve a space for you.

Keep in mind that renting a car isn’t absolutely necessary in New Orleans thanks to ride-share apps.

Conclusion

The French Quarter isn’t only one of New Orleans’ most historic districts—it’s also one of the US’s most impactful cultural hubs.

Those who stay here will be immediately immersed in a world of culinary and musical delights, along with a wildly vibrant nightlife scene. Depending on where you stay, you might also be resting your head at a historical haunt.

If you want stately and historical delights, head to the Audubon Cottages or the Royal Sonesta. If you want to rest your head at a legendary NOLA hotel, the Omni Royal (aka the O) is your best bet.

Or, if you’re in the mood for a hotel that’s pushing the boundaries, check out Marigny’s Hotel Peter and Paul, Lower Garden District’s Hotel Saint Vincent, or the CBD’s Maison de la Luz.

