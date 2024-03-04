When planning a vacation in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, it’s tough to know where to stay with so many properties spanning the Pigeon Forge, Gatlinburg, and Sevierville area.

This guide offers lots of highly rated resorts with easy access to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Dollywood, and other area attractions. There are cabin rentals with full kitchens that are perfect for families and spacious suites for couples on a romantic getaway.

RiverStone Resort & Spa is our top pick when visiting Pigeon Forge as it has the best of both worlds: top-notch onsite amenities like a lazy river and spa, as well as a prime location to easily access the area’s outdoor and amusement park attractions.

Top 8 Best Resorts in Pigeon Forge

1. Best Overall – RiverStone Resort & Spa

Bedroom view of Riverstone Resort & Spa Photo credit: Expedia

It’s clear why RiverStone Resort comes in as our top pick for resorts in Pigeon Forge when you see all that the property has to offer. Conveniently located just two miles from Dollywood and a short drive from the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, this property is the perfect home base for all your Pigeon Forge adventures.

Accommodations include condos and cabins, all with private balconies and kitchens so you can enjoy meals from the comfort of your rental. Families appreciate the playground, picnic and BBQ area, and bounce pillow all on-site.

When the temps creep up, head to the lazy river for some relaxing in the water. An indoor pool is also available for those traveling during the winter months.

The property’s spa offers relaxing body treatments that are great to enjoy after a day spent hiking or enjoying the area’s amusement parks.

2. Best Family Resort – Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort & Spa

Bedroom view of Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort Photo credit: Expedia

It’s all about family fun at this resort that offers spacious suites and rooms with bunk beds for the kids.

Families like that it is out of the busy downtown Pigeon Forge area and tucked away in the woods, yet still within a short drive of all the action. Guests even get free trolley rides to Dollywood and Dollywood’s Splash Country during their stay.

The family game room is a great place for the teens and tweens in your group and all guests will love visiting the indoor and outdoor pools. The fort-style playground is a must-visit for little ones looking to burn off some energy before bed. On-site activities like pool parties, s’mores nights, arts and crafts, and bedtime stories are offered throughout your stay.

3. Best Budget Property – Country Cascades Waterpark Resort

Bedroom view of Country Cascades Waterpark Resort Photo credit: Expedia

The major draw for this budget-friendly property in Pigeon Forge is the seasonal outdoor waterpark that’s exclusively available for hotel guests.

Whether you go for speed on the 300-foot body slide or buddy up with a partner to take on the tube slide, you’re in for a blast of fun! Little ones can enjoy the splash pad and slides that are sized just for them.

Book the treehouse suite if you are traveling with kids or go for the patio suite if you’d like to spend more time outdoors. Indoor rock climbing, a family arcade, a bowling alley, and lots of kid-friendly dining options round out the amenities offered at Country Cascades.

4. Best Rooftop Pool – Margaritaville Island Hotel Pigeon Forge

Pool view of Margaritaville Island Hotel Photo credit: Expedia

The island vibes are in full effect at this property with a prime location right next to The Island, an entertainment district that includes shopping and dining establishments along with the Great Smoky Mountain Wheel, a Ferris wheel you can spot throughout the property.

Kick back and relax at the rooftop pool and Chill Bar where you’ll find private cabanas with sofa seating, two chaise lounges, a refrigerator with bottled water, and VIP food and beverage service. Fire pits warm up the area when the night temps dip.

On-property dining includes the two-story Margaritaville Restaurant with a stage for live performances and an outdoor patio overlooking the Little Pigeon River.

5. Best Themed Hotel – The Inn at Christmas Place

Bedroom view of The Inn At Christmas Place Photo credit: Expedia

It’s always the jolliest time of year at The Inn at Christmas Place, where you’ll be surrounded by Bavarian architecture and twinkling Christmas lights. Visitors appreciate the included breakfast, nightly warm cookies, visits from the singing Santa, and activities for kids.

In the cooler months, the indoor pool is the place to be while those visiting in the summer love the outdoor swimming pool with a 95-foot water slide.

If you really want to immerse yourself in the Christmas spirit, book the Santa Suite. It’s all decked out in Santa decor and even comes with an in-room whirlpool.

6. Best for a Romantic Getaway – Blue Mountain Mist Country Inn & Spa

Bedroom view of Blue Mountain Mist Country Inn Photo credit: Expedia

This cozy bed and breakfast offers 12 guest rooms and five cottages where you can relax and enjoy the Tennesee mountain air with your loved ones. The included breakfast offers a variety of southern specialties like biscuits and gravy along with fresh fruit and coffee.

The Great Smoky Mountains National Park is just 15 miles from the property so you can spend your days in nature before heading back to enjoy on-site spa services like massage therapy and facials. A guest favorite is the property’s Temptation Station where you’ll find nightly baked goods, popcorn, coffee, and tea.

7. Best Resort with Meeting Space – Courtyard by Marriott Pigeon Forge

Pool view of Courtyard by Marriott Pigeon Forge Photo credit: Expedia

Whether you are planning a family reunion or business gathering in Pigeon Forge, this property is a great option as it has lots of high-end amenities along with bookable meeting rooms. Its location also makes it easy to take advantage of local hot spots like the Elvis and Hollywood Legends Museum which is just a 10-minute walk away.

Relax at the property’s outdoor swimming pool with a lazy river after a day spent enjoying nearby amusement parks or hiking trails. Gather with friends at the fire pits or enjoy some friendly competition in the game room. Rooms come with private balconies and either river or mountain views.

8. Best Luxury Hotel – Berry Springs Lodge

Bedroom view of Berry Springs Lodge Photo credit: Expedia

This tranquil retreat brings the serenity of nature to you with wooded hiking trails for guests to enjoy all throughout the property. Borrow one of the property’s bikes to explore or try your luck fishing in the catch-and-release bass, bluegill, and catfish ponds.

Rooms include private balconies with mountain or sunrise views. Many also have private hot tubs and cozy fireplaces. When you are ready to venture off the property, you’ll be just a 15-minute drive from the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and other area attractions.

There are hundreds of options when looking for a resort in Pigeon Forge, Gatlinburg, or Sevierville. Should you go for the rustic ambiance of a cabin in the woods or opt for a property with on-site restaurants and a waterpark to enjoy in the heat of the day? These are the top considerations to take into account when researching resorts in this area of Tennessee.

Location

It’s no surprise that traffic in the area can get pretty hairy, especially during the summer months. The Great Smoky Mountains National Park is the most-visited park in the country and this area also draws visitors heading to Dollywood Theme Park and other area attractions.

You’ll want to consider whether it’s better for you to pick a property that’s a little bit outside of the downtown stretch or if you like the convenience of having multiple restaurants and shopping options just a short walk away.

Amenities

It’s all about convenience when you are planning a visit to Pigeon Forge whether you are traveling with friends or extended family.

Many properties offer amenities like outdoor pools, waterparks, game rooms, and fire pits that appeal to those traveling with kids. Adults looking for a little getaway will enjoy a property with spa services and easy access to nearby golf courses, fishing, and dining.

If you are planning to spend time at Dollywood or Dollywood’s Splash Country during your stay, you might want to consider booking a room at Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort as it offers early park access and free shuttles that will let you avoid parking expenses.

Resorts that offer planned activities for kids are an excellent option for parents who don’t want to spend all their vacation time finding ways to keep their kids busy. Because there’s nothing worse than hearing your kid say, “I’m bored!” when you’ve spent money on a family vacation.

Accommodations

If you are planning on an extended visit to Pigeon Forge or you are traveling with kids, you might want to consider a property with condo-style rooms that have full kitchens. This will allow you to save on the expense of constantly having to eat out.

Family-style rooms with bunk beds for kids can be a fun option for families who need a little extra room to spread out. And if you really want to make memories the kids won’t soon forget, book an over-the-top themed room like the Santa Suite at the Inn at Christmas Place.

Couples should look for rooms that offer cozy fireplaces, private hot tubs, and balconies for watching the sunset.

Reviews

It is important to read reviews from prior visitors to see what stood out during their stays as you’ll often glean more information than you can from the property’s website. This will give you some insight into the vibe of the property and whether it works for what your group needs.

All of the resorts included in our guide have top ratings so you can rest assured that they are excellent options.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What are the most visited attractions in Pigeon Forge?

While technically not in Pigeon Forge, the Great Smoky Mountains National Park is a huge draw for visitors to Pigeon Forge. It is the most-visited national park and offers scenic hiking trails, historic sites, and tons of opportunities to view wildlife.

Dollywood Theme Park is another reason visitors come to Pigeon Forge. Owned by country singer Dolly Parton, the park has thrill rides, live entertainment, southern cuisine, and tons of family fun. Dollywood’s Splash Country is a seasonal waterpark with swimming pools, water slides, splash zones, and plenty of areas to relax in the sun.

Pigeon Forge offers lots of opportunities to see live music and comedy performances. Families will enjoy a visit to the interactive WonderWorks, as well as the Titanic Museum. Pigeon Forge Snow lets you experience snow tubing year-round, a fun experience in the heat of the summer.

How far is Pigeon Forge from the Great Smoky Mountains National Park?

The entrance to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park is located in the town of Gatlinburg, about a 15- to 20-minute drive from Pigeon Forge. However, the park itself spans over 800 miles so the distance to the visitor center and various points in the park varies.

What is the best time of year to visit Pigeon Forge?

Summer is the most popular time of year to visit Pigeon Forge with longer daylight hours offering more time for fun before the sun goes down. However, this is when crowds are at their peak with traffic and wait times at attractions being a problem.

The spring brings cooler temperatures which are great for hiking and enjoying outdoor activities. You’ll need to check what attractions are open during the spring as some water parks and swimming pools are only open seasonally.

Fall is a lovely time of year to visit Pigeon Forge as the leaves change colors and the temperatures dip. Weekends can still be busy as visitors flock to the park for leaf-peeping.

Conclusion

Pigeon Forge is a popular destination for those looking to enjoy the great outdoors and experience southern culture. I recommend you stay at RiverStone Resort & Spa as it has a great location for accessing the national park and Dollywood, and also has top-notch amenities like a lazy river and spa.

