For many people traveling to Hawaii, the famous Waikiki Beach is a highlight of their stay. Located in Honolulu, on the south shore of Oahu island, the beach stretches over two miles along the coast, with golden sand, clear blue waters, and stunning views of Diamond Head, an extinct volcanic crater.

There are dozens of hotels right on the beach, but they can vary immensely in terms of quality. To make sure you end up in a property worthy of your tropical dream, we’ve put together a list of the top nine resorts.

Number one on the list is Alohilani Resort, which has a stunning infinity pool overlooking the ocean. Moana Surfrider, a Westin Resort & Spa, is a close second. As the oldest hotel in the area, it has a long history of creating unique experiences for its guests!

Top 9 Best Hotels on Waikiki Beach

Best Hotels on Waikiki Beach

1. Best for Live Entertainment – Waikiki Beach Marriott Resort & Spa

Bedroom view of Waikiki Beach Marriott Resort & Spa Photo credit: Leonardo

Located right in the middle of the Waikiki Beach neighborhood, Waikiki Beach Marriott Resort is a large and modern resort, complete with a fitness center, business center, spa, and two swimming pools.

Not only that, but it is home to the Queensbreak amenity deck, one of the largest outdoor entertainment spaces in Honolulu. The Marriott has an active calendar of musical events and performances showcasing the culture of Hawaii.

From the rooms’ private balcony or lanai, guests have great views over the ocean and can watch surfers tackle Queen’s, one of the most popular surf breaks in Waikiki. The Mariott also has a selection of award-winning restaurants, serving up everything from local dishes to seafood and dry-aged steaks.

2. Best for Families – Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach

Bedroom view of Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort Photo credit: Ice Portal

Hilton Hawaiian Village is set in 22 acres of tropical garden and offers five swimming pools, including the immense beachside Super Pool, with waterslides the whole family will enjoy. The location is perfect for children, as the resort is on the widest stretch of Waikiki Beach, a place ideal for playing in the sand or the surf.

The Hilton Hawaiian Village offers a long list of activities, including hula lessons, lei-making, yoga, surfing lessons, and snorkeling. You certainly won’t be getting bored!

The hotel is spread over five towers. We particularly recommend the Rainbow Tower, featuring a famous colorful mural and the best views of the Diamond Head Crater. The newly renovated Tapa Collection is also a great place to stay. It is located conveniently close to hotel restaurants and shops and the Tapa Bar, which hosts nightly musical events.

3. Best Historic Hotel – Moana Surfrider, a Westin Resort & Spa

Bedroom view of Moana Surfrider, A Westin Resort & Spa, Waikiki Beach Photo credit: Leonardo

The Moana Surfrider, originally the Moana Hotel, was the first hotel in Waikiki Beach – and it remains one of the very best. The luxury resort is set in a Victorian mansion and first opened its doors in 1901. Locals fondly know it as the “First Lady of Waikiki.”

Enjoy the property’s deep sense of history with a traditional afternoon tea at the Veranda on the Beachhouse, or get a guided tour of the hotel’s historic wing and museum.

Moana Surfrider offers scuba diving, snorkeling, canoe rides, and catamaran rental. For a more laid-back vacation, enjoy the private beach area, the freshwater pool, and the award-winning oceanfront spa.

Royal Hawaiian Shopping Center is right on the doorstep, and the hotel itself boasts an international marketplace selling gourmet food and artisanal souvenirs.

4. Best Location – Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort

Bedroom view of Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort Photo credit: Ice Portal

The newly renovated Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort has delightful rooms and suites decorated in Hawaiian style, with their own private lanai. The work of local artists is displayed throughout the hotel.

Outrigger has two restaurants: Monkeypod Kitchen by Merriman serves farm-fresh Hawaiian cuisine and offers spectacular views over Diamond Head. The Kani Ka Pila Grille, next to the pool, serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner, with live music every evening.

Outrigger Hotel is located on the Waikiki beachfront and is conveniently close to the beginner surf spot of Canoes. Within a mile, you will also find Kapiolani Park, the Honolulu Zoo, and the Waikiki Aquarium. Honolulu International Airport is conveniently just a 20-minute drive away.

5. The Most Luxurious – Hyatt Regency Waikiki Beach Resort & Spa

Bedroom view of Hyatt Regency Waikiki Beach Resort & Spa Photo credit: Ice Portal

With its outdoor pool, resort spa, and multiple shops and restaurants, this Waikiki beach hotel provides everything you need for a luxurious stay in Honolulu.

The spacious rooms look out onto the ocean and have a balcony, satellite TV, and free WiFi, along with stylish furnishings and Na Ho’ola Spa toiletries in the bathroom.

Guests can start their day with a delicious breakfast buffet at the on-site Shor Restaurant, which also offers Waikiki’s largest dinner buffet, showcasing fresh seafood and local favorites. For drinks and island-inspired cuisine, SWIM provides a vibrant atmosphere with creative cocktails and live entertainment.

The resort’s new cultural center, Ho’okela, gives guests the opportunity to immerse themselves in the Hawaii traditions of hula dancing, ukulele lessons, lei-making, and more. Meanwhile, the shopping center boasts sixty artisanal and designer boutiques, located around an open-air atrium.

6. Best for Lounging by the Pool – The Royal Hawaiian, a Luxury Collection Resort, Waikiki

Bedroom view of The Royal Hawaiian, a Luxury Collection Resort, Waikiki Photo credit: Leonardo

You’ll notice the Royal Hawaiian even if you don’t end up staying here. The beautiful pink building dates back to 1927 and combines Spanish and Moorish architecture. The pink stucco facade on the backdrop of Hawaii’s blue skies and verdant trees is a striking sight.

The inside of this resort is equally charming. The Royal Hawaiian is a luxury collection resort by Mariott, and each of the 528 rooms and suites has been thoughtfully decorated and equipped with world-class amenities, including iPod docks and flat-screen TVs. The rooms facing the ocean are the best, with their breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean and the Diamond Head Crater.

Visitors can enjoy multiple heated outdoor pools, a saltwater plunge pool, and a quiet private beach area. The resort’s full-service spa offers a variety of treatments using local products, and the hotel organizes daily cultural activities and excursions to Oahu’s top sites.

7. Best Boutique Hotel – Lotus at Diamond Head

Bedroom view of Lotus Honolulu at Diamond Head Photo credit: Official Hotel Information

Lotus at Diamond Head was rewarded the Traveler’s Choice award for four consecutive years and is a firm favorite among visitors to the island.

Surrounded by parks, Lotus is a quiet retreat from the bustle of Waikiki. A short walk along a beautiful coastal path will take you to two nearby beaches, past scenic overlooks of Diamond Head. Located directly across from Queen Kapiolani Park, guests have easy access to attractions such as the Honolulu Zoo and Waikiki Aquarium, as well as popular golf courses, boutique shops, and water activities.

Lotus rooms and suites have been newly renovated and have a charming traditional Hawaiian atmosphere, coupled with all modern amenities. Relax in front of the 42-inch LCD TV with cable, or unwind on your private balcony or lanai, where you can soak in the breathtaking sunset views. Every room also features a refrigerator and coffee machine – and to top it off, Lotus offers a complimentary glass of wine each evening!

8. The Most Peaceful Hotel – Kaimana Beach Hotel

Bedroom view of Kaimana Beach Hotel Photo credit: Official Hotel Information

Situated on the quiet Sans Souci Beach, a short walk from downtown Waikiki, the Kaimana Beach Hotel offers a tranquil retreat from the bustle of Honolulu while still being located close to the best sites of Oahu.

Each room is thoughtfully equipped with modern amenities, including air conditioning, WiFi, flat-screen TVs, mini-fridges, and private lanais. Guests can take advantage of the hotel’s many amenities and services, including a hair salon, convenience store, surf shop, coffee shop, and the Hau Terrace Restaurant, which offers delicious dining options.

For those looking to explore the area, the friendly staff at Kaimana Beach Hotel are on hand to help plan tours and excursions to nearby attractions.

9. Best Overall – Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach

Bedroom view of Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach Photo credit: Ice Portal

The lobby of Alohilani Resort will take your breath away: it features a 280,000-gallon saltwater Oceanarium, filled with colorful shoals of native Hawaiian reef fishes.

Alohilani also has one of the best pool spaces of any of the Waikiki beach hotels, with sun loungers perched on a saltwater infinity pool and private cabanas with views over the ocean. In the evening, enjoy sitting by the firepits with a cocktail in hand, or eat at one of the resort’s tasty restaurants: you’ll find everything from Asian dishes to local cuisine.

Alohilani is located directly on the Waikiki beachfront, close to attractions such as the Honolulu Zoo and the Royal Hawaiian Center. If you would like to explore further afield, the concierge will help you organize excursions, tours, and boat trips.

Best Hotels on Waikiki Beach Guide

Waikiki has everything you need for a memorable vacation – especially when you pick the right hotel. Here’s what you need to consider when looking for accommodation.

Location

The first decision to make is where exactly in Waikiki Beach you want to stay. Would you like to be directly on the beachfront, with easy access to the sand and surf? Or would you rather be situated in the heart of Waikiki, an easy walk from the many shopping, dining, and entertainment options? Do you want to be in the middle of the action or tucked away on a quiet street?

Waikiki hotels have something for everyone – you can choose from beachfront resorts, boutique hotels in peaceful neighborhoods, or high-rise properties with panoramic views of the coastline. Consider your itinerary and priorities to decide which style best fits your needs.

Amenities

Look for hotels that offer the amenities that matter the most to you – whether that is fitness centers, resort spa facilities, gourmet food, or cultural activities and water sports. Consider whether you prefer a full-service resort with extensive amenities or a boutique hotel with a more intimate atmosphere.

Outrigger Reef and Lotus Resort are both great choices if you are looking for a smaller-scale hotel, while Alohilani Resort and the Royal Hawaiian, a Luxury Collection Resort, offer an extensive list of pools, restaurants, and facilities that come with a bigger hotel.

Activities

When choosing a hotel in Waikiki, consider the activities and amenities offered onsite. Are you interested in participating in cultural experiences, such as hula lessons or lei-making workshops? Would you rather take to the water, on a surfboard, sailboat, or canoe? Or perhaps food is the most important thing in your itinerary – do you plan to dine at award-winning restaurants showcasing local cuisine, or drink artisanal cocktails while watching the sunset?

Many Waikiki hotels offer a range of recreational activities that will make your stay truly memorable. Whether you’re seeking relaxation or adventure, look for properties that cater to your interests and preferences.

Budget

Work out how much you want to spend on your accommodation – it is the best way to make sure you stay within budget and find something that is good value for money!

Keep in mind that rates can vary depending on the season, so consider traveling during off-peak times for potential savings. Be sure to factor in any additional expenses, such as resort fees, parking fees, and taxes. Many hotels offer cultural activities and watersports – check whether these come at an extra cost or are included in the price of the room.

Guest reviews

Finally, take the time to read guest reviews and ratings to learn more about what the hotel is really like. Previous guests can provide valuable feedback on their experiences, highlighting the strengths and weaknesses of each property – from the people who know firsthand!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

If you still have some doubts or concerns about picking a Waikiki beach resort, read on. We have answered the most common questions visitors have about staying in this area popular area.

Are beachfront hotels in Waikiki Beach expensive?

Beachfront hotels in Waikiki Beach typically come with a premium price due to their prime location and stunning ocean views. However, there are also more budget-friendly options available further inland or within walking distance of the beach. Since there is a wide range of accommodations, you are sure to find somewhere suitable, whatever your budget.

What amenities can I expect from Waikiki Beach hotels?

Hotels in Waikiki Beach offer a wide range of amenities including swimming pools, fitness centers, on-site restaurants, resort spa facilities, water sports equipment rentals, concierge services, and more.

Some luxury resorts may also feature additional amenities such as private beach access, cabanas, and cultural activities.

Is it necessary to rent a car when staying in Waikiki Beach?

While having a car can provide flexibility for exploring the island of Oahu beyond Waikiki Beach, it is not necessary for a stay in the area. Waikiki Beach is well-served by public transportation, including buses and trolleys, making it easy to get around without a car. Additionally, many attractions, restaurants, and shops are within walking distance of most hotels in the area.

Are there any family-friendly hotels in Waikiki Beach?

Yes, Waikiki Beach is one of the most family-friendly spots in Hawaii. Many hotels offer kid-friendly swimming pools, children’s activities programs, family suites or connecting rooms, babysitting services, and special dining options for kids. Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach is a great choice if you are traveling with your little ones – especially if they love water slides (and who doesn’t?)

Conclusion

The iconic Waikiki beach has a wide selection of hotels, from beachfront resorts to boutique properties. You are sure to find the right fit for your trip. Be sure to consider where exactly you want to stay in the neighborhood and pick a hotel that provides the activities you want from your tropical vacation!

Our top choice, Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach, stands out for its stunning infinity pool, varied dining options, and convenient location.

Whether you’re seeking relaxation, adventure, or a blend of both, Waikiki Beach hotels are the perfect place to begin your unforgettable vacation in Hawaii.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Images courtesy of KAYAK