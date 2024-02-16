10 Best Resorts in the Algarve

Planning a trip to the Algarve region of southern Portugal can be a bit overwhelming. With just under 100 miles of gorgeous coastline to choose from, you might have a hard time deciding what resort will work best for you.

This comprehensive guide gives you the best resorts in the Algarve from the southwestern town of Sagres to properties east of Faro Airport, plus tips on the best beaches nearby.

Our top pick for the best Algarve resort is the Pine Cliffs Hotel. Its prime location, opulent guest rooms, and eight (yes, 8!) swimming pools make it clear why it holds the top spot.

Whether you are looking for resorts with a historical significance, or you need a family-friendly property to keep the kids busy while you relax, our list has them all.

Top 10 Best Resorts in Algarve

1. Best Overall – Pine Cliffs Hotel, a Luxury Collection Resort

Restaurant view of Pine Cliffs Hotel, a Luxury Collection Resort, Algarve Photo credit: Leonardo

Located on the cliff above Portugal’s famous beach Praia da Falésia is our pick for best overall resort in Algarve, the Pine Cliffs Hotel. The Moorish architecture brings you back in time while the spacious guest rooms include private balconies, spa-inspired bathrooms, and luxurious bedding.

Amenities at this luxury collection resort include a 9-hole golf course, a tennis club, an updated fitness center, and a day spa. With eight swimming pools to choose from, you can opt for the heated indoor pool or one of the outdoor pools with amazing views of the coastline.

The property’s pirate ship-shaped playground is a major draw for families, as are the children’s swimming pool and mini golf course. Pine Cliffs Hotel also offers childcare for kids from 6 months to 8 years old—a standout benefit for parents.

2. Best for Golfers – Anantara Vilamoura Algarve Resort

Attractions view of Anantara Vilamoura Algarve Resort Photo credit: Ice Portal

With its prime location near many world-class golf courses, Anantara Vilamoura Algarve Resort is our top pick for vacationers who want to spend their days practicing their golf swing. This luxury resort offers both an adults-only section and a family-friendly portion, catering to both sets of guests.

Spacious rooms and suites welcome you and some even come with direct pool access from your suite. With five on-site restaurants to choose from, you can enjoy everything from seafood to Italian specialties to snacks by the pool.

An active kids club and teen program will keep kids busy while adults enjoy some relaxing days by the pool. If you want to venture off-property, a free shuttle can take you to the exclusive Purobeach Vilamoura Beach Club for some time in the sun.

3. Best for Families – Martinhal Sagres Beach Family Resort

Lounge view of Martinhal Sagres Beach Family Resort Photo credit: Expedia

Its amazing location in a nature reserve with views of the ocean makes this property one of the best resorts in the Algarve for families. Martinhal Sagres has luxury family villas and suites, landscaped gardens, and plenty of spaces for relaxation. Guests can enjoy the private beach hangout or spend the day by one of the resort’s five swimming pools.

Enjoy a game of tennis on the artificial grass tennis courts or rent bicycles to tour nearby Sagres. Spend some time enjoying the spa where you can relax in the indoor zen garden before your spa treatment.

Parents will be impressed by the comprehensive kids club program at Martinhal Sagres that includes childcare for kids as young as 6 months old. Kids can join in activities like daily football sessions with experienced coaches, craft-making, picnics, and playing on the property’s playground.

4. Best Spa Experience – Hilton Vilamoura As Cascatas Golf Resort & Spa

Spa view of Hilton Vilamoura As Cascatas Golf Resort & Spa Photo credit: Ice Portal

Set on five acres of landscaped gardens, Hilton Vilamoura As Cascatas Golf Resort & Spa is perfectly situated for your family vacation or couples getaway. Oversized rooms with private balconies overlook the property’s six pools with cascading waterfalls.

With easy access to some of Portugal’s finest golf courses like Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course, you can spend your days playing 18 holes under the Algarve sun. Take the free shuttle to Vilamoura Marina for some shopping or to Falesia private beach for the ultimate relaxation.

Hilton Vilamoura is also home to Portugal’s largest spa where you’ll find an indoor thermal pool, Turkish baths, saunas, an experience shower, and a zen garden.

Kids will especially love the kids club and shipwreck playground. The property is less than 30 minutes from Faro Airport which makes it ideal for travelers.

5. Best for Budget Travelers – Laguna Resort – Vilamoura

Living room view of Laguna Resort – Vilamoura Photo credit: Expedia

Laguna Resort draws travelers who want to experience all that the Algarve region has to offer with less money spent on accommodations. This property has 13 villas and 24 apartments, all with full kitchens and washing machines. Each apartment has a private terrace with sweeping views of the nature reserve that surrounds the property.

Just a mile from the trendy Vilamoura Marina and 1.5 miles from Vilamoura Beach, Laguna Resort is perfectly situated for exploring this region of Portugal. Free on-site parking and complimentary bike rentals are available.

The property’s swimming pool is the place to be in the summer months. Parents appreciate the on-site playground and the proximity to Faro Airport adds convenience.

6. Best Boutique Hotel – Mareta Beach House

Bedroom view of Mareta Beach House Photo credit: Expedia

This renovated villa welcomes guests to enjoy sweeping views of the coast and a lovely, relaxed beach feel. It is within walking distance of Mareta Beach, one of Sagres’ most famous beaches. Visitors adore the property’s infinity pool and poolside bar.

Start your morning with the included breakfast and then head out to nearby Sagres village to check out the Sagres Fortress and the impressive views from Cape St. Vincent.

The property only has eight rooms so you won’t have to worry about fighting for a lounge chair around the outdoor pool. Most of the rooms are designed for couples, but they also offer family rooms that sleep up to four guests.

7. Best Adults-Only Resort – Vila Sao Vicente Boutique

Living room view of Vila São Vicente – Adults Only Photo credit: Expedia

This property stands out for its prime location and adults-only offerings. Praia dos Pescadores, one of the Algarve’s most famous beaches, is just a short walk away. You are within walking distance from the Albufeira city center to enjoy numerous restaurants, vibrant nightlife, and the charm of Old Town.

Vila Sao Vicente Boutique offers single and double occupancy rooms, each with its own private balcony. Relax on a sunbed by the outdoor pool or enjoy a drink from the bar.

A shuttle to Faro Airport is available and 24-hour staff can assist with booking tours so you can enjoy the area’s best fishing, windsurfing, and snorkeling.

8. Best Rooftop Bar – Tivoli Carvoeiro

Bar view of Tivoli Carvoeiro Photo credit: Ice Portal

This 5-star hotel in Carvoeiro is perfect for business travelers, families, and those traveling with pets (both dogs and cats are allowed). Rooms range from large suites with balconies to family rooms that sleep up to four guests.

Six restaurants and bars are available on-site including Sky Bar Carvoeiro, a rooftop bar that offers stunning views with live music, a sushi bar, and innovative cocktails. A breakfast buffet is included for all guests.

An impressive pool overlooking the Atlantic Ocean is a huge draw, as is the property’s proximity to a number of sandy beaches. There are ample event spaces for those looking to hold meetings or celebrations here.

9. Best Historic Property – Pousada Convento de Tavira

Bedroom view of Pousada Convento Tavira Photo credit: Expedia

This unique property is set around the quiet courtyard of the Convento da Graça, a 16th-century convent for cloistered Augustinian nuns. Next door is the Castelo de Tavira, a medieval castle that is worth visiting for its amazing panoramic views.

Rooms have been adapted from the nun’s cells and include sitting areas and air conditioning. Dogs are welcome at the property.

Relax by the outdoor pool, enjoy free breakfast in the inner courtyard, and walk to the bucolic old town where you’ll find cobblestone streets and lots of opportunities for delicious dining.

10. Best Luxury Resort – Vila Vita Parc

Building view of Vila Vita Parc Resort & Spa Photo credit: Leonardo

No detail is overlooked at this stunning property that offers Moorish-style buildings surrounded by lush tropical gardens. Expansive coastal views can be taken in from all of the property’s well-appointed rooms that range from suites with ocean-view terraces to spacious villas with private pools.

Dining experiences at Vila Vita Parc include fine dining at the two Michelin-starred Ocean Restaurant, many opportunities to enjoy fresh fish and contemporary Mediterranean cuisine, a Japanese restaurant, and family-friendly dining on a sun terrace overlooking the pool. Take the property’s complimentary shuttle to Armação Beach Club where you’ll find three additional restaurants right on the sand.

The beach club is a highlight whether you are looking to relax in the sun, engage in watersports, or enjoy sunset beach parties with a live DJ. Guests also enjoy access to the property’s three tennis courts.

You’ve been wooed by gorgeous images of the rocky coast and sandy beaches of the Algarve region—now what? When choosing where to stay among the many Algarve resorts, you need to consider more than just where you’ll lay your head at night. Here’s a rundown of the top considerations when choosing a resort in the Algarve.

Location

When heading to the Algarve region in southern Portugal, you’ll want to think about where along this almost 100 miles of rocky coastline you’ll want to stay. In addition to proximity to the nearest beach, consider whether you’ll want access to golf courses, theme parks, walking trails, or lively bars.

Proximity to Faro Airport is another consideration as lodging in Sagres requires an hour and a half drive to the airport.

Sagres sits on the far west side and is the southwestern tip of mainland Europe. Here you can visit Cape Saint Vincent which is known as “The End of the World.” Stunning sunsets and a craggy coastline make this a highly photographed location and also a popular area for visitors.

The eastern Algarve region borders Spain and includes the picturesque town of Tavira, known as the “Venice of the Algarve.” Here you’ll find cobblestone streets, Moorish architecture, and Tavira Castle. Monte Gordo is a popular town in this area known for its sandy beach and vibrant nightlife.

Central Algarve is the most popular area for beach lovers as it includes beautiful beaches like Praia da Galé and Praia da Rocha. The resort town of Vilamoura is popular for world-class golf courses, chic boutiques, and plentiful restaurants. Albufeira has a historic old town that’s popular with visitors, along with pristine beaches and a lively nightlife.

Amenities

When choosing the best Algarve resort for your vacation, you’ll want to consider what amenities the property offers. If you plan to spend most of your time at the resort, it’s important to have a variety of dining options so you don’t get bored. Vila Vita Parc is an excellent option for those who want a luxury dining experience with many different cuisines to choose from.

If your vacation isn’t complete without a day spent at the spa, you’ll want to choose a spa resort like Hilton Vilamoura As Cascatas Golf Resort & Spa. Most larger properties offer spa services but a property like this makes a spa day a truly zen experience.

The pool scene at your property is important to be aware of as Portugal’s south coast is known for having over 300 days a year of sun. Look for a property with swim-out access to swimming pools if that is a focus for you. Some properties offer adults-only pools with zen vibes as well as children’s pools where it’s all about fun.

Activities Nearby

Most visitors to the Algarve come for the stunning beaches but there’s so much more to do in the area. Do you want to spend your days visiting historic sites? Is it important to you to have some nearby golf courses? These are considerations when choosing your Algarve resort.

The region is known for a number of stellar hiking trails like the Seven Hanging Valleys Trail that connects Praia da Marinha and Vale Centeanes. Sea caves, limestone cliffs, crashing surf, and the crisp ocean air make this a trip highlight.

Reviews

All of the Algarve resorts we’ve highlighted above are highly rated. You’ll want to read what prior guests have to say about a resort before you select it because reviews can give you insight that you can’t garner just from viewing the property’s website.

Family-Friendly Amenities

If you are traveling to the Algarve with kids, you’ll likely want to seek out properties that focus on their kids’ club program and include family-friendly dining options. Properties like Martinhal Sagres Beach Family Resort don’t simply allow children but they really make families the focus of their offerings.

The luxury collection resort Pine Cliffs Hotel has an entire section of its property devoted to children with two pirate ships, a mini golf course, and a family pool.

Family-friendly properties ensure that kids are having fun while parents get time to relax by the pool, enjoy a spa treatment, or indulge in fine dining without the kids underfoot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the best time of year to visit the Algarve region of Portugal?

There’s never a bad time of year to visit Portugal’s golden coast as it sees over 300 days of sunshine. April through October is the dry season and the best time for beach days. However, the summer months bring an influx of sunseekers and that makes for crowded beaches and busy restaurants.

In the spring and fall you’ll find more temperate days—perfect for hiking and enjoying the towns when they are less crowded. Winter is also lovely in the Algarve with fewer tourists and more reasonable prices on accommodations.

How do I get to the Algarve from Lisbon?

A number of daily trains are offered between Lisbon and Faro, making it a popular way to get to the region. It takes just under three hours to make this journey. Buses are also available.

Traveling to Faro from Lisbon by car will take you about the same amount of time though you can choose to take a more scenic route along the Atlantic Ocean if you desire.

A number of 45-minute direct flights between Lisbon and Faro are offered but adding in the transit time to and from the airports makes this a less attractive option.

What are the best beaches in the Algarve?

Ask a local and you’ll likely get a different answer to this question each time as the Algarve is full of some of the most gorgeous beaches in the world. Some that top many people’s lists are Praia da Dona Ana, Praia da Marinha, Praia da Falésia, and Praia de Camilo. Some of the more secluded beaches have steep access points so be sure to research this before your beach day.

Conclusion

The Algarve region of Portugal is popular for a reason. If you are looking for a top-notch property, I recommend staying at the Pine Cliffs Hotel which offers well-appointed rooms, eight swimming pools, a comprehensive kids club program, and a day spa.

