9 Reasons Why You Should Visit Torrance, California Instead of Los Angeles

If you’re planning a trip to Southern California, there’s no doubt that Los Angeles will be on your radar. While LA is often a go-to destination, I suggest a different option: Torrance, California. Just a few miles south of Los Angeles, Torrance has a more laid-back vibe than the City of Angels, with a unique mix of beaches, parks, shopping, and dining.

My husband and I visited Torrance with two other travel writers for three days in October. While we were very near LA, Torrance had a small-town feel and is an underrated gem with plenty to offer travelers.

If you prefer a small-town atmosphere to a big, busy city, Torrance is the perfect California destination. Here are a few reasons why Torrance is an ideal choice for your next California vacation.

1. There Are Fewer Crowds

Los Angeles can feel overwhelming with its constant traffic and crowded streets. In contrast, Torrance is a much more peaceful and relaxed destination. You’ll find fewer crowds and quieter streets, allowing you to unwind and enjoy your vacation. The beaches in Torrance are also less crowded than those surrounding LA, allowing you to soak up the sun in a more tranquil setting.

2. It’s More Affordable

Los Angeles is notorious for having a high cost of living, which also extends to tourist activities. Everything from hotels to restaurants to attractions tends to be more expensive in LA.

Torrance offers a range of affordable accommodations, plus plenty of free or low-cost things to do. From the Torrance Certified Farmers Market to the Madrona Marsh Preserve, there are many activities to do here that won’t break the bank.

3. It’s Conveniently Located

One of the best things about Torrance is its proximity to other popular Southern California destinations. From here, you can easily access the beaches of Orange County, the theme parks of Anaheim, and the museums of Los Angeles.

In addition, Torrance has a metro stop that takes you directly to downtown LA for just a few dollars. You can also take a short drive to the stunning Palos Verdes Peninsula, which offers spectacular views of the Pacific Ocean.

Torrance is 23 minutes away from SoFi Stadium, which hosted the 2022 Super Bowl and will be the future host of the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the 2028 Olympics.

4. Torrance Has an Interesting History

Torrance has a rich cultural and historical legacy you can explore during your stay. Torrance was once part of the Spanish land grant of Rancho San Pedro and was named after its founder, Jared Sidney Torrance.

You can visit the Torrance History Museum for a glimpse of the city’s historical structures, artifacts, and photographs. Learning about Olympic long-distance runner Louis Zamperini, a World War II hero, was fascinating. He was a prisoner of war for two years. During his captivity, he was tortured and abused but lived to tell the story and become a Christian Evangelist.

Additionally, the city celebrates the Cherry Blossom Festival every year, showcasing the town’s Japanese heritage.

5. There’s a Foodie Scene

Torrance has an impressively eclectic and diverse culinary scene that rivals LA’s best options. With over 400 eateries that include a diverse range of cuisines and plenty of craft breweries, you can feast on everything from sushi to tacos to farm-to-table fare to international cuisines.

Torrance is dubbed “The Ramen Capital of Southern California,” and there is an official Ramen Map created by Discover Torrance to help you locate all the ramen restaurants.

During our visit, we delighted in meals at MB Grille, Local Kitchen Tavern, Red Car Brewery & Restaurant, 21 Square, and Madre Restaurant. We also stopped at the Torrance Bakery to meet with the owner and tour the facility, followed by lunch at the bakery. We took some sweet treats home with us.

6. Torrance Is a Movie Destination

Torrance is home to several iconic movie set locations. Torrance High School was featured in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, She’s All That, Bruce Almighty, Cursed, and several other movies. The TV show Beverly Hills, 90210 also showcased Torrance High School.

We were fortunate to visit the home where filming took place for some of Buffy the Vampire Slayer. The owner told us how they approached her and asked to use her home for the film. She described how they set up some stunts in her house and on the property and moved her furniture around for the show. She also talked about how fans still come to stand outside and take photos.

7. There Are Scenic Parks

If you’re a nature lover, Torrance has plenty of scenic parks to explore without the crowds. From the Madrona Marsh Preserve and Nature Center to Wilson Park, Torrance offers outdoor enthusiasts miles of hiking trails, picnic areas, bird watching, and nature walks.

The Madrona Marsh Preserve is the largest wetland in the country. Wilson Park provides the Annenberg Tree House, the first universally accessible treehouse in a public space in California. The 2,500-square-foot wooden structure is designed to give individuals of all physical abilities and ages an awe-inspiring experience with a bird’s-eye view.

8. Torrance Has Beautiful Beaches

Torrance’s beaches are serene and uncrowded and a quieter alternative to the well-known beaches of Santa Monica and Venice. You can enjoy the Pacific Ocean views without having to elbow your way through hordes of people.

In Torrance, you can spend a lazy afternoon sunbathing, swimming, or surfing at Redondo Beach, Torrance Beach, and Rat Beach.

9. There’s World-Class Shopping

Torrance is also a shopping mecca. You’ll find dozens of shopping complexes, plazas, and boutiques all over the city, including the 2.5-million square feet of shopping at the state-of-the-art, multi-level Del Amo Fashion Center. As one of the largest malls in the country, Del Amo offers a wide range of high-end and local brands, restaurants, and entertainment venues.

Where to Stay When Visiting Torrance

Torrance is home to safe, affordable, and welcoming lodging properties. The hotels offer a little bit of everything—from luxurious suites to cozy hotel rooms that are easier on the budget.

We stayed at the Bluestem Hotel, part of the Ascend Hotel Collection on Sepulveda Boulevard. It was recently renovated and provided a comfortable stay. Two things I loved about this hotel were the gated private parking area and the gorgeous outdoor seating area, lit with strings of sparkling lights in the evening. A water feature and fire pits add to the ambiance.

Our writer friends stayed at the Best Western Plus Avita Suites on Torrance Blvd. It was only a half-mile from the Del Amo Fashion Center.

While Los Angeles may be the city of dreams, Torrance is a perfect alternative. From its peaceful atmosphere and serene beaches to world-class shopping, rich culture, and fantastic foodie scene, Torrance is a hidden gem with everything you need for a memorable trip. Whether you’re a solo traveler, couple, or family, Torrance is definitely worth a visit and deserves a spot on your travel itinerary.