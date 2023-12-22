6 Best Hotels in Santa Ynez Valley

So you’ve decided to visit Santa Ynes Valley, California – or SYV for the cool kids. Great choice! This amazing spot in the heart of Santa Barbara wine country has something for everyone – hikes in the rolling hills, sunset wine tastings, and charming towns that will make you feel like you have been transported to the cobbled streets of Denmark!

The only thing left is to pick the perfect accommodation for your trip. We’ve selected some of the best hotels in Santa Ynez Valley – whether you’re looking for budget, boutique, or boozy!

Our absolute favorite is the Fess Parker Wine Country Inn & Spa, which is within walking distance of over fifty wineries and tasting rooms. The tranquil atmosphere in the midst of the vineyards is truly special.

Top 6 Hotels in Santa Ynez Valley

1. Best Hotel in Downtown Solvang – New Haven Inn

This boutique inn is located in a beautiful half-timbered house just a few blocks from the center of Solvang. The Danish town is one of the most charming locations in Santa Barbara County and the perfect place for wine tasting. It boasts delicious restaurants, artsy shops, and outdoor theater performances in the summer.

It is no wonder that guests praised the great location, which is within walking distance of many tourist attractions, including the Solvang Vintage Motorcycle Museum, Alisal River Golf Course, and downtown Solvang.

If you can tear yourself away from the wonders of the wine country, the spacious rooms and suites at New Haven Inn are delightful – some include vaulted ceilings with chandeliers and views of the streets of Solvang. All have free wifi, a coffee machine, and flat-screen cable TVs.

2. Best Boutique Option – The Genevieve, Santa Ynez

This Victorian hotel is beautiful inside and out, with rich wood furnishings lending each of the rooms a luxurious feel. Enjoy a glass of wine in your spacious boudoir – or in your own private hot tub. Floor-to-ceiling windows look out onto the leafy garden, and there are fire pits on the patio for a romantic evening around the hearth.

Enjoy a gourmet breakfast in the mornings and a complimentary Wine & Dessert hour every afternoon. The hotel restaurant offers French cuisine, as well as a wood-burning fireplace and spectacular countryside views.

Gainey Vineyard is a four-minute drive and offers wine tasting. To drink up some fresh air instead, the Nojoqui Falls Park is just five miles away, with stunning waterfalls and many hiking trails.

3. Best for Lounging at the Pool – Sideways Inn

It takes a lot to stand out in a place as charming as Santa Ynez Valley – but this picturesque hotel has managed! The first thing you will notice is the old-fashioned windmill at the front. The European theme continues within, with sleek Scandinavian design in all the rooms.

The benefits of Sideways Inn aren’t all surface-deep, however. Take a dive into the large outdoor pool, the hot tub, or the spa for a truly luxurious experience!

A complimentary breakfast is served daily, and there are plenty of restaurants nearby where you can enjoy dinner. Wine tasting is easily accessible, with many options located just a short drive away, including the popular Sunstone Winery.

Your four-legged friends are welcome at Sideways Inn, and if you don’t have a pet of your own, you can stop to meet your new neighbors at OstrichLand USA, which is just down the road.

4. Most Unique Hotel in Ynez Valley – Victorian Mansion, Los Alamos

As the name suggests, this hotel is located in a stunning Victorian mansion, complete with a small turret, gothic windows, and a pretty pagoda in the garden. What will surprise you, though, is the decoration inside.

Each room of this boutique California hotel has a different theme – from a 50s diner to a pirate’s ship passing through ancient Egypt! The attention to detail makes each one an immersive and fun experience. Your stay is sure to be as unforgettable as it is Instagramable – after all, where else do you get to sleep in a horse-drawn carriage or a retro convertible?

The rooms come with a flat-screen TV and movies tied to the theme of your room. Many have wood-burning fireplaces and private hot tubs, as well as free wifi and the usual amenities. The delicious free breakfast, delivered to the room, has received great reviews.

Add to that a stellar location in the town of Los Alamos, with Bedford Winery just a two-minute walk away, and you’ll understand why Victorian Mansion is one of the most popular hotels in Santa Ynez Valley.

5. Best Value – Hotel Corque, Solvang

This hotel is one of the most affordable in Santa Ynes Valley, but it also happens to be one of the best! Located just a five-minute walk from Old Mission Santa Ines in Solvang, Hotel Corque is great value for money, with affordable offers and top-notch amenities.

The boutique hotel offers an outdoor pool and hot tub, while all guest rooms and suites have flat-screen cable TVs, a refrigerator, and a coffee machine. They are spacious and tastefully decorated, but the rooms’ biggest draw is their balconies, which offer spectacular views over the hills and vineyards of the surrounding area.

The in-house Root 246 restaurant offers farm-fresh fine dining with an extensive list of local wines. If you would like to continue your sipping experience, Santa Barbara wine country is just four miles away.

You know you’re in Santa Ynez Valley when there are over 50 wineries within walking distance from your hotel! That’s the top reason to choose Fess Parker Wine Country Inn & Spa – but not the only one.

This charming boutique hotel, located in Los Olivos, offers an outdoor swimming pool, a fitness center, and a library. Each spacious room or suite is individually decorated and comes with a fireplace and coffee machine. An excellent bottle of wine will be waiting for your arrival.

The friendly staff are always happy to provide advice about the area. The hotel also offers wine tasting, a restaurant with delicious food, and complimentary parking.

Guests rave about their time in Fess Parker Wine Country Inn & Spa, with its flawless amenities and location in the heart of Los Olivos and its vineyards.

What to Look for When Choosing a Hotel in Santa Ynez Wine Region

Santa Ynez boasts a wide selection of charming hotels, inns, and B&Bs. To avoid being overwhelmed, here is what you need to consider when picking a place to stay!

Location

Santa Ynez Valley is relatively small compared to other wine regions, at just 760 square miles. Nonetheless, location is a very important factor when choosing your hotel. The area has a lot to offer, from rolling hills to vineyards, outdoor activities to indoor tastings, and remote countryside to buzzing towns. The centers of Solvang, Buellton, Los Olivos, Los Alamos, and Santa Ynez each offer their own unique charm.

To have the best trip possible, identify which areas of the wine country you plan to visit, and consider the distance of your hotel to popular attractions, vineyards, and outdoor activities.

If you want to be immersed in quiet nature, Fess Parker Wine Country Inn & Spa is a great choice, as it is set on expansive grounds. If you’d rather be close to bars and fine dining options, you’ll likely prefer the Corque Hotel in the town of Solvang.

Budget

The prices for hotels in Santa Ynez vary immensely. There are plenty of affordable options and more luxurious ones. Determine your budget before you start looking for a hotel to narrow your search and avoid the disappointment of finding a perfect place only to realize it is too expensive.

Bear in mind that prices vary according to the time of year. The low season typically lasts from December to February. During these months, the weather can be cooler, and vineyards are less busy than during the summer or harvest season. Look for promotions or package deals that hotels may offer, especially during these off-peak times or for longer stays.

Amenities

Identify the amenities that matter most to you. If you’re a wine enthusiast, you might appreciate a hotel with a wine bar or easy access to vineyards. If you’re traveling with family, a pool or family-friendly activities might be more important.

Work out what you need, and double-check that your hotel ticks all the necessary boxes. For instance, free private parking, wifi, breakfast, shuttle services, or air conditioning may be essential for your plans.

Local Charm

If you prefer a more authentic and local experience, consider staying in a bed and breakfast, an inn, or a smaller hotel. These accommodations capture the unique charm and character of Santa Ynez Valley, providing guests with a more intimate and friendly experience.

Many hotels located in the area are designed to reflect the local architecture and culture. New Haven Inn feels like an authentic slice of Denmark, while Fess Parker Wine Country Inn & Spa is located in a former winery. Each carries its own unique atmosphere.

Ratings and Reviews

There is no one better to tell you about a hotel than someone who has stayed there already! Be sure to check guest ratings and reviews before booking a hotel to get a sense of guests’ experience. Pay special attention to recent reviews to ensure that the information is up-to-date.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What are the best areas to stay in Santa Ynez Valley?

The first thing to decide is whether you want to be in a town or a more remote area. A hotel in the countryside, surrounded by vineyards, will offer a more serene environment while staying close to a town center places you among lovely restaurants, bars, and shops.

If you are leaning towards an urban stay, it’s worth noting that each little town has its own character and ambiance. Solvang has Danish-inspired architecture, with windmills, half-timbered houses, and an abundance of pastries. Los Olivos is considered the art and wine hub of the valley, with countless galleries and wine-tasting rooms. Buellton has a growing craft beer scene if you are tired of the grapes! Last but not least, Santa Ynez, Ballard, and Los Alamos are charming rural towns that offer a glimpse into the valley’s agricultural roots.

Are there any family-friendly accommodations?

Even though Santa Ynez Valley is known for its wineries, there are plenty of non-alcoholic activities too! Kids will love OstrichLand USA, the fairytale-like appearance of Solvang village, and walking amidst hills and waterfalls. Santa Ynez Valley is definitely not just for grown-ups.

Most hotels in the area are family-friendly, with only a couple of resorts reserved for people over 21 years old. Fess Parker Wine Country Inn & Spa, Hotel Corque, and Sideways Inn all offer outdoor spaces and swimming pools that your kids will adore!

How far is Santa Ynez Valley from the nearest airport?

The nearest airport to Santa Ynez Valley is Santa Barbara Municipal Airport. The drive from the airport to the valley takes approximately 30-45 minutes, depending on your exact destination. Most hotels offer shuttle services to the airport.

What amenities and activities do the hotels offer?

Common offerings in Santa Ynez Valley hotels include spa services, gourmet restaurants, swimming pools, and fitness facilities.

Additionally, many hotels organize activities such as guided hikes and culinary classes, allowing you to make the most of your time in this scenic region. Some, like the Genevieve Hotel, even offer complimentary wine tastings. If you would like to organize a vineyard tour, chat with your hotel to see if they can help.

Conclusion

We hope this guide has got you excited about your stay in this unique corner of the country! When you’re booking a hotel, remember to factor in whether you want to stay in the countryside or in one of the valley’s idyllic towns. Check your hotel provides all the necessary amenities and what former guests have said about their stay!

We are longing to visit the Fess Parker Wine Country Inn & Spa, enjoy the dozens of nearby wineries, and unwind in the luscious gardens and beautifully decorated suites. The Victorian Mansion, with its unique themed rooms, comes in as a close second. Sitting in an Egyptian hot tub in a Victorian mansion in Californian wine country sounds like a winning combo!

