Tips for a Healthy Road Trip

Nothing quite compares to a road trip — charting your destiny with the wheel in your hands and the rubber on the road. You can plot out your itinerary, change course as you see fit, and watch the landscape pass by as you travel from one destination to the next.

Along with this unique method of travel come some unique challenges for staying healthy and feeling your best. From fast food joints scattered temptingly along the route to an overabundance of sweet and salty snacks in gas station convenience stores to long hours of sitting, potential health pitfalls are everywhere.

Fortunately, with the right information and some planning ahead, you can finish your trip feeling as energetic as you did when you started.

Eating well

Packing snacks

There’s likely to be no shortage of food options as you make your way from point A to point B, but whether there will be healthy options available is another story. One way to put more control in your hands? Plan ahead and pack your own snacks.

If you have the room, the Cleveland Clinic recommends putting some ice packs into a cooler and filling it with nutritious snacks such as hard-boiled eggs, low-fat string cheese or cheese slices, fresh vegetables (e.g., baby carrots, celery sticks, mini cucumbers), portable fresh fruits (e.g., bananas, apples, grapes), single-serving containers of hummus or guacamole, and whole-grain wraps made with deli turkey or chicken and avocado, shredded carrots, and hummus.

No room for a cooler? Pack a variety of healthy non-perishable items, including applesauce, single-serving containers of tuna, homemade trail mix (include items like nuts, seeds, and dried fruit, plus a bit of dark chocolate if you’d like a hint of sweetness), air-popped popcorn, and peanut butter sandwiches on whole-grain bread.

Visit supermarkets along the way to periodically restock your healthy snack supply.

Stuck grabbing food from the gas station or corner store? Healthy options are available there as well if you know where to look. According to the Cleveland Clinic, top picks include low-fat Greek yogurt, hummus with vegetables, oatmeal, single-serving bags of veggie chips, single-serving packets of nuts, trail mix (without candy), and low-sugar protein bars.

Making restaurant selections

Of course, if you’ll be taking a longer trip, relying on your packed snacks may not be possible the entire way. In this case, look into what food establishments will be available along your route. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), chain restaurants and similar establishments with 20 or more locations must post nutrition information on their menus. Scope out the best selections beforehand so you’re ready to order when you arrive and don’t get sidetracked by unhealthy temptations.

To make nutritious selections when dining out, Piedmont Health recommends being mindful of the amounts you eat, opting for beverages low in calories, including a generous amount of vegetables in your meals, steering clear of high-calorie additions and dressings, and if feasible, requesting that your meals be cooked without the use of butter, oil, sugar, or salt.

Staying hydrated

Water is critical for optimal health, and this is just as true on the road as anywhere else. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), water helps keep the body at a normal temperature, lubricate and cushion joints, protect the spinal cord and other sensitive tissues, and get rid of waste.

Be sure to stay well hydrated throughout your journey by taking in adequate fluids. According to the U.S. National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, this is about 15.5 cups (3.7 liters) of fluids each day for men and 11.5 cups (2.7 liters) of fluids each day for women from both food and beverages.

Pack plenty of water in your cooler so it’s available whenever you need it. You can also bring along a reusable bottle to refill whenever a water fountain is nearby. And if plain water just isn’t your style, the CDC recommends opting for healthier selections such as sparkling water, seltzer, or flavored waters (infused with your favorite fruits or vegetables).

Getting physical activity

Needless to say, taking a road trip can have you confined to a small space without much movement for a long period, whether you’re the driver or a passenger. But it’s important to take periodic breaks so you can work in a little physical activity. This can help get the blood pumping, preventing the formation of blood clots in the legs, as well as preventing lower back and knee discomfort and stiff muscles.

Experts recommend stopping for at least 15 minutes every two hours, choosing a safe and well-populated area to walk around and stretch.

And while you’re en route (or are safely parked at a rest stop if you’re driving), there are a variety of exercises you can do in the car to improve your circulation. Harbinder Chadha, MD, of Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, recommends ankle pumps, seated knee lift, seated side bend, forearm exercises, chin tuck, and seated glute stretch. (Read “6 Simple Car Exercises to Avoid a Painful Road Trip” for instructions on how to do each one.)

Getting rest

To make the most of your road trip time, your inclination may be to go, go, go. However, it’s crucial to balance adequate rest and sleep with active time to ensure you’re feeling your best and not putting yourself at increased risk of getting sick or having an accident.

Before starting your journey, map out the rest stops along your route. Choose options that are clean, safe, and have space for stretching and moving around. If possible, select stops that have scenic views or other attractions to make for a more enjoyable experience. As noted above, plan for breaks every two hours or so to help prevent stiffness and fatigue. Use your time to take a brief walk or practice some stretching exercises.

For longer trips where you’ll have one or more overnight stays, research your lodgings in advance. Read reviews and choose well-reviewed accommodations that are safe and quiet and have clean, comfortable beds and pillows. Bring earplugs, eye shades, and a white noise machine to help ensure the most restful night possible. If you are traveling with children and/or pets, be sure to choose locations that can cater to their needs.

Planning to spend the overnight period in your RV, minivan, or car? Before lying down for the night, determine where everyone will sleep. If you’ll be in a minivan or car, depending on what space allows, consider investing in a comfortable mattress, moisture-wicking sheets, blackout curtains, and a good pillow, suggests Sleep.com.

Maintaining mental well-being

While embarking on a road trip can be a fun adventure, there are also plenty of opportunities for stress to creep in. Getting lost along the way, finding an eagerly anticipated attraction closed, getting cut off in traffic, long hours alone in the car (or conversely, long hours in the car with the same people)… the possibilities are endless.

To help combat these stressors and keep your spirits high, it’s important to incorporate simple relaxation practices into your day. According to AAA, these can include creating a fun road trip playlist, clipping an air freshener with a favorite essential oil to your air vent, unplugging from emails, and building in plenty of extra time to enjoy your stops and prepare for the unexpected. Practicing deep breathing, visualization, and guided meditation, according to the Mayo Clinic, are additional options to consider when you’re at rest stops or intermediate destinations.

Taking proper safety precautions

An important part of staying healthy during your road trip is ensuring you stay safe on the road. Obey the speed limit while driving and make sure everyone in your vehicle is wearing a seatbelt. If you are traveling with children, use the child safety seats required for their age and size.

Avoid checking text messages, eating, and engaging in any other distracting activity when driving. Be sure to set up any necessary GPS instructions or music playlists before hitting the road.

Also, do not drive under any dangerous weather conditions or under the influence of alcohol or drugs (including prescription medications that can impair driving ability). And be sure to schedule breaks and, if traveling with others, to switch drivers periodically to prevent fatigue.

According to Newgate School, you should have your car checked several weeks prior to your trip to give your mechanic enough time to fix any issues before you go. Keep emergency tools, such as a spare tire and jumper cables, in your vehicle.

In addition to having basic supplies for your automobile, it’s important to carry a first aid kit for any health issues that may arise. This should include items such as bandages, tweezers, pain relief medication, motion sickness medicine, and sunblock.

Also be sure to carry any prescription medicines you’ll need, keeping them in their original containers with labels attached. Bring enough to cover the entire trip, plus some additional in case of unexpected delays. Schedule a visit with your healthcare provider to take place at least a month before your trip to have prescriptions refilled, ensure you are up-to-date on any needed vaccinations, and discuss any particular areas of your health that may need special attention during your trip (particularly if you are living with a chronic condition such as diabetes or heart disease).

In the event of any roadside emergency, ensure you have your health insurance information on hand along with a list of emergency contacts, and be aware of the nearest medical facilities on your route.

The road to better health

As we draw to a close on our journey through the essential tips for a healthy road trip, it’s clear that with a bit of foresight and preparation, the open road can be both an adventure and a testament to healthy living. Remember, the key to a successful and enjoyable road trip lies not just in the destinations you choose but also in the choices you make along the way. So as you set out on your next road trip, carry with you not just your maps and plans, but also these health-focused strategies. They will not only enhance your travel experience but also ensure that you return home not just with memories, but also a renewed commitment to your health and well-being.

Safe travels and healthy journeys!

Disclaimer of Medical Advice: This information does not constitute medical advice or recommendation of any kind, and you should not rely on any information contained in such posts or comments to replace consultations with your qualified healthcare professionals to meet your individual needs.