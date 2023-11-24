Authorities Rule Out Terrorism in Niagara Falls Bridge Crash

Despite fears of a terrorist plot, authorities say the incident at a Buffalo, New York border crossing this week was most likely a tragic car crash.

On Friday, the Niagara Falls Police Department issued a statement, saying its Crash Management Unit is heading up the investigation into the deadly wreck.

The statement comes a day after federal authorities, which manage the country’s border crossings, revealed that there were no explosive materials recovered from the scene and “no terrorism nexus was identified.”

While authorities identified the two people in the car as married couple Kurt and Monica Villani, both 53, they have not said what caused the accident on Wednesday.

Federal authorities released security video of the incident, showing the vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed down a street and then launching through the air and into a structure.

According to reports, the crash caused an explosion and destroyed a checkpoint booth on the American side of the border.

The incident led to authorities immediately closing four crossings and concerns from both President Joe Biden and Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.