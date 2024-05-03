25 Things to Do in Cabo San Lucas & San Jose Del Cabo, Mexico

Los Cabos, the sun-drenched southern region on Mexico’s Baja California peninsula, is the perfect year-round vacation destination for those in search of alluring beaches, mouth-watering cuisine, and ultimate relaxation.

Encompassing the cities of Cabo San Lucas and San José del Cabo, Cabo (or Los Cabos) offers visitors a plethora of activities and areas to explore. But what exactly are those activities? And what can you expect from your trip down to Mexico?

Well, as we know how stressful vacation planning can be, we’ve put together a list of 25 of the best things to do in Cabo—things that will suit all travelers and all kinds of budgets.

25 Things to Do in Cabo, Mexico

Art Walk in San Jose Del Cabo

Street San Jose Del Cabo, Courtesy of TripAdvisor

From November to June (Cabo’s winter and spring seasons), visitors to the area can enjoy a selection of art galleries in San Jose Del Cabo’s art district.

Every Thursday evening, gallery owners and local artists display their work down the cobblestone streets, showcasing the very best talent the area has to offer.

As you stroll the lanes gazing at the art, you can also indulge in light bites and wine tastings, making for a perfect, relaxing evening right in the charming, historical village.

ATV Tours

For thrill-seekers visiting Cabo, then an ATV tour through the desert should be at the top of your Cabo adventures list. Various companies in Cabo San Lucas take guests on ATVs through the region’s stunning sand dune landscapes, past canyons, and via mountainous peaks along the way.

Most—if not all—ATV tours in Cabo include hotel pick up, protective gear, and lunch. Plus some even take professional photos and have complimentary tequila tasting—at the end of the experience, of course.

Cabo San Lucas’ Marina

Cabo San Lucas Marina, Courtesy of Pexels

Over in downtown Cabo San Lucas is the Cabo San Lucas marina, which doesn’t just provide incredible views of the Pacific Ocean but also houses a collection of restaurants, hotels, and boutique shops.

While visiting the marina, you can meander along the waterfront promenade. Sit back and relax with an afternoon coffee and ice cream. Or marvel at the luxury yachts that line the water’s edge. Just be sure to keep an eye out for the marina’s resident pelicans who can get a bit snappy if you get too close.

Camel Rides

If adrenaline packed ATV rides aren’t your thing, then why not opt for a camel ride instead? Camel tour companies in Los Cabos take you along the beach to witness the incredible scenery of the Baja peninsula—all while a knowledgeable guide teaches you about the natural landscapes and the local flora and fauna.

Once the ride is over, you’ll also be treated to an authentic Mexican lunch and tequila tasting making it one of the best—and most unique—things to do in Cabo.

Chileno Beach

Chileno Beach, Courtesy of Expedia

Cabo doesn’t hold back when it comes to beautiful beaches. And one of the top Cabo San Lucas beaches is Chileno Beach.

Boasting calm, shallow waters, Chileno Beach is a haven for snorkellers with a variety of colorful fish to discover just a short paddle from the soft golden sand. The lack of waves at Chileno—especially in the morning—has also seen it become a favorite amongst families and those who enjoy tranquil paddles in the ocean.

Unlike many other beaches in Cabo, Chileno Beach is largely untouched, meaning you won’t find noisy bars or restaurants cluttering the shore. This does mean that you will need to pack your own snacks and drinks. But the beach does have showers, toilets, and rental umbrellas for your convenience.

Cooking Class

You just can’t beat Mexican cuisine. So understandably, one of the best things to do in Cabo is participate in a cooking class.

There are so many cooking class options in the Los Cabos area, with some that take you shopping for ingredients and others that see you pick fresh produce farm-to-table style. Regardless of the culinary workshop you choose, you’ll come out of it an expert with a deeper love for Mexican classics and a happy—and very full—belly.

Deep Sea Fishing

Sword fish, Photograph by Michael Worden

Deep sea fishing may not be for everyone. But if you’re into sport fishing—or just looking to try something new—then you’ll be happy to know that the waters of Cabo are known as the marlin capital of the world.

With species like marlin, swordfish, mahi-mahi, and yellow-fin tuna to reel in, Cabo is up there as one of the best fishing destinations on the planet. And as it is so popular amongst anglers, there is no shortage of fishing vessels that are ready to take you out on the open ocean.

Whether you’re after a budget-friendly fishing charter or a trip out on a luxurious 100-foot yacht, Cabo has you covered.

Golf

World-class golf courses are in abundance in Cabo. So there really is no place better to play a round—or a few rounds—of golf.

With more than a dozen championship golf courses to choose from—courses designed by the likes of Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, and Tom Weiskopf—you could spend your entire vacation testing out all the greens. However, if, sadly, this isn’t just a golf-only holiday, then Cabo Del Sol Golf Club, Quivira Golf Club, and Palmilla Golf Club are three of the very best.

Hike the Pedregal

Sea of Cortez, Photograph By Steve Matthews

The upscale, hillside area of Pedregal supplies uninterrupted panoramic views of the marina and the Sea of Cortez. Featuring multi-million-dollar celebrity-owned properties, a hike up the Pedregal is truly one of a kind—an excellent activity for vacationers who like to keep active while away.

To begin the hike, head west along Lazaro Cardenas and cross Miguel Hidalgo. You’ll reach the Pedregal gated community, where a guard will direct you to the start of the trail.

Land’s End

Strong winds and rough seas created the impressive rock formations of Land’s End in the Baja California Sur Peninsula. And if you’re visiting Lover’s or Divorce Beach, then a trip out to the spectacle is one not to be missed.

Land’s End—also known as El Arco—is best viewed from the water. And you’ll likely see one of Cabo’s resident groups of sea lions surrounding the rocks—especially Los Frailes.

For the ultimate experience, join a boat tour or jump on a water taxi at sunset. The sky turns magnificent shades of pink, purple, and orange, which only adds to Land’s End’s overall allure.

Mountain Bike Tour

Cerro de las Torres Mountain Biking Trail, Photo By Mike Fidura via AllTrails

There are people who enjoy doing absolutely nothing while on vacation. And there are people who love nothing more than cramming in as many activities and adventures as possible.

I personally fall into the first category. But if you are an adventure enthusiast (hats off to you), then why not join a mountain bike tour and explore Cabo from a set of wheels?

Cabo has both regular and motorized mountain bike tour options available meaning everyone can get out and cycle Cabo’s trails regardless of their biking experience.

Playa Del Amor

Playa Del Amor—or Lover’s Beach—is one of two beaches that surround El Arco. And of the two, it is certainly calmer and to some degree, more swimmable. With that being said, tides at Lover’s Beach can be extremely rough and unpredictable. So it’s always wise to swim with caution—especially with young children in tow.

Despite being one of Cabo’s most famous beaches, Playa Del Amor doesn’t have bathrooms or beach bars. So you should pack accordingly if you choose to visit. It’s also important to note that you will need to arrange a water taxi from the marina which will take you to and from the beach at an agreed time.

Playa Del Divorcio

Playa Del Divorcio, Photo By Tatiana Bernardi

The second beach at Land’s End is Playa Del Divorcio—Divorce Beach if you’d prefer. Divorce Beach and Lover’s Beach got their names from their characteristics, serving as a metaphor for the nature of relationships. Lover’s Beach is calmer and more relaxing, while Divorce Beach succumbs to far rougher conditions.

Despite its unpredictable waters, Divorce Beach is still up there as one of the top things to do in Cabo. However, you shouldn’t expect to enjoy an afternoon dip.

To get to Divorce Beach, you’ll first need to get a water taxi from the Marina to Lover’s Beach before taking a short walk through a crevice in the rocks to your final destination.

Playa El Médano

If you aren’t yet sick of beaches, then Playa El Medano—or Medano Beach—is another top Cabo beach contender.

Now, you will find significantly larger crowds at Medano. But with golden sand, swimmable waters, and various water activities, it’s easy to understand why.

Whether you prefer to kick back and bask in the sun on the shore, get involved with jet skiing, kayaking, and parasailing, or enjoy a bite to eat at one of the many nearby eateries, then Medano is the place to be.

Santa Maria Beach

Santa Maria Beach, Photo By Florian K.

The final Cabo beach we wanted to mention is Santa Maria Beach. Santa Maria Beach is tucked between granite rocks that protect the waters from rough swells and strong winds—the ideal beach for families and cautious swimmers.

Boasting the title of one of Cabo’s Blue Flag eco-certification beaches, you won’t want to forget your snorkel when visiting Santa Maria, as just meters away from the shore, you’ll be surrounded by schools of vibrant fish and even the odd turtle, if you’re lucky!

Arriving early at Santa Maria ensures the best water conditions and the greatest chances of securing a palapa. You will need to bring along your own drinks and snacks. However, there are restrooms available and ample amounts of parking.

Scuba Diving

If you thought Cabo’s land terrains were stunning, then you’ll be in for a pleasant surprise when you dip your head underwater.

Cabo is home to a multitude of coral reefs, all of which nurture marine life of varying different species. From Cabo’s shores, you can set off and explore some of the reefs with just the use of a snorkel. But to get the full effect of the region’s underwater beauty, it’s best to head out deeper.

Scuba diving is a popular activity in Cabo. And with experienced dive companies taking complete beginners to more competent divers out to the area’s most promising dive sites, everyone can witness Cabo’s marine reserves and the aquatic animals that reside there.

Some of the best sites in Cabo include Gordo Banks, Land’s End, Pelican Rock, and Santa Maria Cove. you may even get the chance to see whale sharks, manta rays, and a selection of other shark species, making your scuba dive experience one to remember.

Shopping in Cabo San Lucas

Aerial View of Cabo San Lucas, Photo By Victor Hughes

No vacation is complete without a spot of shopping. And luckily for all you shopaholics out there, Cabo has both markets and shopping malls that sell a range of traditional and luxury items.

On days when you need a break from the heat, head to the Plaza Puerto Paraiso and Luxury Avenue—two indoor shopping malls with boutiques and well-known designer brands.

However, if you’re after a more authentic Mexican shopping trip, then you’ll instead want to check out Marina Mercado, the Cabo San Lucas Cruise Port, or Patio Los Cabos. These destinations will supply you with everything from eyewear and souvenirs to crafts and ironwood carvings.

Sol de Mayo Waterfall

Cabo has expansive beaches, rolling deserts, and palm-fringed mountains. So you really are spoilt when it comes to the terrain department.

What makes it even better—if that’s even possible—is the fact that Cabo also has nearby waterfalls that offer a refreshing respite for those who don’t mind a semi-challenging hike.

One such waterfall is the Sol De Mayo waterfall, which is roughly a 90-minute drive out of Cabo. You can reach the waterfall via car or as part of a tour.

Now, although the hike to the cascading water can, at times, be rugged and uneven, you should have no trouble navigating the trail—especially if you’re wearing a sturdy pair of closed-toe shoes.

Stand-Up Paddle Board

Woman paddle boarding on the beach, Photo By Pedro Sucupira

Another way to appreciate Cabo’s waters is by stand up paddle board. If you’ve never SUPed before, then know that its fairly easy to get the hang of. But if you’re still unsure, then you can book onto a guided SUP tour where you’ll learn the ins and outs from a SUPing expert.

For those who have some SUP skills under their belt, then you can instead rent a SUP from one of many rental companies on Medano Beach. From Medano Beach, paddle out to El Arco, and be sure to take a snorkel along with you!

Sunset Cruise

Whether you’re looking for romance or you’re just interested in witnessing one of Cabo’s magnificent sunsets, then a sunset cruise is the activity for you.

Depending on the evening, Cabo’s sky turns a kaleidoscope of colors as the sun dips behind the horizon. And although, you can, of course, view the sunset from the shore, being out on the open ocean with uninterrupted views only elevates the moment even further.

In addition to romantic sunset cruises, Cabo also has sunset dinner cruises and party booze cruises with open bars and live music, if that is more your thing.

Swim with Whale Sharks

Whale Shark in the Water, Photo By Sebastian Pena Lambarri

It’s not every day you get to swim with whale sharks. But in Cabo, you can swim alongside these magnificent beasts which can grow up to 20 metres in length.

Whale sharks, despite their name, are actually filter-feeding sharks that chow down on plankton and krill—So don’t worry, humans aren’t on their menu!

From October through to February, whale sharks congregate in the waters of the Bay of La Paz, making it the perfect time to see these creatures in their natural habitat.

The Bay of La Paz is roughly a 2-hour drive from Cabo San Lucas, but there are whale shark tours that include your transport, lunch, and snorkeling gear

Todos Santos

Todos Santos, in the 19th century, was once a sugar mill town—the sugar cane capital of Baja. Today, the streets of Todos Santos, however, contain art galleries, craft studios, cafes, and quaint boutique stores. You’ll also find courtyards and white sandy beaches that are ideal for surfing, making a trip to Todos Santas a fantastic excursion for surfers and travelers seeking natural beauty.

Whale Watching

Whale watching boat on the water, Photo By Andrea Zanenga

Another once-in-a-lifetime animal encounter in Cabo can happen from mid-December to early April (whale watching season) when thousands of gray whales, humpback whales, blue whales, and orcas flock to the waters of Cabo to mate and give birth.

At times, you can often see the whales directly from the beach. However, setting off on a whale watching tour will provide you with the greatest chances of seeing the giants up close.

Whale watching tour companies in Cabo also come with the added benefit of professional photographs, a marine biologist guide, and the chance to hear the whales via a hydrophone.

Ziplining

And the final of the best things to do in Cabo is for all the adrenaline junkies out there as you can launch yourself down a zipline over Cabo’s lush green canyons.

While strapped in with a harness, guests can soar through the sky up to 200 feet off the ground to observe some of the best views of the surrounding natural area.

Some companies even combine the ziplining with rappelling or ATV to create the ultimate action-packed day.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What Are The Must-Visit Attractions In Cabo?

You can expect so much from your trip to Cabo as the area boasts gorgeous coastlines and immersive activities to suit all types of travelers. The most popular attractions in Cabo are the region’s soft sand beaches with crystal clear waters. However, visitors can also get involved with activities like ATV tours, scuba diving, deep sea fishing, and golf, just to name a few.

Is It Safe To Travel To Cabo?

Cabo is a safe destination for tourists to visit, with low crime rates and few dangerous incidents. Families, couples, and solo travelers will all feel at ease and secure while visiting the south Mexican region.

When Is The Best Time To Visit Cabo?

Cabo enjoys year round warm weather. However, the best months to visit are from May to July—the driest months of the year. The winter months in Cabo (December to February) are also great months to vacation when temperatures are slightly cooler. But you should expect an influx of tourists who are in search of winter sun.

What Are The Top Beaches In Cabo San Lucas?

Cabo San Lucas features so many fantastic beaches. However, there are a few that stand out from the rest. Of all the popular beaches in Cabo, Medano Beach is arguably the best thanks to its swimmable waters, soft sand, and nearby bars and restaurants.

But if you prefer untouched beaches without the presence of modern amenities, then Chileno Beach, Playa Del Amor, and Playa Del Divorcio would be a more suited fit.

What Is The Weather Like In Cabo?

Cabo enjoys year round warm weather with long, hot summers and short mild winters. From December through to March, you can expect temperatures of 80 – 84 °F, while April through to November ranges from 86 – 95 °F.

June, July, and August are typically Cabo’s hottest months, with December, January, and February being the coolest. Hurricane season in the area runs from June through to November, with the majority of Cabo’s yearly rainfall occurring in September.

How Do I Get Around in Cabo?

You can get around Cabo by foot or by car—hiring your own vehicle or relying on taxis or apps like Uber. Cabo also has a public bus service called the Ruta del Desierto, which runs along the tourist corridor.

Conclusion

Cabo is an all-around destination that is ideal for every type of traveler. Plus, with so many great attractions and beaches to explore, you really get the best of both worlds.

Whether you choose to spend your entire vacation spread out on the sand or setting off on action-packed adventures, you’re guaranteed to have an unforgettable time in Cabo—the year-round warm weather will also certainly help.