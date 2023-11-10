11 Captivating Reasons To Spend Christmas In Malta

Christmas on Malta is a joyful and festive time filled with lights, decorations, and holiday cheer. While Malta is in Europe, famous for its Christmas markets, the island nation adds the Mediterranean flare that makes it stand out from all other EU holiday celebrations.

The Mediterranean island transforms into a holiday wonderland, with Christmas markets, traditional food, holiday treats, and beautiful secular and religious celebrations. It’s an enchanting time to experience Maltese culture and create unforgettable holiday memories.

Tritoni Plaza and Malta’s Fairyland Photo credit: Jonathan Borg / Xinhua via Getty Images

1. Fairyland, Santa’s City

Fairyland Malta, or Santa’s City in Valletta, is a magical Christmas destination for the whole family. Located in Tritoni Plaza, the Christmas village and carnival is the most significant holiday celebration on the islands.

It is filled with lights, food, music, fireworks, and fun for children and adults. The plaza is transformed into a winter fairyland, with decorations and festive cheer. An ice skating rink is created for people of all ages and abilities.

Visitors can stroll through Fairyland’s dazzling displays, enjoy traditional Maltese food and holiday treats, and participate in activities like puppet shows, face painting, inflatables, and balloon art. This is a must-visit destination for anyone spending Christmas on Malta.

Artisan at a Christmas market in Valletta, Malta Photo credit: Jonathan Borg / Xinhua via Getty Images

2. Christmas Markets

Christmas markets are a beloved tradition on Malta and Gozo, offering visitors a chance to experience the holiday season in a unique and festive way. Markets are open in many villages and towns throughout the islands, selling hand-crafted gifts, decorations, and traditional holiday treats.

One of the most popular markets is held in Valletta. Visitors stroll through tempting stalls, sample local delicacies, and enjoy live music and entertainment. Markets in Gozo are a delight, with picturesque locations and quaint atmospheres adding to the seasonal charm.

3. Food At Christmas On Malta

Malta’s food during Christmas is a true feast for all the senses. Maltese cuisine is heavily influenced by the country’s rich history and cultural diversity. Traditional Maltese dishes are mixed with British and Mediterranean influences during the holiday season.

The food is handmade, especially for the holidays. Shops, Christmas markets, and restaurants offer an array of mouth-watering treats. From plum cake and fruit cake to gingerbread, candy canes, eggnog, and mulled wine, the holiday season is a time to indulge in sweet and savory delicacies. Traditional Maltese sweets and preserves also add festive flavors.

Christmas On Malta’s festive holiday lights in Valletta Photo credit: Jonathan Borg / Xinhua via Getty Images

4. Street Lights At Christmas On Malta

Malta and Gozo light up during Christmas with dazzling and festive lights. Streets, buildings, and squares are illuminated in a colorful display of lights and decorations, creating a magical mood throughout the islands.

The Maltese take great pride in their holiday decorations and it shows in the intricate designs and sparkling lights that adorn the towns and villages. Christmas lights on Malta and Gozo are unforgettable. Brightly lit Christmas trees, elaborate street installations, and twinkling lights of markets and festivals make the holidays outstanding.

5. Illuminated Trail

The Illuminated Trail is an attraction for everyone spending Christmas on Malta. The enchanting walking trail offers visitors a unique opportunity to experience the beauty of the island’s festive lights up close.

The trail winds through the most picturesque parts of the island, with fascinating light installations and displays lighting up the night sky. The illuminated trail is dazzling, from brightly lit trees and playful displays to twinkling lights and colorful projections. It’s an enchanted experience that will create treasured memories for all ages.

6. Holiday Parades

Christmas parades are a beloved tradition on Malta and a perfect way to get into the holiday spirit. Holiday parades are held in many towns and villages throughout the islands. They attract locals and visitors.

The parades are full of festive cheer, with colorful floats, marching bands, and performers dressed in holiday-themed costumes. Streets are lined with spectators enjoying the lively music and exuberant atmosphere.

Children are especially enchanted by the parades, with Santa Claus and his helpers making an appearance. It’s a joyful and heartwarming experience that is a tradition during Christmas on Malta.

7. Bethlehem In Gozo

Bethlehem is a beautiful village within the village of Ghajnsielem, Gozo. It comes alive during the Christmas season. Bethlehem is transformed into a Nativity scene with live actors and animals.

Visitors stroll through the village and witness the story of the birth of Jesus Christ come to life before their eyes. The attention to detail in the decorations and set design is impressive, and the atmosphere is truly magical. It’s a perfect destination for families and anyone interested in experiencing Malta’s rich cultural and religious traditions during the holiday season.

8. The Nativity Crib

The Nativity Crib, or Il-Presepju, is a beloved Christmas tradition on Malta. It depicts the Nativity scene with life-sized figures of Mary, Joseph, and baby Jesus in a manger, surrounded by animals and other characters from the story.

The crib can be found in many churches and public spaces throughout Malta and it’s a beautiful sight to behold during the holiday season. The figures are often dressed in traditional Maltese clothing and the attention to detail in the set design is impressive. Seeing the Nativity Crib is a moving and meaningful experience that captures the essence of Christmas on Malta.

9. Midnight Mass

Midnight Mass on Christmas Eve is one of the most cherished traditions on Malta, often attended by families and friends. The grandeur of the Midnight Mass is unmatched, with beautiful carols sung in Maltese, accompanied by the ringing of church bells.

Churches across the island are decorated with intricate Nativity scenes and magnificent lights, creating a magical ambiance. The mass itself is a solemn but joyous celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ, and the sermons delivered by the priests are heartfelt and inspiring. The experience of Midnight Mass on Malta is truly unforgettable.

10. Children’s Processional

The Christmas Children’s Processional is a cherished holiday tradition on Malta. It is an event perfect for families with young children. This procession is held in many towns and villages throughout the island. It features children dressed in traditional costumes and carrying candles.

The procession winds through the streets, with the children singing carols and spreading holiday cheer. It’s a heartwarming sight, with the glow of the candles and the sound of children’s voices creating a delightful atmosphere. The procession is a beautiful way to experience Maltese culture and celebrate the joy of the holiday season.

11. Christmas Concerts

During Christmas, Malta is home to many enthralling concerts and performances. Music is an integral part of Maltese culture and Christmas concerts celebrate the rich musical heritage of Malta. From choral performances and orchestral concerts to traditional carols and contemporary music, there is something for everyone.

The concerts are held in various locations, including churches, concert halls, and outdoor venues, featuring talented musicians and singers. The shows are a wonderful way to experience Maltese culture and revel in the season’s festive spirit. Attending a Christmas concert will be a highlight of your holiday on Malta.

Why Malta At Christmas?

Malta is a captivating destination any time of year, but the Christmas season will steal your heart and leave you longing to return to this archipelago in the middle of the Mediterranean Sea.

During the holidays, islands transform into a dreamland of dazzling lights, festive markets, traditional food, and lively celebrations. Add to that the religious observances, concerts, and parades, and your time here will be packed from morning to late at night.

Visit Santa’s City in Valletta for an enthralling experience that’s fun for everyone, stroll through Christmas markets selling handmade gifts and traditional treats, then indulge in mouth-watering delicacies unique to the season.

Witness the island’s beauty on the Illuminated Trail and take in the heartwarming Christmas parades. Bethlehem in Gozo transforms into a live Nativity village; it’s a perfect destination for families and anyone interested in experiencing rich cultural traditions.