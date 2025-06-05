Medieval Hotels in Europe: 5 Real-Life Hotels With Dark Ages Vibes

The Middle Ages spanned almost a millennium, stretching from around 400 BCE to the late 1400s.

Videos by TravelAwaits

We also remember this time as the Dark Ages, a period in which the Western Roman Empire fell, and life shifted to revolve around feudal lands owned by nobility.

Christianity overtook pagan beliefs, while the foundations for universities were formed in major hubs around the continent. These would eventually produce important scholars, architects, and leaders, spurring on the Renaissance. At the same time, natural disasters, witch hunts, and the Black Plague caused widespread chaos.

No matter how you look at the Medieval period, it’s got enough intrigue and drama to keep you hooked for hours.

And while we like to summarize the Dark Ages as just that—dark—this period spanned one thousand years, making it hard to summarize easily.

Despite the complexity of this long epoch, it’s stayed at the forefront in pop culture. Renaissance Fairs (or Ren Fairs) are a popular way that modern people like to celebrate the Middle Ages.

That being said, you don’t need to dress up as nobility and gnaw on a turkey leg to celebrate Medieval life. You can live and breathe the experience at these themed Medieval hotels across Europe.

Some offer a more aesthetic take, while others will toss you right into the Dark Ages.

Ready for the adventure of millennia? Book a stay at these medieval hotels in Europe.

5 amazing medieval hotels in Europe

Medieval hotels in Europe

The fairytale version: Castello di Petroia in Italy

Nestled in the heart of Umbria is Castello di Petroia, which was built in the 4th and 5th centuries BCE. Back then, the castle was designed to protect Gubbio, a nearby town, from invaders.

In 1422, the castle was occupied by the infamous Duke of Urbino, and then changed hands frequently over the next centuries. In 1920, it was bought by the current owners before being painstakingly restored in the late 1900s.

When you stay at Castello di Petroia, you can choose between nine rooms. The Medieval Tower and Nobilaire bedrooms offer the most authentic Medieval décor. If history is your focus, you can also book special services like a lord and lady welcome, along with a private candlelit dinner in the grand hall.

Heavy on history: Ruthin Castle Hotel in Wales

Completed in 1277, Ruthin Castle Hotel was originally built for King Edward I of England. It played a pivotal role in the War of Roses and other Welsh-English conflicts until the 15th century.

In 1508, it was sold to the famous Henry VIII, and then his daughter Mary I. After many other ups and downs, the castle changed hands, first being resorted and expanded in the 1800s before being converted into a castle hotel in the 1960s to promote tourism.

If you want a pure Medieval stay at Ruthin Castle, book their History and Heritage Break program. Not only can you take a closer look at Medieval history in the castle, but you can also learn more about the town’s best stories from the Middle Ages.

A true fortress: Hotel de la Cité in France

Hotel de la Cité is a luxury hotel located inside a famous and massive Medieval fortress town, Carcassonne, in France’s L’Occitane region.

Carcassonne’s fortress is a UNESCO World Heritage Site that’s famous enough to draw visitors from around the world—but within that fortress is a second citadel, Hotel de la Cité. Once a bishop’s palace, it’s now an opulent hotel that includes a balance of neo-Gothic and Art Deco design.

Think: modern luxury in a Medieval package. If you’re looking for more straightforward fun from the Middle Ages, you can venture into the fortress for themed events like jousting and feasts.

Pure medieval fantasy: Hotel Detenice in the Czech Republic

Detenice is a medieval town in the heart of the Czech Republic, which was founded back in the 11th century. Today, you can find many buildings and landmarks that date back to these first centuries, from the chateau brewery and the medieval tavern, to the architecture and décor around town.

Hotel Detenice is a celebration of the town’s long history. Though completed in 2009, the rooms are a faithful representation of what you would have found in the Middle Ages—just with electricity and a few other modern amenities, like a functional toilet.

The real star of the show is the Medieval tavern and the larger-than-life shows that the grounds host throughout the year.

Fanfare for the masses: Warwick Castle in the UK

This castle stretches back to the era of William the Conqueror. From a humble wooden fort, the castle took shape in the early 1000s.

It played a crucial role during the Hundred Years’ War before being turned into a country house in the 1600s. Since the 1980s, it’s been slowly converted into an entertainment venue and hotel.

The grounds now include an are for accommodation, along with arenas and show grounds. Warwick Castle hosts some of the UK’s most famous historic shows, including the Falconer’s Quest, which is a larger-than-life bird show that includes vultures and bald eagles. There’s also a Sword in the Stone show and other Middle Ages-themed exhibitions.

