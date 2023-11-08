Travel and Health Product Spotlight: 3D Pedometer

If you’re traveling, chances are that between sightseeing, heading to restaurants, getting to and from your hotel, taking tours on foot, and whatever other fun escapades you have planned, you’re doing a lot of walking. We all know that walking is good for health, contributing to the 150 minutes of moderate-intensity activity recommended each week for adults, with a goal of 10,000 steps a day often suggested. Wouldn’t it be nice to know how close you are to that goal at the end of each day at your destination?

3D Pedometer

The market is flooded with fancy smartwatches boasting features from measuring heart rate to estimating V02 max (a measure of oxygen uptake that is said to indicate cardiovascular fitness and aerobic endurance). But what if you just want to know how many steps you walked in a day?

That’s where the 3D Pedometer comes in. With 4.3 out of 5 stars based on 4,698 reviews on Amazon, this handy tool can make it easy to see how close you are to your walking goal. Measuring 0.75 x 4.72 x 3.07 inches and weighing in at just 26.5 grams (0.93 ounces), the device is light and easy to carry, either in a pocket or bag or around your neck or attached to your shoes via the accompanying lanyard and clip. There’s no Bluetooth setup, apps, or smartphone connections required. There is a single button to reset the counter, which can be activated by holding the button down for 3 to 5 seconds. The device has a large, easy-to-read display, making it simple to see your step count at a glance, and features advanced technology for accuracy, according to the manufacturer. And with an auto-sleep function that turns on when you aren’t moving to preserve battery life, the removable battery can last for up to a year.

The 3D Pedometer is available in black, blue, dark blue, green, pink, purple, white, and yellow.

With this simple pedometer, keeping track of your steps is a walk in the park!

