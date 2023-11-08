4 Budget-Friendly European River Cruises That Won’t Break The Bank

Cruising European rivers is a marvelous way to explore some of the continent’s most beautiful and historic destinations. Discover the romance of the Rhine Valley and the culture of France or explore the art and history of Italy. Countless river cruises offer a perfect blend of luxury, comfort, and adventure. With spacious staterooms, scrumptious cuisine, and world-class service, European river cruises are perfect for anyone who loves to travel in style.

Consider one of these four that will provide the cruise of a lifetime without breaking the bank.

1. Amsterdam To Basel

Embark on a 10-day adventure through the heart of Europe with Viking Cruises’ Treasures of the Rhine itinerary. Starting in Amsterdam and ending in Basel, this cruise takes you through some of the most beautiful and historic cities along the Rhine River.

You’ll have the opportunity to explore the delightful city of Cologne with its iconic cathedral. Stroll through Strasbourg’s picturesque streets and discover Heidelberg’s rich history. Along the way, you’ll also experience the breathtaking scenery of the Rhine Valley, with its romantic castles, vineyards, and charming villages.

On board the ship, you’ll enjoy the luxurious amenities that Viking Cruises is known for, including spacious staterooms, delicious cuisine, and world-class service. You’ll also be able to participate in activities and events, from wine tastings to guided tours of the cities you’ll be visiting.

The Treasures of the Rhine itinerary perfectly blends history, culture, and natural beauty. Anyone who loves cruising is sure to have a memorable experience.

2. Budapest To Munich

Emerald Cruises’ 10-day Danube Explorer river cruise is an unforgettable journey that takes you through some of Europe’s most beautiful and historic cities. Starting in Budapest, you’ll sail along the Danube River, stopping at charming towns like Bratislava and Durnstein before arriving in Vienna. Here, you’ll explore the city’s fascinating history, including the famous Hofburg Palace and St. Stephen’s Cathedral.

The cruise also includes a stop in the picturesque town of Cesky Krumlov, where you can wander through the winding streets and relish the striking views of the Vltava River. Next, you’ll visit the historic city of Prague, where you can explore the famous Charles Bridge, the Prague Castle, and the Old Town Square.

On board the ship, you’ll be able to participate in activities and events for all tastes and interests. The Danube and Highlights of Prague river cruise is the perfect way to dive into European culture and will surely be an unforgettable journey.

3. Nice To Paris

Emerald Cruises’ 10-day Sensations of Lyon and Provence and Paris river cruise is an incredible journey that takes you through some of France’s most beautiful and iconic destinations. Starting in Nice, you’ll sail along the Rhône River, stopping at beautiful river towns like Arles, Avignon, and Viviers before arriving in the city of Lyon. You can explore the city’s history while here, including the famous Notre-Dame de Fourvière Basilica and the Roman amphitheater.

The cruise also includes visiting the picturesque city of Aix-en-Provence, where you will discover the famous Cours Mirabeau and the historic city center. Next, you’ll see the stunning French Riviera town of Saint-Tropez. Explore the narrow streets or lounge on the beautiful beaches here.

Finally, you’ll arrive in Paris, the City of Lights, home to the Eiffel Tower, the Louvre Museum, and the famous Champs-Élysées.

On board the ship, you’ll be able to participate in excursions like wine and food tastings or guided tours of the cities you’ll be visiting. The Sensations of Lyon and Provence and Paris river cruise is the perfect way to immerse yourself in the beauty and culture of France while cruising.

4. Milan To Venice

Uniworld’s 10-day Milan, Venice & the Jewels of Veneto river cruise is a journey through the heart of Italy that offers a perfect blend of art, culture, history, and out-of-this-world scenery. Starting in Milan, you’ll explore the city’s long history and lively culture, including the iconic Duomo di Milano and Leonardo da Vinci’s The Last Supper. Next, you’ll sail along the Po River, stopping at historic towns like Verona and Padua, where you will discover the famous Romeo and Juliet balcony and the historic Basilica of Saint Anthony.

The cruise also includes visiting the mysterious city of Venice, where you’ll survey the canals by gondola and tour St. Mark’s Basilica and the Doge’s Palace. Along the way, you’ll also experience the natural beauty of the Venetian Lagoon and the Po Delta, with their unique landscapes, birdlife, and charming fishing villages.

On board the ship, you’ll appreciate Uniworld’s signature elegance and style, luxurious amenities, world-class service, and exquisite cuisine. Excursions will include guided tours and a sampling of local cuisine and libations.

Uniworld’s Milan, Venice & the Jewels of Veneto river cruise is a perfect way to immerse yourself in all things Italy and create memories that will last a lifetime.

Conclusion

Fares for cruises can change from day to day. Amenities offered, cabin types, and destinations all affect what you pay. Compare different cruise line offerings for the destinations you want to experience to find your bargain that won’t break the bank.

European river cruises offer a lovely way to experience the continent’s rich cultural heritage, stunning landscapes, and charming cities. With no crowds or long lines, travelers can sit back and relax as they float down the continent’s most iconic waterways and enjoy the scenery, local cuisine, and cultural immersion these cruises offer.

One of my favorite places to compare cruises is Vacations To Go. Happy sailing!