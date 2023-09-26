Southwest Airlines Announces Major Fare Sale — But You Need To Act Fast

It’s a deal travelers are sure to “luv.” Southwest Airlines just announced one of its best fare sales of the year — 50 percent off flights through early March.

The fare sale kicked off Tuesday morning as part of the airline’s “Week of WOW.” Each day this week, Southwest is debuting a new deal for travelers, but it’s difficult to imagine how the next offers will top this one.

Fare Sale Details

This sale is across the board and doesn’t simply apply to obscure routes. In fact, some of the most popular routes in the country are seeing great discounts. Fancy a long weekend in the Big Apple or LA? A beach getaway in Florida, the Gulf Coast, Hawaii, or Puerto Rico? Or a ski trip to Denver or Salt Lake City? The choice is yours!

Holiday travel deals aren’t completely out of the question either, with discounted fares when flying on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Years Eve in some cities.

If your travel dates are flexible, you can find even better prices by traveling midweek and avoiding the weekends; although, there are still weekend deals available.

The sale is available on flights starting October 24 through March 6 and flyers must book by September 28.

Sample Of Deals Available

Here are a few examples of the one-way sale fares:

Seattle to Los Angeles: $48 each way

Boston to Fort Lauderdale: $55 each way

Atlanta to Orlando: $57 each way

Phoenix to Salt Lake City: $62 each way

Denver to New York: $67 each way

Minneapolis/St. Paul to New Orleans: $72 each way

Chicago to San Francisco: $77 each way

New York to Los Angeles: $97 each way

Seattle to Kauai: $112 each way

Dallas to Belize City: $116 each way

Baltimore to Aruba: $125 each way

Chicago to Honolulu: $168 each way

Booking With Southwest

One tip when booking flights on Southwest’s website: Be sure to click on the green “Low Fare Calendar” button after you enter your destination and dates. This allows you to see which days have the lowest fares each month. It’s an easy and quick way to search for deals.

If you already have Southwest flights booked between October 24 and March 6, check to see if the current offer is cheaper than what you paid. Southwest will give you a credit for the difference to be used toward a future flight and won’t charge you to change fees.

I had booked our flights for a February ski trip and ended up receiving a credit of $132 per ticket! This also works if you booked a trip using your Rapid Rewards Points. Points are also discounted and the difference will simply be credited back to your Rapid Rewards account.

To book, use promo code WOW50 now through Thursday, September 28. Exclusions do apply. Travel in the U.S. is blacked out on these dates: 11/17–22, 11/25–27, 12/21–23, 12/26–30, 1/1–2, 1/6–7, 2/16, and 2/19. There are additional blackout dates by market as well.

Other deals currently available during Southwest’s “Week of WOW” include low rates at domestic and international hotels, up to 30 percent off car rentals, and a $200 discount on Southwest Vacations.