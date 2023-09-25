TravelAwaits

Our mission is to serve the 50+ traveler who's ready to cross a few items off their bucket list.

News and TipsTravel News

Southwest Airlines Kicks Off ‘Week Of WOW’ With Deals For Travelers

Missy Glassmaker
Sep.25.2023
southwest plane
Strap in for Southwest Airlines' "Week of WOW" — a week-long promotion offering travelers out-of-this-world discounts.
Photo credit: William Howard / Shutterstock.com
  • Destinations
  • News and Tips
  • Travel News
    • Missy Glassmaker
    Sep.25.2023

    Southwest Airlines is calling the week of September 25th the “Week of WOW.” Each day through Friday, the airline plans to announce a special new deal for travelers. In the past, there have been some excellent offerings — including $29 one-way fares — so travelers will want to check in each day. 

    TravelAwaits reached out to Southwest Airlines about the 2023 promotions, but reps couldn’t confirm what would be offered.

    In addition to daily deals, the airline is also promoting other travel discounts. It’s partnering with Booking.com to offer late escape deals that include domestic and international hotel options through early January. A few of the choices include $24-per-night stays in Cancun, $47 in Miami Beach, and $119 in Paris.

    There are car rental deals with all the major brands, including 30 percent off plus 1,800 Rapid Rewards Points through Budget, 35 percent off plus 2,400 Rapid Rewards Points through Avis, and special savings on Hertz base rates plus 2,400 Rapid Rewards Points.

    Related Stories

    Travel NewsCelebrate Fall With This Campground’s Themed Weekends — What Campers Need To Know
    Travel NewsDon’t Miss Next Week’s Beautiful Full Moon — Why It’s So Special
    Travel NewsWhat Is Skiplagging, Why Airlines Hate It, And Why You Should Avoid It

    Travelers looking for a combo deal can also save $200 through Southwest Vacations.

    Again, more deals are set to come each day this week, so be sure to check the Week of WOW page daily.

    Related Reading:

  • Destinations
  • News and Tips
  • Travel News
    • Missy Glassmaker View Full Profile

      Missy Glassmaker is an Emmy-nominated producer and writer. She spent most of her career in broadcast television news, working in Providence, Rhode Island; Knoxville, Tennessee; and St. Louis, Missouri. Missy enjoys cooking, entertaining, and of course, traveling. Her favorite travel companions are her twin sons, who are always ready to explore.

    Exit mobile version
    Sign up for our newsletter
    It's our time to explore
    Our mission is to serve the 50+ traveler
    We want to inspire you to explore new destinations, discover new experiences and savor the journey. Our goal, to share the world’s unique, hidden and once in a lifetime locations with you to create unforgettable memories.
    • ©Copyright 2023
    • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.