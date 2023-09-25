Save 30 Percent During This Airline’s World Tourism Day Deal

The United Nations World Tourism Organization designated September 27 as World Tourism Day in 1980. It has been observed every year since then.

To help celebrate World Tourism Day this year, Icelandic airline PLAY will offer 30 percent off fares from the U.S. to several popular European destinations.

You’ll need to act quickly, though. PLAY’s deal is only valid from September 25–30, 2023.

“A tourist can be anything from a first-time traveler to an experienced globetrotter,” Birgir Jónsson, CEO at PLAY, told TravelAwaits in a statement. “Regardless of travel experience, budgeting for a trip makes all the difference. PLAY offers streamlined, no-frills service that enables travelers to ‘pay less, play more’ once they arrive at their destination.”

How The Sale Works

Here’s what you need to know about PLAY’s World Tourism Day sale.

During the sale, travelers from the U.S. can book flights from Baltimore/Washington’s International Thurgood Marshall Airport, Boston’s Logan International Airport, New York’s Stewart International Airport, and Washington’s Dulles International Airport.

Keep in mind, though, that the World Tourism Day sale’s pricing only applies to flights bound for Iceland, Copenhagen, London, Liverpool, Amsterdam, Berlin, Frankfurt, Paris, Athens, and Glasgow.

Once the sale begins, all you’ll need to do is book the airfare at Fly PLAY.

All About PLAY

If you aren’t familiar with the airline, PLAY — which as Jónsson notes enables passengers to “pay less, play more” — was founded in Reykjavík, Iceland, in 2019. It began service across Europe in June 2021, operating seven routes to five countries — including service to Paris, London, Berlin, Copenhagen, and Barcelona.

PLAY’s first U.S. flight, on April 20, 2022, departed from Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport bound for Iceland. The airline then expanded U.S. operations by also offering service from Boston, followed by New York, then Dulles International Airport, near Washington, D.C.

Today, PLAY also serves more than 30 destinations across Iceland and Europe.

Know So You Can Book

There are some restrictions to PLAY’s sale that you’ll want to keep in mind. For instance, although the World Tourism Day fares are valid for flights booked from October 2023–March 2024, the deal does exclude flights from December 15, 2023–January 8, 2024, and March 22–31, 2024.

As you would expect, sale prices are inclusive of all mandatory taxes, fees, and carrier charges. Secondly, restrictions and baggage fees apply.

You can find all the details at PLAY’s Terms for Advertised Fares.