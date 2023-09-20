The 9 Best Places To Stay On Amelia Island

You will find many lodging options on Amelia Island, from luxury resorts to bed and breakfasts in century-old houses to moderately priced beach motels. Whichever you choose, you are sure to have a memorable stay at this peaceful Florida gem.

The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island exterior Photo credit: The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island

Luxury Resorts

1. The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island

Resting above the dunes about halfway down from the northern end of this beautiful barrier island, The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island is an absolute oasis of tranquility for discerning travelers. Here, you feel as if you are staying in a luxurious private sanctuary, yet this secluded haven is only a short distance from historic Fernandina Beach.

Inspired by characteristics of the destination, guest rooms and suites with private oceanfront balconies are spacious and impeccably decorated. Marble bathrooms are stocked with high-end Diptyque toiletries from Paris. The staff always goes above and beyond.

While resort fees are sometimes difficult to justify, the value added by this luxury property is obvious:

Two beach chairs, a beach boogie board, and an umbrella per day

Access to all pools and a fitness center (with one complimentary class included per day per room)

Use of practice facilities and one bag of range balls at The Golf Club of Amelia Island

Tennis court privileges including racquets and balls for 1 hour per day

Two bicycles for 2 hours per day

Pro Tip: For the ultimate romantic getaway, consider booking your room on the Club Level with concierge services, six delectable food services and unlimited beverages throughout the day, and an exclusive beach area. We stayed there to celebrate a wedding anniversary and loved every minute of the experience.

2. Omni Amelia Island

Ten minutes farther south down the coast lies Omni Amelia Island, a family-friendly resort spread across a massive 1,350 acres. You will enjoy an ocean view from all of the 402 beautifully appointed hotel guest rooms and suites. Each accommodation includes a furnished balcony where you can relax with a morning cup of coffee or evening cocktail while taking in the expansive natural surroundings.

The property features a magnificent pool area, the largest in all of northeast Florida. Some of the highlights are a huge family pool, an adult-only infinity pool, multiple hot tubs, and ample tiered lounge seating.

An exceptional culinary team has earned the Omni a place among the best resort dining in Florida. From casual, oceanside, and fine dining, the resort offers guests a wide range of cuisine from its 10 restaurants on site.

Overlooking a lush meditation garden, The Spa and Salon provides facial and body treatments as well as hair and nail services. If sports are your passion, you have your choice of 23 tennis courts, two golf courses, and a fitness center with group classes and personal training.

3. The Villas Of Amelia Island

Need more spacious accommodations than a hotel room or suite typically offers? The Villas of Amelia Island — with complete access to all of Omni’s facilities — have one-, two-, or three-bedroom villas complete with living areas and full kitchens. There are even private homes available with up to four bedrooms. Choose from views overlooking the ocean, golf course, or natural landscapes.

Patio dining at Elizabeth Pointe Photo credit: Elizabeth Pointe / Shutterstock.com

Historic B&Bs

4. Elizabeth Pointe Lodge

Recipient of the Condé Nast Best Service Award and featured as one of Southern Living Magazine’s Great Inns of the South, Elizabeth Pointe Lodge sits right on the Atlantic Ocean with a wrap-around porch and rocking chairs to enjoy it all.

Each of the charming rooms and suites has a stylish, distinctive design that includes an ocean view. Start your day with a morning paper and oceanfront breakfast buffet. Head down to the uncrowded beach where umbrellas and chairs are awaiting your arrival.

Wine, beer, and light hors d’oeuvres are served in the evening. The many restaurants of Fernandina Beach are just a short drive away, or stay on site and dine at The Pointe Restaurant.

5. The Fairbanks House

Looking for an intimate island getaway exclusively for grown-ups? The Fairbanks House in the Historic District of Fernandina Beach has an adult-only policy and loads of island attitude that will help make your visit unforgettable.

The magnificent 8,000-square-foot Italianate mansion sits on an acre of beautiful grounds filled with native plants, massive oak and magnolia trees, and organic herb gardens.

All rooms, suites, and cottages are uniquely appointed with antiques and features like clawfoot soaking tubs. Amenities include:

Gourmet breakfast

Social hour with adult beverages and hors d’oeuvres

Fresh-baked cookies each evening

Onsite pool

Bikes, beach chairs, umbrellas, towels, backpacks, and coolers

About that breakfast. How does cinnamon orange pecan French toast with caramel topping sound? Or maybe you would prefer Florentine quiche, chicken and apple sausage, and banana spice bread. A scrumptious, two-course meal is served each morning in the formal dining room or outside on the porch and patio.

6. Hoyt House

Guests rave about their stays at the adult-only Hoyt House. Entering the elegant home, you’ll feel as if you’ve been transported back in time 100 years. Each of the 10 large, airy guest rooms is tastefully decorated with period furnishings. Some have original working fireplaces.

Sit down to your exquisitely prepared breakfast before heading out, then return for a complimentary social hour while letting hosts Jamie and Todd help you plan dinner reservations. Relax in the pool or hot tub tucked into the property’s lush landscaping. The 400-year-old oak trees offer perfect seclusion, yet you are only a leisurely walk from downtown Fernandina.

7. Amelia Schoolhouse Inn

Another truly unique adult-only bed and breakfast in historic downtown Fernandina Beach is the Amelia Schoolhouse Inn. Part of the Southern Living Hotel Collection, it was built in 1886 as the first schoolhouse on the island.

In 2017, the red-brick building was converted into an upscale boutique hotel with 17 guest rooms, a pool, a putting green, and a bar whimsically named “The Principal’s Office.” It makes a great base in a quiet neighborhood to explore the island.

Moderately Priced Lodging

8. Hampton Inn & Suites Amelia Island-Historic Harbor Front

Located downtown and overlooking the Fernandina Beach Marina, this Hampton Inn property is family-, business-, and pet-friendly.

From the grand curved lobby staircase (salvaged from an old church) to comfortable and spacious suites, the hotel feels more boutique than chain. Loads of dining and shopping options are only minutes away.

9. Seaside Amelia Inn

For oceanfront accommodations that won’t empty your wallet, the Seaside Amelia Inn is a great choice. And not only is the beach right outside your door, the seaside town of Fernandina Beach is a 5-minute drive away.

Amenities aren’t abundant at this price point — the rooms are basic, the pool is small, and there’s no full-service restaurant. They do have a rooftop sundeck, complimentary cookies and lemonade at the front desk, and a free hot breakfast every morning. Many guest rooms and suites have beach views or oceanfront balconies.

Amelia Island Lighthouse on Fernandina Beach Photo credit: Henryk Sadura / Shutterstock.com

Things To Do On Amelia Island

For a laid-back beach vacation with a heaping helping of southern hospitality, look no further than Amelia Island. This barrier island just north of Jacksonville, Florida, offers glorious water views in every direction with 13 miles of pristine Atlantic coast beaches plus the Intracoastal Waterway, Nassau Sound, and Cumberland Sound.

After a morning stroll along the quartz-sand beaches framed by dunes as high as 40 feet, rent a bike to cycle along the 6-mile Amelia Island Trail. If you’re feeling more adventurous, explore the coastline in a kayak or go horseback riding along the shore. Golf and tennis enthusiasts will find plenty of courses and courts to keep them busy.

Visit Fernandina Beach, the island’s largest city, for antique, art, and boutique shopping. You will discover an inviting food and drink scene (be sure to order a cocktail at Florida’s oldest bar) including an abundance of superb seafood restaurants.

History buffs can take a guided walking tour to admire the Victorian architecture. Or visit the Amelia Island Museum of History and American Beach Museum to learn about the island’s complicated past involving Native and African Americans and how the island has been influenced through past occupations by the French, English, and Spanish.