Virgin Voyages Adds Destinations And Itineraries — Where Ships Will Sail

“Sailors,” which is how Virgin Voyages refers to passengers, have a good reason to get excited.

Virgin Voyages, the adult-only cruise line launched by Richard Branson, will soon add 19 new ports and 27 new itineraries to its offerings. They include a return to the UK, new ports of call in Australia, and new ports in the Caribbean as well, Virgin Voyages announced.

“Our loyal sailors have been asking for more places to visit with us, so we’re delivering in a big way by announcing new ports, new itineraries, and more local and immersive experiences to create unforgettable getaways,” Michelle Bentubo, senior vice president of Service Excellence and Travel Operations at Virgin Voyages, said in a statement. “From Morocco to Mooloolaba, Australia; Amsterdam to Bordeaux, France; and Catania, Sicily, to Port Douglas, Australia, we now offer more than 120 incredible places you can explore aboard our award-winning ships you know and love.”

Here’s a quick look at the destinations and the ships calling on them.

Resilient Lady

After returning from her inaugural season in Australia, Resilient Lady, the cruise line’s newest ship, will sail three itineraries from May through July 2024 from her homeport in Athens. They include the Greek Island Glow cruise to the islands of Santorini and Mykonos, and the Adriatic Sea and Greek Gems cruise along Croatia’s Dalmatian Coast.

Then in August, the ship will begin sailing from Portsmouth, England, to destinations such as Le Verdon (Bordeaux), France; La Coruna and Bilbao, Spain; Amsterdam; and Bruges, Belgium.

The ship will then move to Barcelona with two repositioning sailings visiting a new Virgin port in Morocco before embarking on a Barcelona-to-Athens cruise with a maiden call in Catania, Sicily.

Resilient Lady will then set off on a 44-night repositioning cruise from Athens to Australia in October 2024. That itinerary will include stops in Dubai, Mumbai, Singapore, and Bali as well as Australian ports in Broome, Albany, Adelaide, Newcastle, Mooloolaba, Port Douglas, Brisbane, Eden, and Kangaroo Island.

Valiant Lady

Valiant Lady will start her 2023 winter season with a return from Barcelona on October 29, 2023, and then begin a series of Caribbean cruises from Miami.

From January through March 2024, she will operate out of San Juan, Puerto Rico, offering two southern Caribbean voyages originally scheduled for sister ship Brilliant Lady.

Finally, when sister ship Scarlet Lady heads into dry dock in 2024, Valiant Lady will take her place beginning in April 2024. Departing from Miami, Valiant Lady will continue to offer Scarlet’s four- and five-night Caribbean rotations.

Scarlet Lady

From May to October 2024, Scarlet Lady will sail a number of cruises in the Mediterranean Sea.

Then, on November 3, 2024, Scarlet Lady will embark on an 11-night repositioning voyage from Barcelona to Civitavecchia, the port for Rome. Along the way, the ship will stop at the islands of Mallorca, Corsica, and Sardinia.

After a short period in dry dock, Scarlet Lady will embark on a 16-night Transatlantic voyage from Rome to Miami. This new itinerary includes calls in Funchal (Madeira, Portugal) as well as Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain.

Finally, after arriving in Miami on December 14, 2024, Scarlet Lady will begin a series of six- and eight-night cruises from Miami. They include stays in San Juan and a day-trip to St. Croix.

Know So You Can Book

Travelers who want to visit one of the new ports can take advantage of 30 percent off pricing on Mediterranean 2024 voyages when they book by September 28.

You can learn more about the new ports and see the new itineraries at Virgin Voyages.