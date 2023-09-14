9 Best Places To Stay In Bermuda

Pink-sand beaches, turquoise water, and pastel-colored buildings await visitors to Bermuda, an archipelago about 600 nautical miles off the coast of North Carolina. The romantic destination is only a 90-minute plane ride from New York City and less than 3 hours from other East Coast hubs.

A trip to the charming British Overseas Territory can be a convenient way to enjoy some sun, sand, and surf on an island vacation while taking in historical, natural, and cultural sights in a subtropical climate. (It’s not quite as hot here as the Caribbean to the south, but typically temperatures reach 80 degrees or more between June and October.)

Accommodations that span the 21-square-mile island include sprawling luxury resorts and historic family-owned properties. The resorts listed below — in no particular order — are highly rated among visitors. Don’t miss sampling a fruity rum swizzle and bowl of fish chowder when you go!

Here are some of the best places to stay in Bermuda.

All rooms at The Reefs Club Resort & Spa face the ocean. Photo credit: The Reefs Club Resort & Spa

1. The Reefs Club Resort & Spa

Southampton Parish

Set on a cliff atop a beautiful pink-sand beach, The Reefs Club Resort & Spa has been a mainstay on Bermuda’s South Shore since 1947. All rooms and suites have magnificent ocean views and a recent design overhaul resulted in lighter, brighter spaces with a coastal feel.

The draw here is the hotel’s stellar setting on a quiet cove. Use of sea kayaks and snorkeling equipment is complimentary. There’s also a full-service spa, fitness center, infinity swimming pool, hot tub, and tennis courts. Clifftop and beachside restaurants showcase Bermudian favorites and local seafood, such as ahi tuna, seared scallops, rockfish, and jerk chicken.

Rooms at Cambridge Beaches evoke the tropics. Photo credit: Cambridge Beaches

2. Cambridge Beaches

Somerset

Cambridge Beaches underwent a major renovation in 2022 just prior to celebrating its 100th year of welcoming guests to its scenic location on a peninsula in northwestern Bermuda. The restyled accommodations in freestanding cottages evoke the tropics with bright colors, wooden shutters, and artwork from Bermudian artists. Each has a waterfront view with a private furnished patio or balcony for lounging under sunny skies.

The 23-acre property is surrounded by both the ocean and bay. Visitors can kick back at not just one but four different beaches. Kayaks, snorkeling equipment, sailboats, and even motorboats are available to rent. Other amenities include an infinity pool; tennis, pickleball, and basketball courts; a croquet lawn and putting green; and a full-service spa with a small indoor pool, sauna, steam room, hot tub, and cold rainshower.

Swimming pool at Rosewood Bermuda Photo credit: Rosewood Bermuda

3. Rosewood Bermuda

Hamilton Parish

The luxurious Rosewood Bermuda, on Castle Harbour in the northeast part of the island, features rooms and suites with timeless dark-wood furnishings, crisp white linens, and big bathrooms with freestanding soaking tubs. Sense, A Rosewood Spa is a sublime spot for a pampering treatment, while two pools — one just for ages 16 and up — also invite relaxation. Dining venues include the upscale Island Brasserie modern steakhouse and Sul Verde, an Italian restaurant.

Rosewood Bermuda is on the harborfront and there’s no direct access to the beach from the resort. To dip toes in the sand and play in the ocean, guests are shuttled just a few minutes away to the resort’s beach club. Here, the private pink sand is dotted with lounge chairs and umbrellas, and there are two swimming pools and an open-air restaurant.

4. Royal Palms Hotel

Hamilton

If beachfront lodging and ocean views aren’t a priority for your Bermuda vacation, consider a stay at the stately Royal Palms Hotel in Hamilton — Bermuda’s capital. Two 19th-century manor houses accommodate guests on a tree-lined street that’s a 10-minute walk from downtown shopping and restaurants. That said, one of Bermuda’s best restaurants is located on site: Ascots Restaurant has a generous menu of dinner appetizers, entrées, and desserts as well as a vast wine list.

Guests can borrow bicycles or e-bikes to explore the area and then return to take a dip in the hotel’s small saltwater pool. Complimentary continental breakfast is included in the room rate. Nightly wine happy hour is a nice way to meet other guests at this boutique property featuring beautifully landscaped grounds that include gardens and a formal English courtyard.

Modern room at The Loren at Pink Beach Photo credit: James Baigrie

5. The Loren At Pink Beach

Smiths Parish

Sophisticated travelers who are fond of chic, modern accommodations will likely appreciate the suites and villas at The Loren at Pink Beach. The sleek look is a bit different from some of the more historic properties on the island. Contemporary art by leading international artists fills the public spaces of this upscale spot on Bermuda’s South Shore.

An oceanfront pool sits just above the rocks on Pink Beach. Families are welcome at The Loren and there’s a toddler pool just for the littlest visitors. Breakfast, lunch, and dinner are served at the Pink Beach Club. At this open-air venue with expansive ocean views, dishes focus on the freshest ingredients and locally caught seafood.

The Hamilton Princess Hotel & Beach Club is nicknamed the “Pink Palace.” Photo credit: Hamilton Princess Hotel & Beach Club

6. Hamilton Princess Hotel & Beach Club

Hamilton

The Hamilton Princess Hotel & Beach Club has a long and storied history in Bermuda. The hotel first opened its doors back in 1865, and later, Mark Twain was a frequent guest. The “Pink Palace” on Hamilton Harbour is today managed by upscale Fairmont Hotels & Resorts. In addition to offering guest rooms and suites with water or city views, the property showcases a stunning art collection featuring the likes of Picasso, Matisse, and Magritte.

Guests can enjoy relaxing by the waterfront infinity pool or swimming in the lap pool. Families are welcome here with a complimentary kids’ club in July and August. The resort has its own marina, so boat rentals and chartered excursions are convenient to book, but there’s no direct beach access here. To play in the ocean, borrow a paddle board or play tennis or pickleball. Guests can also take a 20-minute jitney ride to the Hamilton Princess Beach Club on Sinky Bay.

Pompano Beach Club sits on Bermuda’s South Shore. Photo credit: Pompano Beach Club

7. Pompano Beach Club

Southampton Parish

The Pompano Beach Club on Bermuda’s South Shore has been owned and operated by the same family since 1956. Its pastel-pink buildings overlook a beach where you can wade out more than 400 yards in knee-to-chest-deep water to a sandbar at low tide. The mellow cove makes it ideal for young children, plus it’s fun to see tropical fish swimming in the crystal-clear water. Snorkel gear, kayaks, and paddle boards are available to rent.

Other amenities here include tennis and pickleball courts, a spa, fitness center, and game room. Complimentary shuttle service is available to next-door Port Royal Golf Club — a public course — as well as nearby bus stops, the recreational Railway Trail, and grocery stores. Guests can opt to book meal-inclusive plans to remain on site for breakfast only or breakfast and dinner.

Sleek lobby at The St. Regis Bermuda Resort Photo credit: The St. Regis Bermuda Resort

8. The St. Regis Bermuda Resort

St. George’s Island

The St. Regis Bermuda Resort occupies a prime location in the northeast corner of Bermuda, fronting St. Catherine’s Beach. Spacious rooms and suites with views of the gardens, golf course, or ocean feature marble bathrooms with soaking tubs. In true St. Regis fashion, dining options are refined and elegant: BLT Steak NY, a contemporary steakhouse; and Lina, offering international cuisine with a Latin flair.

The resort’s Five Forts Golf Course is named for the surrounding historic military forts. Bermuda’s largest, Fort St. Catherine, is open to visitors and it’s within walking distance from The St. Regis. There are also two swimming pools, a full-service spa, and fitness center.

9. Newstead Belmont Hills

Paget Parish

If golf’s your game, consider staying at Newstead Belmont Hills Golf Resort & Spa set on the southern side of Hamilton Harbour. A round of 18 holes at nearby Belmont Hills Golf Course is included with your room when you book directly with the resort. A shuttle ride to the course is complimentary as well. The hotel has an infinity pool, hot tub, spa, and fitness center. Another nice amenity: free water-taxi rides from the hotel’s dock to the city of Hamilton across the harbor.

Newstead Belmont Hills is good for families with its one- and two-bedroom suites; there are also smaller suites with two double beds or king beds. The property does not have beachfront access, but complimentary shuttles whisk guests to the public Elbow Beach just a mile away.