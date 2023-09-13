5 Best Fiji Hotels And Resorts

With approximately 330 distinct islands in various regions and island groups, it’s no surprise that Fiji tops many “bucket-list” paradise destinations for its clear blue waters, friendly locals, and stunning scenery. But with so many different options to choose from, picking the right hotel or resort to call home is a challenge — albeit a good one.

Here are five of the best Fiji hotels and resorts, ranging from exclusive luxury to family-friendly, that will help you get the most out of your stay on these idyllic islands.

1. Mango Bay Resort

Coral Coast, Viti Levu

Like most travelers, I flew into the Nadi International Airport on Fiji’s “main island” of Viti Levu, which is also its largest and most populated island. One of the best mid- to budget-ranged resorts can be found on the stunning Coral Coast.

Mango Bay Resort welcomes guests to bask in the natural scenery of its Beachfront and Garden Villas and tropical gardens. Families or couples looking for exciting excursions who don’t mind spending a bit of money can book glass-bottom boat tours, scuba diving, and cruises along the coast.

Budget travelers will love the free inclusions at the resort, which include snorkeling, coconut jewelry and basket-making lessons, kayaking, and even free cooking classes focused on that famous Fijian cuisine.

The onsite restaurant is the Moody Marlin Restaurant & Bamboo Bar, which serves up light, friendly fare like pizza and burgers. But you should definitely try the chef-created local curries, fresh seafood, or vegetarian dishes.

Pro Tip: The journey from the Nadi International Airport to the Coral Coast resorts, towns, and attractions takes roughly an hour to an hour and a half along Queens Road — one of the main thoroughfares on the island. The cheapest way to get there is with bus services like Coral Sun, which will stop at hotels and resorts (including Mango Bay) if booked in advance. You can also rent your own vehicle or book a ride on Airport Shuttle Fiji, which delivers to every resort.

Wakaya Island Club & Spa is a 32-person, 3,200-acre private island resort offering luxury and natural beauty. Photo credit: Heide Brandes

2. Wakaya Club & Spa

Wakaya Island

For those with the desire and budget to take the road less traveled, Fiji’s Wakaya Club & Spa is so remote and secret that you’ll need to take a 10-person Cessna plane to get to this tropical rainforest.

Located in the southern Pacific’s Lomaiviti Group, Wakaya Club & Spa is a true private-island paradise that only hosts 32 guests max. The warm and friendly staff of 90 Fijians outnumber the guests, so the experience and service are beyond comparison.

When I visited, we sipped on local cocktails during a welcome kava ceremony, marveled at the traditional Meke dance performance, and learned about the traditional lovo cooking method.

One morning, we took a somewhat rocky and moderate guided sunrise hike over Chieftain’s Leap.

Wakaya Club & Spa is focused on sustainability and conservation with its own Wakaya Marine Reserve. It’s also a PADI five-star gold palm dive resort and offers opportunities to meet with Fijian experts, such as Luke Gordon of The Manta Trust, to learn about the island’s initiatives to help conserve and sustain its environment.

Did I mention the accommodations? I stayed in one of the resort’s 10 free-standing waterfront bures. But the true luxe option is SEGA NA LEQA with its master wing, two separate bathrooms, a private guest suite, and a private infinity spa.

Pro Tip: If you are planning a big family reunion or have 30 other friends who want to join you, you can do an entire island buyout and have Wakaya Club & Resort all to yourself.

Basket weaving with VOMO Island Fiji Photo credit: Heide Brandes

3. VOMO Island Fiji

Vomo Islands

Another luxurious private island resort travelers love is the VOMO Island Fiji, but this resort has the added advantage of having a value-driven price point with no costly hidden surprises. Activities here include a daily guided snorkel safari; unlimited access to the island’s private nine-hole golf course and tennis courts; local cuisine at the Rocks Bar Beach Club and Vuda Reef Restaurants; and a Fijian Meke dance show, lovo feast, and kava ceremony every Wednesday evening.

VOMO is perfect for multigenerational travel with 4 hours of babysitting services per day and a Kids Village with supervised activities for children. The adults and kids can also enjoy water sports, sailing vessels, snorkeling equipment, and even morning exercise classes with a personal trainer.

Pro Tip: Nonstop flights to Fiji via Fiji Airways leave from multiple airports like Vancouver, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Australia, and New Zealand. VOMO is reached by a 15-minute helicopter ride from Nadi International Airport or in less than an hour by car from the airport, connecting to a speedboat transfer from Vuda Marina.

From eco resorts like Matava Eco Resort to adults-only options like Tokoriki Island Resort, you can find the perfect fit for a Fijian island getaway. Photo credit: Heide Brandes

4. Matava Eco Resort

Kadavu Island

For more budget-minded travelers who want a sustainable eco-getaway on an island with no roads and no noise, then Matava Resort on Kadavu is perfect. The resort is tucked along the southern reaches of Fiji. While it may be one of the least-traveled-to islands, Kadavu and the Matava Resort have a lot to offer.

This environmentally focused resort has traditional thatched Fijian bures, private sun decks, solar-powered lighting, turquoise lagoons, and access to the spectacular waters of the Astrolabe Barrier Reef — which is a 40-minute boat ride from the resort. Closer to home, guests can swim with manta rays all year round at the Manta Reef, enjoy daily yoga and meditation, restore their health at the Bamboo Spa, and nourish in fresh meals made from locally and organically grown ingredients.

Pro Tip: Fiji Link serves the island of Kadavu with daily flights from Nadi and Suva, but you can also fly into Kadavu, which is offered most days of the week and takes roughly 40 minutes.

Tokoriki Island Resort is a five-star, adults-only resort catering to adults who want a romantic vacation without kids. Photo credit: Heide Brandes

5. Tokoriki Island Resort

Mamanuca Islands

Named one of the most romantic locales in Fiji, Tokoriki Island Resort hosts a maximum of 72 adult guests. This five-star, adults-only resort has romantic options like island spa treatments, private picnics, scuba diving and snorkeling, cocktails by the pool, and unlimited massage retreats.

The 36 bures and villas, all-inclusive dining options, and bespoke couples experiences are divine. But guests can also enjoy kid-free complimentary activities like a torch-lighting ceremony everyday at sunset, nature walks, happy hours, coconut “tree of life” storytelling, cocktail tastings, basket weaving, and more.

Pro Tip: Tokoriki Island Resort Chef Jason Fullilove’s traditional Fijian kokoda was served to more than 5,000 guests at the 2023 Grammys after party!