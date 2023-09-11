11 Things To Do In Eau Claire, Wisconsin

Are you looking for a unique destination for your next adventure? Then, explore the vibrant city of Eau Claire in Wisconsin! Located on the Chippewa River, this quaint Midwestern town is full of culture and history, spectacular outdoor activities, great restaurants, and more.

I visited Eau Caire in July when I attended a conference there. I was surprised by how much it had to offer. Whether you’re visiting family or friends, or want to visit a different part of America that isn’t as well known as some other hotspots, Eau Claire has something for everyone. From the public art to tasty eateries and charming downtown boutiques, you can easily spend days discovering all that this small city has to offer!

Let’s look at some of my favorite things to do in Eau Claire.

1. Urban Trails

Eau Claire’s walking trails are a hidden gem, bringing together the city and nature in a unique way. Eau Claire has 28.94 miles of recreational trails that wind through the town, following the river’s curves to peaceful parks. You can bike, jog, or walk the trails and enjoy breathtaking views and public art.

The art lines the pathways to provide a unique charm, creating a cultural adventure. You will see vibrant murals and fascinating sculptures adorning the paths for an immersive experience with endless routes to explore.

They also have 4 miles of mountain biking trails at Pinehurst Park.

2. Eau Claire’s Sculpture Tour

Speaking of public art, Eau Claire’s Sculpture Tour is the largest tour of its kind in the United States and a fantastic way to explore the city and discover beautiful outdoor sculptures.

While in Eau Claire, I was thrilled to spot some of these incredible artworks downtown. Like a scavenger hunt, you can pick up a map from the official Sculpture Tour website.

The tour is free and the map will guide you to all the best sculptures and help you navigate the city at your own pace.

3. Haymarket Plaza

Haymarket Plaza is beautiful during the day but spectacular at night.

The splash pad is perfect for cooling off on a hot summer day. When I visited, a dog enjoyed the splash pad more than the children. He ran from spout to spout, trying to catch the water. Seating areas and walkways overlook the Chippewa River and the Eau Claire River.

The stunning fire pits are lit at night and the splash pad is illuminated as the water dances to tunes. The trusses of the Phoenix Park Footbridge also light up and reflect off the water below. It is truly a gorgeous sight.

4. Kayaking

I enjoy kayaking when I visit destinations and loved paddling the Chippewa River during my time in Eau Claire. It is a great way to enjoy nature, get some exercise, and forget your troubles.

During our 2-hour kayak tour, we saw a golden eagle, a deer, and a giant jumping fish thought to be a sturgeon.

Our kayaks were from Loopy’s Tube, Kayak, & Canoe Rental. Our float ended at Loopy’s Tiki Bar.

Fun Fact: Loopy’s has the world’s only heated sandpit volleyball dome in the winter.

5. Kubb

When you visit Eau Claire, you must try playing kubb, also known as “Viking Lawn Chess.” It’s a popular activity in this city, known as the “Kubb Capital of North America.”

So, what exactly is kubb? It’s a game where teams throw wooden batons at short wooden blocks called kubbs. The goal is to knock them over and eventually topple the king, a larger piece in the center of the field. But be careful; if you knock down the king at the wrong time, it means an instant loss!

Kubb is easy to learn but requires skill, precision, and strategy to play well. It’s suitable for all ages and fitness levels, making it great for groups.

You can find kubb pitches around Eau Claire if you want to join the fun.

Fun Fact: Even the pros visit Eau Claire to play kubb. The city hosts the annual U.S. National Kubb Championship.

6. Justorian Alpaca Farm

The Justorian Alpaca Farm in Osseo, just a short 30-minute drive from Eau Claire, is a fun place to visit for a delightful experience with alpacas.

During your visit, you’ll have the chance to chat with the friendly owners, Jerry and Wendy, who are experts on these gentle creatures. The passion they have for raising alpacas is evident.

You may even have the opportunity to feed these soft and adorable animals. When you have food, they come running.

Interacting with them up close creates a bond you won’t easily forget. Their playful nature and expressive eyes make the encounter even more memorable. I loved the white alpaca with the blue eyes.

And remember to check out the charming boutique at Justorian Alpaca Farm. They offer alpaca wool products showcasing the farm’s commitment to sustainability and craftsmanship.

Fun Facts: Alpacas do not like to have the tops of their heads petted. And they do not have upper teeth, only a bottom set, so they can’t bite you.

7. Children’s Museum Of Eau Claire

The Children’s Museum of Eau Claire is an explosion of creativity and wonder! It is one of those places that makes you smile.

This place is more than just a way to keep your kids busy. It’s a thrilling adventure that combines playfulness with discovery. If you have a young musician or a future scientist in your family, they’ll absolutely love it here.

It is quite the experience and kids of all ages will be entertained.

8. River Prairie Park

It’s technically in Eau Claire, but in nearby Altoona, River Prairie Park is packed with incredible outdoor activities like river walks, biking trails, and awesome playgrounds. And just in case you are hungry, they have food trucks on site with great barbecue and other food.

They have tons of space for the kids to play, a splash pad to beat the heat, and a relaxing stream to chill out by. They even have kayak access. Keep your eyes peeled for The Mother of Dragons and The Woolly Rhino sculptures — they’re a must-see!

They often have fantastic live concerts at one of the three amphitheaters.

9. Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse

Head to Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse for a special dinner or an intimate date night. They serve up elevated cuisine that will satisfy even the pickiest eaters. (I’m about the pickiest eater I know and loved it here.)

Their menu is filled with classic steakhouse favorites like their dry-aged filet mignon (my favorite), char-broiled ribeye, and various other steak dishes. But that’s not all — they also have incredible pasta options like lobster mac and cheese and three-cheese ravioli. And if you’re in the mood for seafood or chicken, they’ve got you covered, too.

They also have an extensive wine list and offer wine pairings.

The dark wood and elegant table curtains make Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse the perfect place for a private and cozy dining experience.

At Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse in Eau Claire, you’ll enjoy delicious, savory dishes and an inviting atmosphere to make your dining experience special.

10. Norske Nook Bakery & Restaurant

We visited this quant restaurant for lunch after visiting the alpaca farm. Our lunch was delicious, but the star of the show at Norske Nook Bakery & Restaurant was the pie we had for dessert.

They had 58 different kinds of pie available on the menu. There were six of us at our table and we each ordered a different type of pie. I ordered the coconut pineapple pie and it was sinfully delicious. Someone at our table ordered the “Death by Chocolate Pie” and I sampled it. I have to admit, if I go back, I’m having it.

The pieces were huge and everyone raved about the pie they chose. I highly recommend visiting for their decadent pies.

11. Leinenkugel’s Brewery

Affectionately known as Leinie’s, this brewery has a variety of beers. It’s been around since 1867, making it one of the oldest breweries in the U.S.

Leinenkugel’s Brewery is still up and running at its original spot in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, just a quick 20-minute drive from Eau Claire. They have a tour to learn about the fascinating history and beer-making process at Leinenkugel’s.

I didn’t have time to visit this brewery, but a friend went and told me all about it. After the tour, you’ll have the chance to sample various beers or try out their unique beer concoctions made by mixing two or three different brews.

Fun Fact: During Prohibition, they made a non-alcoholic beer sold with a packet of yeast. If you added the yeast, it would turn into alcohol!

From the incredible kayaking on the Chippewa River to the entertaining alpaca farm, Eau Claire has something for everyone to enjoy. Whether you’re a foodie, an art connoisseur, or simply looking for an outdoor adventure, this Wisconsin city won’t disappoint.