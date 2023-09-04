8 Ways To Spend A Fun Getaway At Patriot Place In Foxborough

Entertainment, entertainment, and more entertainment, that is the secret sauce for Patriot Place in Foxborough, Massachusetts. While it is home to Gillette Stadium and the New England Patriots, the New England Revolution, and a wide array of headliner concerts, Patriot Place is also a destination unto itself.

Enveloping Gillette Stadium is a wide variety of restaurants, hotels, shopping, and exciting adventure venues lining the central pedestrian walkway. Whether you are planning a guys weekend, girls getaway, family overnight, or a romantic weekend for two, Patriot Place has enough entertainment options to keep everyone happily busy.

Some information in this piece was obtained during a sponsored press trip, but all recommendations are my own.

New England Revolution game at Gillette Stadium Photo credit: Sandi Barrett

1. Gillette Stadium

Of course, sitting on the 50 yard line at a Patriot’s football game in Gillette Stadium is the ultimate fan experience. Hardy fans brave the New England elements — no dome here — to be part of the excited tension that comes with attending a game in person.

The New England Revolution has their own dedicated fan base. The energy in the stands and on the field is palpable as you watch European football (soccer) players dash across the pitch. Since soccer is still an up-and-coming sport in the U.S., you can get great seats for a reasonable price.

Mega stars like Taylor Swift, Metallica, Billy Joel, Beyoncé, and Bruce Springsteen are just a few headliners who have performed at Gillette Stadium. Tickets go fast for this 65,000-plus-seat concert venue.

TB12 huddle at the Patriots Hall Of Fame Photo credit: Sandi Barrett

2. Patriots Hall Of Fame

One of the top highlights of visiting Patriot Place is the Patriots Hall Of Fame. Filled with Pats memorabilia, interactive exhibits, and football knowledge games, everyone will pick up a nugget or two of football insight.

Football fans will love jumping into the life-sized huddle with TB12 (Tom Brady) and company while he calls the next play. Weigh in against the mighty defensive tackle Vince Wilfork. Test your vertical leap against cornerback Devin McCourty. Peruse plays on the “Belistrator” and pick up a few tips from coach Bill Belichick.

3. The Comedy Scene

The Comedy Scene is where you can enjoy a pre-show dinner with pub-style grub from Bytes Restaurant, then laugh your socks off at first-rate comedians strutting their stuff. Weekend shows featuring seasoned comedians make for a perfect girls or guys getaway night out.

4. Helix eSports

Gamers will love Helix eSports video arcade. With over 100 gaming stations, state-of-the-art facilities, and onsite grub and craft beers, gaming has never been this good. Helix eSports is the official training facility of two Boston-based eSports teams, the Boston Uprising and Boston Breach.

5. Freedom Wild Tunnel

Freedom Wind Tunnel and indoor skydiving venue is perfect for the intrepid adventure seeker. When you don’t have the opportunity to freefall from a high-flying airplane, this indoor option is a great first leap into airspace. The jump at the Freedom Wind Tunnel is a long 29,032-foot freefall, which is the same height as Mount Everest.

6. Showcase Cinema De Lux

The Showcase Cinema De Lux at Patriot Place is a movie junkie’s dream venue. With cushy oversized seats in the Lux Level paired with cocktail and in-seat dining service, this 21-plus seating option venue will elevate your movie experience. Movie genres from kid-friendly Disney flicks to shoot ’em up blockbusters grace the screens, affording appropriate movie options for every viewing preference.

Splitsville Luxury Lanes Photo credit: Sandi Barrett

7. Splitsville Luxury Lanes And Topgolf Swing Suite

To blow off a little energy, Splitsville Luxury Lanes and Topgolf Swing Suite offer a one-two punch of light physical activity. Joining the 12 bowling lanes and three golf bays is Howl at the Moon’s live music on Saturday nights.

When they open early in the afternoon, it is a great spot for families to enjoy some indoor recreation. As the evening progresses, the party atmosphere takes over — particularly on Saturday night when they are open until 1 a.m.

Cranberry bog nature trail Photo credit: Sandi Barrett

8. Nature Trail And Ocean Spray Cranberry Bog

Southern New England has the perfect weather and growing season for the ubiquitous Thanksgiving staple, cranberries. Just behind Bass Pro Shops at Patriot Place is the Nature Trail And Ocean Spray Cranberry Bog. The half-mile trail meanders through a tranquil 7-acre active cranberry bog. On a beautiful day, it is a lovely nature walk. Along the trail are educational placards explaining the history of the bog and its ecosystem.

Ever wonder what a cranberry harvest is like? Fall is the best time to visit a Massachusetts cranberry bog.

Bass Pro Shops at Patriot Place Photo credit: Sandi Barrett

Shopping At Patriot Place

Shoppers will enjoy the eclectic mix of options at Patriot Place.

Outdoor enthusiasts can spend hours exploring the Bass Pro Shops collection of everything you could ever need to fish, hunt, camp, or simply take a walk in the woods. The collection of boats and off-road vehicles makes you want to plan a fantastic outdoor adventure.

Card collectors and inquisitive collectible traders will flip over CardVault. It is worth a stop in for a look, a buy, or to sell sports cards and other sports collectibles. Don’t you wish you had those baseball cards from your youth? They might be worth a small fortune.

Of course, the Patriots ProShop is the stop for all of your Pats gear. You can’t spend a getaway at Patriot Place without buying your favorite player’s jersey. Gronk, TB12, Wilfork, Edelman, who’s your favorite?

Classic Vineyard Vines whale-toting apparel transports you to Cape Cod and all the wonderful beachcomber fun in Massachusetts.

Six String Grill & Stage at Patriot Place Photo credit: Sandi Barrett

Dining At Patriot Place

The foodie scene at Patriot Place offers a wide variety of options.

Late-night escapades begin at Six String Grill & Stage for a country music honky tonk vibe. Perhaps Bourbon Street is more to your liking — Fat Tuesday will transport you to the Zydeco music scene. When you simply want a great local brew, Wormtown Brewery is the place to sit a bit.

Fine dining at Twenty8 Food & Spirits in the Renaissance Boston Patriot Place Hotel offers a relaxing spot for a great meal. Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse is an iconic Boston restaurant. The Saga Hibachi Steakhouse & Sushi Bar is a fun spot when you have a dining gang.

More casual options include Tavolino for some great pizza. Head to Achilito’s Taqueria for bold Mexican flavors. Gastro-pub dining doesn’t get much better than at Bar Louie. If you are craving seafood, try Skipjack’s.

Midday sweet tooth cravings are blissfully fulfilled at Crumbl Cookies with some delightfully baked goods. Alternatively, head over to It’s Sugar for all the sweet treats you never knew you needed.

Twenty8 Food & Spirit at Renaissance Boston Patriot Place Hotel Photo credit: Sandi Barrett

Where To Stay At Patriot Place

Imagine enjoying that special concert or exciting Pats game and not having to deal with exiting the parking lot and driving home. All you need to do is walk out of the stadium, cross the parking lot, perhaps enjoy a nightcap, then stroll to your hotel room. It means a perfect night of fun, entertainment, and sweet dreams.

Two hotels adjacent to Gillette Stadium in Patriot Place offer guests beautiful accommodations, onsite breakfast options, and the opportunity to spend more time enjoying the area.

The Renaissance Boston Patriot Place Hotel offers luxurious rooms, an indoor pool, an onsite restaurant and bar, a charming outdoor patio, and a fitness center. Pet-friendly guest rooms are an added bonus.

The other fabulous hotel option, the Hilton Garden Inn Foxborough Patriot Place, also offers an indoor pool, pet-friendly rooms, an onsite restaurant, and a fitness room.

Patriot Place Getaway

Football, soccer, concerts, shopping, dining, and entertainment are all connected at Patriot Place. You can enjoy a fun getaway stay where mostly everything is connected by pedestrian walkways and sidewalks. Whether you are planning a girls getaway, guys weekend, romantic rendezvous, or a multi-gen vacation, Patriot Place has something for everyone in your group.