11 Best Fall Foliage Getaways In New England

By day, leaf-peeping down winding backcountry roads over gentle hills and craggy mountains is the hallmark of foliage season in New England. In the evening, relaxing in cozy accommodations, chasing away the chilly night air by a crackling fire, and sipping a comforting hot beverage is the perfect end to a quintessential fall foliage escape. A classic fall New England getaway is best enjoyed by staying at a charming local Inn where you can absorb the historic essence of these historic small towns.

New Hampshire’s rugged White Mountains, the peaceful backwoods of Maine, the vibrant Green Mountains in Vermont, the rolling hills of Massachusetts’s Berkshires, vibrant coastal Rhode Island, and the picturesque Connecticut rivers and valleys showcase some of their best panoramic vistas in autumn. New England’s changing seasonal wonders offer Mother Nature’s precious gifts for our exploration and enjoyment. From late September through the end of October, gorgeous autumnal colors can be found along backcountry roads and big city parks.

Our list of beautiful accommodations will enhance your leaf-peeping experience by immersing you in backcountry charm and grace. The following options of wonderful spots to see fall burst forth in glorious colors are presented state by state but in no particular order.

Woodstock Inn lobby Photo credit: Woodstock Inn & Resort

1. Woodstock, Vermont

Woodstock Inn & Resort is a beautiful, classic New England manor with gracious rooms appointed with fine antique decor. The Inn is perfectly located on the Main Street Green in timeless Woodstock, Vermont. Elegantly adorned rooms surround you in luxuriousness where you will encounter sweet dreams filled with Mother Nature’s scenic beauty.

After your day of exploring the Green Mountains dressed in their best autumn colors, dine in relaxed elegance at the Inn’s Richardson’s Tavern. Expertly crafted, upscale comfort food is the perfect ending to a glorious fall getaway day.

Pro Tip: If you are planning on spending a weekend in this lovely Vermont town, we have assembled The Best Things to Do In Woodstock, Vermont to get your planning started.

Gondola ride in Stowe, Vermont Photo credit: SNEHIT PHOTO / Shutterstock.com

2. Stowe, Vermont

Stowe, known best as a thriving ski resort area, is a lovely spot to visit during foliage season. The Gondola Skyride will transport you to the top of Mt. Mansfield while you sit back and enjoy an amazing panoramic view of the scenic foliage-covered mountain at Stowe.

The Stone Hill Inn is a romantic stop on your Stowe, Vermont, foliage escape. Beautifully decorated rooms offer guests lovely views of the gardens and surrounding woodlands. Peaceful and charming, this quaint inn is the perfect respite after a day of exploring colorful fall mountain top views.

Pro Tip: Beautiful hiking trails for all levels criss-cross the Stowe area.

Inn Victoria Photo credit: Sandi Barrett

3. Chester, Vermont

The charming Inn Victoria in Chester wraps guests in cozy, Vermont luxury. The lovingly decorated living spaces and guest rooms embody Victorian opulence. Embark on a leisurely stroll through the village to discover quaint shops and a beautiful historic Stone Village that speaks to Chester’s Scottish immigrant history. With a backdrop of vibrant Green Mountain fall colors, you will fall in love with this adorable town.

A fun way to explore the area any time of year, but particularly in the fall, is by hiking. Local innkeepers have joined together to create an in-the-woods hiking getaway where each night you hike to a cozy inn for a sumptuous dinner and a soft bed. While the innkeepers manage the luggage logistics, you are free to explore the countryside as you set off through the towns and mountains to your next accommodations. You can read more about the experience in Vermont Inn-To-Inn Experience: Why I Hiked 44 Miles In Four Days.

Pro Tip: For a true taste of Chester’s Scottish heritage, visit MacLaomainn’s Scottish Pub for dinner. Start with the Haggis Taster, just because everyone should try it at least once! Delicious classic entrees include tattie barkers, fish pie, and bangers and mash.

Sugar Hill, New Hampshire, fall foliage Photo credit: Wangkun Jia / Shutterstock.com

4. Sugar Hill, New Hampshire

The Sugar Hill Inn is nestled in the heart of New Hampshire’s White Mountains. The beautiful 1789 farmhouse is a picture-perfect New England bed and breakfast inn. The fine dining, prix fixe menu highlights seasonal local produce while offering diners stunning mountain views. A getaway at the Sugar Hill Inn is a relaxing fall foliage escape.

Day hikes on the mountain trails, boating or fishing on the numerous lakes and rivers, and camping under the stars are just a few of the ways to explore this nature lover’s paradise. Take a classic fall foliage drive up the Kancamagus Scenic Byway to explore breathtaking views. The 34.5 Kancamagus Scenic Byway is a favorite spot for day-trippers and weekenders during the mid-October peak foliage.

Pro Tip: Nearby Franconia Notch State Park offers some of the most breathtaking fall foliage viewing in the world.

Omni Mount Washington Resort Photo credit: Omni Mount Washington Resort

5. Bretton Woods, New Hampshire

The Omni Mount Washington Resort is the quintessential New England four-season luxury resort. Plan a fall foliage stay where you will be wrapped in the White Mountains red, orange, and yellow canvas. Along with elegantly appointed accommodations and exceptional dining options, the resort offers a number of outdoor activities where you can experience the best White Mountain vistas.

The Omni’s Donald Ross-designed course offers golfers spectacular mountain views that are particularly gorgeous during the fall foliage display. A stay-and-play autumn golf getaway is a perfect way to view the foliage while enjoying some end-of-the-season rounds.

For the adventure seekers, book a Bretton Woods Canopy Tour where you can literally immerse yourself in the gorgeous autumn foliage. The three-hour tour takes you on a guided ziplining experience you won’t soon forget.

A weekend spa getaway at the Omni’s Bretton Woods Spa is a wonderful way to enjoy the foliage and relax with some much-needed pampering.

Pro Tip: New Hampshire’s fall foliage tracker will give you the most up-to-date information on where and when the scenic peak foliage is across the state.

Nathaniel Lord Mansion Photo credit: Read McKendree

6. Kennebunkport, Maine

Kennebunkport Captains Collection is a historic grouping of four homes offering guests luxurious accommodations steeped in a seafaring past. The collection includes the Nathaniel Lord Mansion, the William Jefferds House, the James Fairfield House, and the Acton Patterson House. These homes come together harmoniously in a resort village in beautiful coastal Kennebunkport.

Kayaking, stand-up paddle boards (SUP), and canoeing offer a unique perspective of the coastal autumn scenery as you glide along the waterways. Kayak Excursions has kayak and SUP rentals and tours for Kennebunkport on-the-water exploration adventures.

The Smith Preserve is a lovely spot for exploring on foot. The preserve has over 10 miles of manicured walking trails where you can stroll through the forests immersing yourself in the colors of fall.

Wolf Cove Inn Photo credit: Roy Forsberg

7. Poland, Maine

Deep in the heart of Maine, in the center of fall foliage bliss sits the Wolf Cove Inn. Lakefront views in nature’s loveliest setting, surrounded by swaths of fall color. It is the perfect spot to enjoy Maine leaf-peeping. Your blood pressure will drop and your spirit will soar as you explore the backcountry setting that is quintessentially Maine. Gaze upon gorgeous sunsets over the water as you roast marshmallows above a blazing fire pit; the most relaxing place on earth.

Pro Tip: Planning perfect timing for prime leaf-peeping can be tricky. Maine Foliage offers suggestions on the optimal time to visit Maine during autumn for the best views.

Berkshire Vista Photo credit: Ogden Gigli Photography

8. Stockbridge, Massachusetts

White clapboards, dark shutters, and a gravel drive speak to the easy Berkshire elegance of the 1906 Georgian mansion The Inn At Stockbridge. Whether you stay in the main house, cottage house, or barn, you will be treated to serene, cozy decor and a fur baby-friendly environment. Stockbridge is one of the best towns in Massachusetts for a fall-focused getaway weekend.

There is so much to see and do in western Massachusetts, your guide to the most up-to-date information can be found at the Berkshires.

Pro Tip: When planning your visit to the area, you will find some great ideas in How To Spend A Beautiful Weekend In The Berkshires.

9. Lee, Massachusetts

Another beautiful fall foliage destination in the Berkshires is the Devonfield Inn. The early 1800s English country manor house is set in the rolling hills that typify the area.

Driving along winding country backroads offers visitors colorful vistas showcasing the Berkshires’ autumn foliage.

Pro Tip: For explorers looking to discover more of Massachusetts’s wonderful foliage, a good place to start planning your journey is The Best Fall Foliage Road Trip In Massachusetts.

10. Wallingford, Connecticut

The southern New England states offer beautiful foliage viewing getaways too. Unique view opportunities like a ride through the sky on one of CT Ballooning‘s hot air balloon rides will take you high above the trees. As you sail across Connecticut’s rivers and valleys, experience sunrise foliage vistas that can only be seen from above. A bucket list item for every adventure seeker.

The Wallingford Victorian Inn is a charming boutique bed and breakfast offering guests graceful Victorian charm and warm hospitality. This Painted Lady is beautifully maintained and is a landmark in downtown Wallingford. You will love your stay at this special home.

Pro Tip: You can plan your Connecticut autumn getaway through the interactive fall foliage report map.

Downtown Newport Photo credit: Discover Newport

11. Newport, Rhode Island

Newport is home to gilded mansions, world-renowned sailing races, and amazing restaurants. The meticulously maintained historic mansions and gardens offer visitors not only a peek into the lifestyle of the rich and famous, but also beautiful autumn horticultural displays.

Newport’s Hydrangea House Inn exudes the elegance and sophistication of Newport’s high society. At Hydrangea House, the classically decorated and well-appointed suites and cozy rooms will make your stay in Newport memorable. Perfectly located, you can wander down to the harbor or stroll the streets of the former summer playground of the rich and famous.

You will find all the current happenings and visitor information for the Newport area at Discover Newport.

Pro Tip: When visiting beautiful Rhode Island, there are so many charming historic cities to explore. Two of our favorites are How To Spend A Perfect Weekend In Beautiful Newport, Rhode Island, and the 12 Best Things To Do In Charming Bristol, Rhode Island.