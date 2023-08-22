How To Plan A Trip With The Appalachian Mountain Club

Since 1876, the Appalachian Mountain Club (AMC) has been connecting people with outdoor recreation. Not just for intrepid hikers, the AMC offers adventures for all levels of outdoor enthusiasts. Nature lovers can take advantage of the many trails maintained by the AMC throughout the northeastern and mid-Atlantic states. Hikes with knowledgeable guides enhance your outdoor adventure and expertly get you where you want to go.

Overnight huts, cabins, lodges, and campsites scattered throughout the woods offer a variety of accommodation comforts for your nature-focused getaway. Hosted global outdoor travel adventures offered by AMC are unique types of domestic and international outdoor experiences.

In addition to offering a network of eight backcountry huts in the New Hampshire White Mountains, the Appalachian Mountain Club has front and backcountry lodging from Maine to New Jersey. There are hike-in cabins, backcountry campsites, and lovely drive-in lodges — something for every interest! Get outdoors in New England, the mid-Atlantic, across the U.S., and around the globe with the Appalachian Mountain Club.

Some information in this piece was obtained during a sponsored press trip, but all recommendations are my own.

Laurie’s Ledge, Maine Photo credit: Appalacian Mountain Club

AMC’s Adventure Planning Tool

You can plan your own adventure with the easy-to-use AMC planning tool. Select your desired activity (hiking, biking, or paddling), then select a region, select your style (families, groups, adults, or teens), and hit go. AMC offers expertly guided day and overnight trips, custom-guided trips, and domestic or international adventure trips.

With almost 100 accommodation options in the northeast between Maine and New Jersey, the AMC has an overnight site that will suit your wilderness retreat. Simple campsites, huts, cabins large and small, or full-service lodges allow you to simply enjoy Mother Nature. With domestic and international trips running year round, you will have a difficult time deciding where to go first.

In summer, hiking, paddling, and fishing are wonderful opportunities to enjoy the outdoors. Exploring the woods in winter through cross-country skiing and snowshoeing showcases the forest in a beautiful snow-covered blanket.

AMC Highland Center in Bretton Woods, New Hampshire Photo credit: Sandi Barrett

AMC Lodges

When you want to enjoy exploring the outdoors but prefer accommodations with sheets and running water, staying at one of the AMC lodges will suit your adventure style. A variety of overnight possibilities, some including breakfast and/or dinner, make trekking through the woods a stress-free adventure. A happy bonus: Your pack will be lighter carrying less food and overnight gear. You can choose from bunks with shared bathrooms to private rooms with queen beds, depending on your lodge choice.

In New Hampshire, the Highland Center in Bretton Woods at Crawford Notch is in the picturesque White Mountain National Forest. The Joe Dodge Lodge in Gorham is perfectly situated in Pinkham Notch at the base of Mount Washington. AMCs Cardigan Lodge in Alexandria is located next to Cardigan Mountain State Forest.

The Mohican Outdoor Center in Blairstown, New Jersey, is home to the Mohican Black Oak Lodge, Mohican Blueberry Hill Lodge, and Mohican Sunset View Lodge.

Use Maine’s Wilderness Lodges as your home base to explore 90 miles of woodland trails. Maine is a wonderland of crystal-clear lakes and streams for fishing or paddling enjoyment. The dark AMC Maine woods is certified as one of the best stargazing spots in the U.S.

Pro Tip: Finding a rushing waterfall at the end of your hike is a fabulous reward for your effort and Maine has many beautiful waterfalls to hunt.

AMC Lake of the Clouds Hut in the White Mountains National Forest Photo credit: Appalacian Mountain Club

Hut-To-Hut Hiking In New Hampshire

Hut-to-hut hiking allows you to extend your outdoor adventure deeper into the forest and higher up the mountains. The huts are strategically located near and along popular hiking trails. They are each maintained by a hut-keeper.

The series of huts in New Hampshire offers bunks, shared bathrooms, and meals. The huts include Carter Notch Hut, Zealand Falls Hut, Galehead Hut, Greenleaf Hut, Lonesome Lake Hut, Madison Spring Hut, Lake of the Clouds Hut, and Mizpah Spring Hut.

You can plan a hut-to-hut hike through the Presidential Range and immerse yourself in the White Mountains on foot.

Pro Tip: The huts have restrooms and snacks for day trippers to purchase.

AMC Harriman Outdoor Center in New York Photo credit: Appalacian Mountain Club

Cabin Stays

Throughout New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts, New York, and New Jersey, you will find a cabin that fits your adventure. From the charming Gorman Chairback Cabin in Greenville, Maine, to the expansive Noble View Outdoor Center in Russel, Massachusetts, you will find the perfect lodging accommodation. Whether you are a group of a few friends looking to enjoy an off-the-grid getaway or a large multigenerational gathering, a lodge in the woods is a wonderful way for a face-to-face reconnection.

You will love a stay at the Noble View Outdoor Center in western Massachusetts. It offers beautiful panoramic views of the Pioneer Valley. With 360 recreational acres, your getaway can be a quiet and contemplative or active adventure.

AMC’s New York and New Jersey outdoor centers are wonderful spots to get away from the hustle and bustle of city living and reconnect with nature.

With lots of cabin options along the AMC corridor, you will find one that perfectly suits your needs.

Pro Tip: Sit and breathe in the pristine forest air; the health benefits of forest bathing will enhance your mind, body, and soul.

AMC Medawisla Lodge and cabins in Maine Photo credit: Jamie Malcolm-Brown / Appalachian Mountain Club

Campsite Stays

The rustic adventurer will enjoy the backcountry campsites and remote shelters sprinkled across the White Mountains and Mahoosuc Range. The first come, first served sites offer a variety of camping stays:

Shelter: Three-sided lean-to shelter

Tentsite: Tent platforms or pads

Campsite: Both a shelter/lean-to and tent platform or pad

Via Alpina in Switzerland, part of AMC’s adventure travel program Photo credit: Appalachian Mountain Club

Worldwide Adventures

When you are ready to explore global outdoor regions, the AMC has an exciting worldwide adventure program. Its global adventures are steeped in regional culture and key in on an activity like walking, hiking, cycling, backpacking, birdwatching, yoga, skiing, fishing, and so many other options. Each adventure is rated for ability level, ensuring you select the one that is just the right fit.

Well-trained, experienced volunteers lead unique domestic and international trips. Cool, one-of-a-kind international trips like Hiking in Southern Iceland or a Food and Wine Cycling Tour in Tuscany are once in a lifetime vacations.

Domestic adventures like Day Hiking in Utah’s National Parks or Hiking Big Bend National Park provide a curated experience where you can simply relax and enjoy the activities.

The AMC Trail Restoration Team in New Hampshire Photo credit: Sandi Barrett

Trail Maintenance Appalachian Trail Conservancy

Dedicated to wilderness conservation, the AMC works with state and federal agencies to help educate and maintain outdoor health. Not only focused on forestry, AMC researches and reports all aspects of our mountains’ ecosystems including the effects of climate change.

For over 140 years, the AMC has maintained hiking trails in the White Mountains. Today, that conservancy covers more than 1,800 miles of trails from Maine to New Jersey. The Trails Protection Fund helps defray the cost of building new trails and maintains existing ones. Volunteering for a trail crew is a fabulous way to give back while enjoying an immersive trip experience.

Gulfside Trail on the Presidential Range at the White Mountain National Forest Photo credit: Appalachian Mountain Club

Volunteer Programs

The AMC runs on an extensive network of volunteers. From a day of trail work to a week-long volunteer vacation, you can relish the endorphins of hard work and giving back.

Planning A Trip With AMC

Whether you are an avid walker, hiker, skier, or well-rounded outdoorsy person, finding the right AMC adventure is a click away.

“AMC’s destinations offer outdoor escapes for every interest, whether you’re an avid hiker or looking for an off-the-grid cozy cabin to curl up by the fireplace with a book,” says Nicole Zussman, President and CEO of Appalachian Mountain Club. “I’ve seen multigenerational families enjoying the beach at Corman Harriman State Park in New York, and I’ve envied a group of zesty septuagenarians snowshoeing at Medawisla Lodge in Maine. (Invite me next time, ladies!) Through AMC, you’ll find so many ways to ‘Be Outdoors.’”

Grab your besties and explore the great outdoors today!

