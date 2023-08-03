Riviera River Cruises To Launch New Ship, Itinerary On Douro River In 2024

There’s no doubt European river cruises are popular. In fact, Riviera River Cruises has even announced it’s adding a new ship and itinerary to accommodate surging demand for cruises on its Highlights of the Douro Valley and Salamanca River Cruise in Portugal and Spain.

Beginning next year, the MS Porto Mirante will sail 10 departures of the Highlights of the Douro Valley and Salamanca River Cruise from July–October. That ship will join Riviera’s MS Douro Elegance and MS Douro Splendour, which are also sailing the Douro, Porto, and Salamanca River Cruise.

“Our only itinerary on the Douro River has grown to become one of our most popular cruises, so we’re launching a new ship and a new itinerary to keep up with demand,” Marilyn Conroy, executive vice president of sales and marketing in North America for Riviera River Cruises, told TravelAwaits in a statement. “The stylish new MS Porto Mirante will take guests through the stunning heart of the winelands along the river, with excursions led by local experts who offer fascinating insight into the destinations we visit.”

About The Cruise

The 8-day Highlights of the Douro Valley and Salamanca River Cruise will appeal to “wine aficionados, history buffs, and architecture enthusiasts,” according to Riviera River Cruises.

It includes time to explore historic Salamanca, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and one of Iberia’s oldest university towns. The cruise, which sails round-trip from Porto, Portugal, also features plenty of time to relax and enjoy the scenic beauty of the Douro Valley.

“Explore this enchanting region with an itinerary that encompasses a mixture of authentic local experiences, sightseeing, and plenty of opportunity to taste Portuguese port and wine,” Riviera River Cruises continues. “Experience the city of Porto, where you can roam the port warehouses and take in the town’s rich cultural heritage.”

Other highlights of the trip include visiting Lamego, home of Portugal’s sparkling wine, Raposeira; the walled village of Castelo Rodrigo; and the well-manicured Mateus Gardens.

MS Porto Mirante Photo credit: Riviera River Cruises

The New Ship: MS Porto Mirante

The 262-foot MS Porto Mirante will accommodate 118 passengers in 59 cabins. It will feature an atrium bar and lounge with floor-to-ceiling windows, a restaurant, a fitness center, and a sun deck with a sky lounge, a bar, and a splash pool.

The ship’s Diamond (upper) and Ruby (middle) deck cabins will have a French balcony with a sliding door. The Diamond, Ruby, and Emerald (lower) deck standard cabins will have a lounge chair and small table.

All cabins will also include double beds that can be converted to twin beds, a bathroom with a rain shower, a desk with a chair, a flat-screen TV, individually controlled air conditioning, and a coffee machine.

Finally, as on all Riviera River Cruises in 2024, the cruise line’s Superior drinks package will be free, Conroy said.

You can learn more about the cruise and see its dates and prices at Highlights of the Douro Valley and Salamanca River Cruise.

