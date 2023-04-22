This 116-Day Cruise Travels To 51 Destinations In 26 Countries — What You Need To Know

If you love cruises and are either retired or have a substantial amount of PTO saved up, Princess Cruises has a new cruise that’s sure to be perfect for you.

The 116-day World Cruise, scheduled to visit 51 destinations in 26 countries on six of the world’s continents, will depart from either Fort Lauderdale, Florida, or Los Angeles in 2025. The cruise, which will be Princess Cruises’ longest voyage ever, will cover more than 33,500 nautical miles, according to the cruise line.

“We’re highly regarded for our World Cruises and our 2025 voyage promises to be one for the ages as our longest adventure ever offered,” John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises, said in a statement. “Our expert itinerary planners have assembled an unmatched combination of popular ports and off-the-beaten-path locales for a global journey not found anywhere else.”

Indeed, while the cruise includes visits to Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific, the Mediterranean, Central America, Africa, and Asia, it also includes Princess Cruises’ first visit to Bar, Montenegro, and Taranto, Italy. Another first is a visit to Patmos, a Greek Island, and Volos, a coastal port city in Thessaly, Greece.

The 116-day World Cruise offers two round-trip options. The first is to depart from Fort Lauderdale on January 5, 2025. The other round-trip option is to depart from Los Angeles on January 20, 2025.

A Closer Look At The Itinerary

Amazingly, the 2025 World Cruise will provide access to 27 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, including Alexandria, Egypt, to visit Cairo as well as the pyramids and ancient treasures of Giza. Other World Heritage sites to visit include the Singapore Botanical Gardens; the Old City of Dubrovnik in Croatia; the Ancient Greek city of Ephesus, Greece; and the Monastery of St. John and the Cave of the Apocalypse — traveling from Patmos.

“This unique voyage includes an overnight in ultra-modern Dubai, as well as 11 ‘More Ashore’ late-night calls to enjoy more time exploring the old town of Cartagena, shopping in Casablanca, or making a toast to the nightlife in Sydney. With an array of optional shore excursions, guests can tap into their inner Indiana Jones and discover the Hypogeum of Hal Saflieni — Malta’s oldest underground temple and necropolis,” explains Princess Cruises. “In addition, they can walk in the footsteps of ancient Romans wandering the District of the Roman Forum in Cartagena, Spain, and stand in awe before Leonardo da Vinci’s magnificent ‘The Last Supper’ in Milan, Italy.”

How You’ll Sail

The 116-day World Cruise will be aboard the Island Princess, a 964-foot ship with 16 decks. The ship, which has 1,107 staterooms, can accommodate 2,200 guests.

Prices start at $20,539 per person. However, Princess Cruises notes that guests who pay for the World Cruise in full by May 31, 2023, will receive an additional 5 percent Future Cruise Credit on their cruise fare.

You can find the full cruise itinerary, information about ports of call, and learn about the different types of staterooms at 116-Day World Cruise – Roundtrip Ft. Lauderdale and 116-Day World Cruise – Roundtrip Los Angeles.

For more about cruises, be sure to read all of our Cruises and Sailing content, including: