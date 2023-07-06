Amtrak Offering Traditional Dining On Select Trains — How To Enjoy These Luxurious Meals

Traveling on some Amtrak routes is about to get even more enjoyable.

Amtrak has announced it will begin offering traditional dining services for First Class private-room passengers aboard trains on its popular Silver Meteor and Silver Star routes.

The Silver Meteor and Silver Star each provide daily service between New York and Miami. Those routes are in addition to six others now offering traditional dining: Auto Train, California Zephyr, Coast Starlight, Empire Builder, Southwest Chief, and Texas Eagle (only between Los Angeles and San Antonio).

“We are making significant improvements throughout our network to create a modern and dynamic travel experience,” Fred Gazzolo, Amtrak vice president of product development, said in a statement. “Traveling by train offers a one-of-a-kind journey and the addition of this new service on two legacy routes is something we think our First Class customers will enjoy.”

Traditional dining service includes chef-prepared seasonal meals with a variety of entrées for breakfast, lunch, and dinner — and there are even vegetarian and vegan menu options. The service also includes table service with glassware, cutlery, and white-linen tablecloths; selections for kids; one complimentary alcoholic drink with dinner; and a dessert selection, according to Amtrak.

The new menu even includes several Amtrak passenger favorites, such as a passenger’s choice of Amtrak Signature Railroad French Toast or Three Egg Omelet for breakfast; Monte Cristo Grilled Sandwich, Natural Angus Burger, or Vegan Chili Bowl for lunch; and Amtrak Signature Flat Iron Steak, Atlantic Salmon, or Rigatoni Bolognese for dinner.

Importantly, while Amtrak will offer traditional dining as a complimentary amenity for those traveling in First Class private rooms, it will also continue to offer a café service for all passengers. That service features a variety of meals, snacks, and beverages, Amtrak explains.

Silver Meteor, Silver Star, And First Class Accommodations

Amtrak’s Silver Meteor route travels between New York City and Miami in roughly 28 hours. Along the way, it makes stops at destinations including Philadelphia, Baltimore, Washington, D.C., Savannah, Jacksonville, and Orlando.

Trains on the Silver Star route also travel between New York City and Miami, but the travel time is a little longer. While the route includes stops at many of the same destinations as the Silver Meteor, trains on this route make additional stops in North Carolina and travel to Tampa.

First Class private rooms on the Silver Meteor and Silver Star include roomettes, bedrooms, and accessible bedrooms that provide daytime seating and convert to sleeping berths at night. Each room includes linens, towels, pillows, temperature controls, electrical outlets, and access to a private restroom and shower. The rooms even include an attendant who is on hand to help with meals and luggage, provide turndown service, and offer other assistance.

Know So You Can Dine On Time

Meal times for traditional dining services are as follows:

Breakfast is served 6:30–9:30 a.m.

Lunch is served 11:30 a.m.–2:30 p.m.

Dinner is served 5–9 p.m.

You can learn more about the new dining option and even look through sample menus at Amtrak Traditional Dining.

