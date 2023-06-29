This Coastal Florida Town Just Announced Its July 4 Schedule — When You Can See Fireworks

It’s time once again for what’s billed as “the largest Fourth of July fireworks show on the Gulf Coast.”

The annual Real. Fun. Fourth. celebration at Panama City Beach, Florida, will be a “red, white, and blue extravaganza,” featuring fireworks displays on three nights: Sunday, July 2; Monday, July 3; and Tuesday, July 4, Visit Panama City Beach explains.

“Each year, Real. Fun. Fourth. brings together residents and visitors in Panama City Beach for an unforgettable celebration on our destination’s beautiful beaches,” Dan Rowe, president and CEO of Visit Panama City Beach, told TravelAwaits in a statement. “We’re thrilled to continue this colorful and festive tradition in partnership with the City of Panama City Beach, Pier Park, and Bay County.”

Here’s the schedule for this year’s Real. Fun. Fourth. celebration.

Light Up The Bay

July 2, 8:30 P.M.

You can watch these fireworks over Saint Andrew’s Bay at Papa Joe’s Bayside in Panama City. There will be live music and food trucks during the festivities. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs.

Light Up The Gulf

July 3, 8:30 P.M.

The Annual Beach Bash — which will take place behind the Boardwalk Beach Resort condominium at the Boardwalk Beach Resort Hotel & Convention Center in Panama City Beach — will include fireworks, live entertainment, contests, and kid’s activities.

Freedom Rocks!

July 3, 8:45 P.M.

The Freedom Rocks! fireworks will be launched from the middle of the Grand Lagoon near the marinas of Panama City Beach. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own chairs or blankets to the Treasure Island Marina to watch the display. A live, choreographed music simulcast will be broadcast during the Freedom Rocks! fireworks on the four Magic Broadcasting stations: 100.1 FM, 101.1 FM, 105.9 FM, and 97.7 FM.

Star Spangled Spectacular

July 4, 9:00 P.M.

“The largest Fourth of July fireworks show on the Gulf Coast” will feature dueling fireworks launched from the Russell-Fields City Pier and the M.B. Miller County Pier. Attendees are encouraged to arrive at either pier early to find the best seating. A simulcast of the Star Spangled Spectacular fireworks will also be broadcast on the four Magic Broadcasting stations.

Know Before You Go

Panama City Beach is located in Florida’s Panhandle. It’s just under 100 miles from Tallahassee and just under 300 miles from Atlanta.

Panama City Beach, which is bordered by St. Andrews State Park and Camp Helen State Park, has 27 miles of “sugar-white sand beaches bordering clear, emerald-green waters” where the Gulf of Mexico and St. Andrew Bay converge, Visit Panama City Beach explains.

You can learn more about Panama City Beach’s Fourth of July celebration at its Real. Fun. Fourth. 2023 webpage.

