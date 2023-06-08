5 Best Niagara Falls Restaurants According To A Local

Niagara Falls, Canada, attracts visitors from around the world to see the thundering Horseshoe Falls, walk in the Fallsview area, and play on Clifton Hill. But beyond the natural beauty and the lively attractions, Niagara Falls has great dining options for brunch, lunch, and dinner. Here are five of the best restaurants in Niagara Falls that I heard about from locals (and tried!) on a recent trip there.

Bar area in AG Inspired Cuisine Photo credit: Judi Cohen

1. AG Inspired Cuisine

Normally, I’d be wary of a basement restaurant with no windows, however, AG Inspired Cuisine is a surprising fine-dining restaurant located at the Sterling Inn and Spa.

I learned that the chef, Cory, adjusts the menu frequently based on the availability of local produce, much of which is grown on a farm owned by the restaurant. The restaurant offers a prix fixe menu but we chose to let the chef surprise us with a tasting menu accompanied by wine for each course. A knowledgeable sommelier, Connor, explained the wine selections, many from wineries in the Niagara region and Niagara on the Lake — a wine-producing region just 20 minutes from Niagara Falls.

From the amuse bouche to the bison tenderloin served with a red pepper risotto paired with a white chardonnay from Two Sisters Winery in Niagara on the Lake to the scrumptious grilled apple pie in filo dough with lemon and mascarpone paired with an ice wine from Reif Wineries, each course got better and better!

Pro Tips: Make a reservation ahead of time as AG Inspired Cuisine is one of the few fine-dining options in the area and is popular with locals and visitors alike. You will likely need to drive (around 10 minutes) from your hotel in Fallsview.

Judi and Lawrence sharing a piece of Billy Miner Pie at The Keg Restaurant Photo credit: Judi Cohen

2. The Keg Steakhouse

Embassy Suites Fallsview Hotel

Hungry for the best steak in town along with an excellent view of Niagara Falls? Located on the ninth floor of the Embassy Suites Fallsview Hotel, the Keg Steakhouse offers arguably the best view of the falls along with delicious classic steaks, ribs, and seafood. The Keg offers a wide selection of steaks including rib eye, New York strip, and filet mignon — all expertly cooked. There are also menu items in addition to steak including salmon and lobster tails.

My classic wedge salad with blue cheese dressing, rib steak cooked medium, and baked potato with all the fixings were outstanding. Watching the illuminated falls from our table next to the windows made the meal that much more enjoyable.

The service was also impeccable! For my birthday, our server surprised me with a giant piece of the Keg’s signature “Billy Miner Pie.” It was the best ice cream cake I ever tasted with its toasted almond slivers and drizzled chocolate and caramel glaze.

Pro Tip: Reserve a table next to windows for the best view of the falls’ illumination and you’ll see colors changing continually over Horseshoe and American Falls.

Wagyu burger with potato wedges and guacamole at the Flour Mill Scratch Kitchen Restaurant Photo credit: Judi Cohen

3. The Flour Mill Scratch Kitchen Restaurant

The Old Stone Inn

I heard that the Flour Mill Scratch Kitchen Restaurant served the best brunch and took a short taxi ride over for what they call “blunch” (breakfast and lunch), in the historic Old Stone Inn. Not only did I have a fabulous meal in a sunny room decorated with cheerful cherry blossoms, but I learned from the general manager, Mike Collin, that there are 110 individually decorated guest rooms on this historic property, originally built in the early 1900s as a flour mill.

The most popular “blunch” items are three kinds of eggs Benedict: The Great Canadian with peameal bacon and caramelized onion, the Lobster Benedict, and the Garden Benny with smashed avocado, halloumi, and confit tomato. I ended up ordering a wagyu beef burger with potato wedges and a side of guacamole. It was one of the best burgers I have ever eaten!

As I was leaving, I peeked into the well-stocked wine cellar with many local Niagara wines and stopped in the cozy dining room with a stone fireplace that looked warm and welcoming. On a future visit to Niagara Falls, I will definitely plan to have dinner here.

Pro Tip: If you can fit in more than one meal at the Old Stone Inn, I recommend going for breakfast or “blunch” one day and for dinner another night.

View of Horseshoe Falls from tables inside Table Rock House Restaurant Photo credit: Judi Cohen

4. Table Rock House Restaurant

Following an exhilarating experience at Journey Behind The Falls beneath the Table Rock Welcome Centre, I had an early dinner at the ultra-chic Table Rock House Restaurant located in the same building.

It felt like I was eating right on top of Horseshoe Falls, and as the Sun set, the flowing water seemed to change color and mingle with the rainbows in the mist.

The menu featured fresh ingredients from local farms and the chef expertly prepared Niagara-inspired cuisine. The Caesar salad was prepared just the way I like it with a creamy garlic dressing, anchovies, and crispy croutons.

They offer a prix fixe menu with three courses for just 65 CAD (about $48.50 USD) if you are hungry for a full meal.

Pro Tip: Make a reservation ahead of time and request a table by the window. This is a great place to dine after your busy day at Niagara Falls.

5. Napoli Ristorante & Pizzeria

Napoli Ristorante & Pizzeria has been a go-to restaurant for visitors and locals in Niagara Falls for over 30 years. This is house-made, no-nonsense Italian food. The margherita pizza with fresh tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, and basil leaves is my favorite. If you are very hungry, order a pizza followed by the house-made gnocchi with osso buco ragu, or another pasta dish.

Pro Tips: Napoli’s is only open in the evenings and reservations are a must. This restaurant is also ideal for families since they will serve family-style if you prefer.

Mixologist explaining cocktail choices at Bar Barista Photo credit: Judi Cohen

Bonus: Bar Barista

Fallsview Casino Resort

Located in the Fallsview Casino Resort, Bar Barista is a great place to chill before or after a show at the casino, or just to pop in for a drink or light bite. I stopped by for a drink and enjoyed the crushed velvet furniture in rich purples and golds, as well as the soaring ceilings.

They serve small plates and pastries, all sourced locally, along with local wines and expertly prepared coffees and cocktails. The mixologist, Blair, recommended a cocktail called a Pinky Swear, which came in a tulip glass and was made with red-licorice-infused vodka with strawberry-infused Willibald dry gin, nigori sake, and cinnamon syrup with cranberry-frothed air bubbles on top.

Whether you’re looking for a delightful brunch to start your day, fine dining for dinner, or a place to unwind with a refreshing cocktail, Niagara Falls has plenty of options to satisfy your cravings. These restaurants, recommended to me by locals, are just a sample of the dining options available, offering locally sourced menus and international cuisines. One thing is certain, you will never go hungry in Niagara Falls, Canada.

